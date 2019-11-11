Aides reportedly tried to anticipate the fallout from Biden’s son’s dealings in Ukraine back in 2014, but were shut down because he was consumed by grief

Bill Bostock, Business Insider US
Joe Biden, right, and his son Hunter, left, are seen above in April 2016.

Joe Biden, right, and his son Hunter, left, are seen above in April 2016.
Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for World Food Program USA

Aides to Vice President Joe Biden in 2014 prompted him to confront criticism of Hunter Biden’s decision to join a Ukrainian gas company, but were rebuffed because of family tragedy, The New York Times reported.

Hunter Biden’s decision to join the board of Burisma Holdings raised questions in the US media given his father’s position, and involvement in the conflict between and Russia and Ukraine.

To further complicate Joe Biden’s position, at the time Hunter was struggling with alcohol and drug addiction, and his brother, Beau Biden, was hospitalized with brain cancer. He would die around a year later.

Current and former Biden and White House officials told the Times “the vice president’s shaky emotional state over Beau’s illness and death” were responsible for his imperfect response to the situation, which has come back to haunt his 2020 presidential campaign.

He “was anguished by his son’s personal problems and unsure how to help him recover,” the Times wrote of Biden’s attitude to Hunter, citing an aide who spoke with Biden about the issue.

Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for World Food Program USA

One told the Times that bringing up anything to do with Hunter Biden was “simply not worth risking a scolding.”

Aides were, at one point, so concerned with over the Burisma situation that they asked the State Department for a fact-file on Hunter Biden, the Times said.

In another case George Kent, a State Department official overseeing Ukraine, said he tried to get White House staff to deal with the Hunter Biden question.

He said he was told by an official that Biden lacked the “further bandwidth to deal with family-related issues at that time.”

The Times cited the example of an October 2014 flight from the US to Ukraine, where he was due to give an anti-corruption speech.

“Several aides recalled a surreal split-screen of activity onboard, as Mr. Biden’s team focused mostly on the speech (he urged them to make it tougher), but peeled off for intermittent huddles on how to handle the Hunter story (Mr. Biden dismissed the story as a distraction, and did not engage).”

Biden’s aides eventually chose to take the public line that Hunter Biden was a lawyer and private citizen.

“The vice president would not even discuss taking the step that could make all questions vanish: asking his son to quit the Burisma board,” the Times wrote.