Biden calls for Trump’s impeachment if he doesn’t give Congress the whistleblower complaint

caption Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden speaks at a LGBTQ presidential forum at Coe College’s Sinclair Auditorium on September 20, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The event is the first public event of the 2020 election cycle to focus entirely on LGBTQ issues. source Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday said President Donald Trump should be impeached if he does not comply with Congress and release a whistleblower complaint to lawmakers.

Meanwhile, other 2020 Democratic candidates like Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris have called for impeachment proceedings to begin immediately. And Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday condoned starting an impeachment inquiry.

Biden’s statement came shortly before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was poised to announce a formal impeachment inquiry.

There are growing calls among Democrats in Congress for Trump’s impeachment: 169 out of 235 House Democrats support impeaching Trump.

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday expressed his support for impeaching President Donald Trump if he does not cooperate with Congress and provide it with a copy of a whistleblower complaint that’s sent shockwaves through Washington in recent days.

“The president should stop stonewalling this investigation and all other investigations,” Biden said, stating lawmakers have a legal right to the document.

If Trump does not comply he will “leave Congress with no choice, in my view, but to initiate impeachment,” Biden said. He said this would be a tragedy of Trump’s “own making.”

JOE BIDEN: "I can take the political attacks…[but] if we allow a POTUS to get away w/shredding the Constitution, that will last forever…if he continues to obstruct Congress & flout the law, Donald Trump will leave Congress in my view w/no choice but to initiate impeachment." pic.twitter.com/9VjomB0kpU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2019

“I can take the political attacks. They’ll come and they’ll go, and in time they’ll be forgotten,” Biden said. “But if we allow a president to get away with shredding the United States Constitution, that will last forever.”

The whistleblower complaint, filed by a member of the intelligence community, has been linked to a July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. On the call, Trump reportedly pressured Zelensky multiple times to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, over the latter’s ties to a Ukrainian gas company.

Trump moved to withhold roughly $400 million in military aid from Ukraine roughly a week before the call, but has claimed this was not part of a quid pro quo to urge Zelensky to investigate Biden. The president has acknowledged he spoke to Zelensky about a probe into Biden, but has rejected the notion he pressured the Ukrainian leader.

Biden said that if the allegations Trump faces are true then it amounts to an “abuse of power” that “undermines our national security.”

The Trump administration has so far refused to release the whistleblower complaint to Congress, despite the fact the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG), Michael Atkinson, determined it to be credible and of “urgent concern.”

The whistleblower, who remains unknown, reportedly wants to talk to Congress.

Trump on Tuesday announced he would release a transcript of the phone call with Zelensky to prove he didn’t do or say anything unethical, but Democrats have already said this will not be enough and are continuing their calls for the complaint to be released.

The complaint reportedly pertained to a “series of events” and not just a single conversation.