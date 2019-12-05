Joe Biden tore into an Iowa voter who claimed he sent his son Hunter to work in Ukraine, calling him a ‘damn liar’ and challenging him to a push-up contest

In a heated Thursday exchange on the campaign trail, former Vice President Joe Biden called an Iowa voter a “damn liar” for claiming Biden sent his son Hunter to work in Ukraine.

In a heated Thursday exchange on the campaign trail, former Vice President Joe Biden called an Iowa voter a “damn liar” for claiming Biden sent his son Hunter to work in Ukraine and challenged him to a push-up contest.

At an event in New Hampton, a voter asserted that Biden “sent his son over there to work for a gas company even though he had no experience with gas or nothing,” further accusing him of “selling access to the president,” presumably referring to former President Barack Obama.

“You’re a damn liar, man, that’s not true,” Biden responded. “No one has ever said that, no one would do that.”

The voter also tells Biden he is too old, and that he isn’t voting for him anyway. Biden challenges him to push ups, and also says he knew he wasn’t voting for him because “you’re too old to vote for me” — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) December 5, 2019

When the voter said he had heard it on TV, Biden replied “I know you do, and that’s why I’m not sedentary, I get up and move. The reason I’m running is because I’ve been around a long time, I know more than most people know, and I can get things done.”

In response to concerns over his age, Biden who just turned 77, added: “You want to check my shape? Let’s do push-ups man, let’s run, let’s do whatever you want to do, let’s take an IQ test” to resounding applause.

When Biden began to explain that there was no evidence that Hunter did anything wrong or that he “sent” him to work in Ukraine, the voter tried to clarify that he didn’t say Biden had done anything wrong.

“You said I set up my son to work at an oil company, isn’t that what you said? Get your words straight, jack,” Biden sharply responded, adding, “I’m not going to get in an argument with you.”

The voter shot back: “It doesn’t look you have any more backbone than Trump does,” causing the crowd to jeer and boo.

Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine is currently at the center of the ongoing impeachment proceedings into President Donald Trump.

Hunter served on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian oil-and-gas company, from 2014 to 2019. Trump and his allies have, without evidence, accused Biden of using his power as vice president to publicly urge Ukraine to fire a prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who was supposedly investigating Burisma in order to protect Hunter.

Hunter, the eldest of Joe Biden’s sons, served on Burisma’s board providing legal advice and received a reported salary of around $50,000 a month. Burisma was the subject of an investigation from the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office into whether its founder Mykola Zlochevsky engaged in tax evasion, money laundering, and corruption.

Despite Trump and Giuliani’s allegations, both US and Ukrainian government officials have confirmed there’s no evidence that the Bidens did anything improper.

“I do not want Ukraine to again be the subject of US presidential elections,” Lutsenko said. “Hunter Biden did not violate any Ukrainian laws … at least as of now, we do not see any wrongdoing.”

Furthermore, Shokin was not even actively investigating Burisma at the time, and was denounced for being ineffective at his job. When he called for Shokin to be fired, Biden represented the US’s official position on the matter, one that was shared by many other Western governments and anticorruption activists in Ukraine, according to The Associated Press.

The Journal and other outlets have reported that Shokin was widely accused of being soft on corruption and hindering investigations, including the one into Burisma – in essence, Biden, and much of the international community, urged Shokin’s ouster because he was ineffective.

The impeachment inquiry all started with an anonymous whistleblower complaint, lodged by a member of the intelligence community, that in a series of events culminating in a July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump used “the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.”

The complaint detailed concerns that Trump, days after withholding a nearly $400 million military-aid package, used the call with Zelensky to pressure the Ukrainian government to announce investigations into the Bidens and a discredited conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election.

Since then, multiple career diplomats and national security officials have given sworn, public testimony before the House Intelligence Committee affirming that the administration deliberately conditioned both lifting the military aid and securing a White House meeting between Zelensky and Trump on the announcement of investigations.

The Trump campaign immediately seized on the video footage of Biden’s exchange, describing Biden as going “BERSERK on a retired farmer who asked questions about Hunter Biden’s shady dealings with a Ukrainian gas company,” adding, “The wheels have officially fallen off the #NoMalarkey Bus!”

