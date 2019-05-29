Joe Biden told a 10-year-old she’s ‘good-looking’ and touched her shoulders a month after vowing to respect women’s space

caption FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Biden pauses while speaking in Manchester source Reuters

Former Vice President Joe Biden told a 10-year-old girl she’s “good-looking” and placed his hands on her shoulders Tuesday night.

“I’ll bet you’re as bright as you are good-looking,” Biden said to the girl at a rally in Houston, Texas, for his 2020 campaign.

This came roughly a month after Biden pledged to work harder to respect women’s personal space due to criticism from women who said his unwanted physical contact made them uncomfortable.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is facing criticism after telling a 10-year-old girl she’s “good-looking” and placing his hands on her shoulders roughly a month after pledging to make more of an effort to respect women’s space.

At a rally for his 2020 campaign in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday night the girl asked Biden a question about the divided state of the country, The New York Times reported.

Biden in response touched on the nation’s immigrant heritage before stating, “I’ll bet you’re as bright as you are good-looking.”

"I bet you're as bright as you are good looking" Joe Biden spoke to a young girl during a @AFTunion town hall meeting in Texas pic.twitter.com/M77ORvdHcM — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) May 29, 2019

The girl then told the former vice president her favorite subject is journalism and he took her to the back of the room to the press area and placed his hands on her shoulders at one point.

Biden takes a question from a ten year old who tells him her favorite subject in school is journalism, so after answering he brings her back to meet the press. pic.twitter.com/vm9Dc6Xhiv — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) May 28, 2019

At the conclusion of the event, the girl’s mother reportedly took her up to take a photo with Biden.

Before Biden officially launched his 2020 presidential campaign he faced criticism from women who said the former vice president had made them uncomfortable with unwanted physical contact.

Biden in early April released a video in which he pledged to be “much more mindful” of women’s “personal space.”

“Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying,” Biden said at the time. “Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it.”

In light of this, Biden was criticized online for his behavior on Tuesday night toward the girl.

In a somewhat odd moment at tonight's AFT town hall, Biden tells a 10-year-old girl, “I’ll bet you’re as bright as you are good-looking." He takes her over to the assembled reporters, then stands behind her and puts his hands on her shoulders while he's talking. — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) May 28, 2019

Not only is Joe Biden's creepiness around young girls not something to be dismissed lightly, his refusal to fully apologize and change his ways is indicative of how little he cares about sexual assault. We deserve a meaningful improvement over Donald Trump: Joe ain't it. — Sen. Mike Gravel (@MikeGravel) May 29, 2019

Joe Biden's campaign brings him out for a rare town hall. Instantly does what he promised he wouldn't: makes a cringe-worthy comment, invades a young girl's space with lots of touching. He doesn't learn from mistakes, understand the moment. Sincerely fear Trump would destroy him. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) May 29, 2019

Biden’s campaign declined to comment when contacted by INSIDER.