Biden’s rivals in Iowa are starting to release their own caucus results showing him in a ‘distant 4th’

caption Joe Biden, seen in this photo speaking in Iowa, may have finished in fourth place, according to rival campaigns. source Carlos Barria/Reuters

The results for Monday’ night’s Iowa Democratic Party caucus are still not in, but three of former Vice President Joe Biden’s rivals suggest he finished in fourth place.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign went so far to say Biden finished in a “distant fourth,” behind Warren, Sanders, and Buttigieg, Politico reported.

NBC’s Chuck Todd said “Joe Biden may have dodged a bullet” by getting out of Iowa before the results were finalized.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The campaigns of Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Amy Klobuchar all indicated Tuesday that their internal campaign data show former Vice President Joe Biden finished fourth in Monday night’s Iowa caucus.

The Daily Beast reported that Warren’s campaign went further and said he finished in a “distant” fourth place, claiming its internal data showed a three-way race between herself, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sanders.

“It’s a mess,” Warren campaign manager Roger Lau told reporters, according to Politico. “I think that every single second that passes where we don’t get a final result is concerning.”

Chuck Todd, moderator of NBC’s “Meet the Press”, speculated on the “Today” show Tuesday that “Joe Biden may have dodged a bullet” by heading out for New Hampshire before the official results were released.

“All indications are that Joe Biden was sitting somewhere in the third or fourth range with the first alignment … it’s very possible that once they do the delegate reallocation, he was going to be in fourth,” Todd said, citing NBC’s own entrance polls.

“The person who benefited the most from this glitch might’ve been Joe Biden… Then you look at Pete Buttigieg, who may have been the person hurt the most here,” @chucktodd explains. pic.twitter.com/V3vd5F3idi — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 4, 2020

Official results are delayed after an app fiasco

More than 12 hours after the Iowa caucuses began on Monday, official results from the first contest of the 2020 race have yet to come in as of Tuesday morning. Still, the lack of official results has not stopped candidates and their campaigns from preemptively commenting on the results.

“Tonight, an improbable hope became an undeniable reality,” the former Indiana mayor told his supporters in Des Moines on Monday night. “So we don’t know all the results, but we know by the time it’s all said and done – Iowa, you have shocked the nation.”

Other candidates, like Sanders, also said their own polling data suggesting they had been in the lead.

Official results have yet to come in because of a “coding issue” from the new app the Iowa Democratic Party used for the first time.

“This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion,” a statement from the Iowa Democratic Party said. “The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.”

The Biden campaign did not return Business Insider’s request for comment.

Read more:

Trump is using the ‘unmitigated disaster’ of the Iowa caucuses to troll Democrats and say the only person who can claim victory is him

2020 Democratic candidates are claiming their own Iowa caucus results to fill the vacuum caused by a technical delay. Here’s what they’re saying.

The Iowa caucus has unusual rules that mean the candidate with the most votes won’t necessarily win the most delegates

This flowchart shows how tonight’s Iowa caucuses will unfold step-by-step across the state