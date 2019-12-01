Joe Biden nibbled on his wife’s finger in a bizarre campaign stop moment

caption Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden bites the finger of his wife Jill Biden as she introduces him during a campaign event on November 30, 2019 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. source Getty Images/Joshua Lott

Former Vice President Joe Biden inexplicably chomped down on his wife’s finger during a campaign event in Iowa on Saturday.

Jill Biden had been speaking to a crowd and gesturing with her hands when her husband leaned forward and nibbled on the tip of her index finger.

She appeared to laugh off the bizarre moment.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Former Vice President Joe Biden inexplicably leaned forward and chomped down on his wife’s finger as she spoke during a campaign stop in Iowa on Saturday.

Jill Biden had been speaking to a crowd and using her hands to gesture, barely missing her husband’s face at several points.

Eventually, while her arm was outstretched, Biden leaned forward and bit down on the tip of his wife’s index finger.

In response, Jill Biden laughed it off.

The pair were in Council Bluffs speaking to a crowd of several hundred people, according to the Associated Press. The Biden are launching an eight-day bus tour of Iowa ahead of the February 3 caucuses.

The latest Iowa polls show Biden competing nearly neck and neck with Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, and being edged out by South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.