Joe Biden launched an attack ad making fun of Pete Buttigieg for being a small-town mayor tasked with tracking down pets and revitalizing sidewalks

Joe Biden released a scathing attack ad on Pete Buttigieg that made fun of the mayor’s comparatively small accomplishments in South Bend, Indiana, as opposed to Biden’s influence on national policy.

The former Vice President’s digital director tweeted that the ad, which pointed out Buttigieg’s “disappearing pets” initiatives and sidewalk revitalization, had more views than South Bend residents.

Buttigieg’s team quickly responded that “South Bend residents […] don’t think their lives are a Washington politician’s punchline,” and attacked Biden’s current stance in the primary race.

Joe Bidens’ campaign released a snarky attack ad about Pete Buttigieg and his accomplishments as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, as compared to the former Vice President’s record on national policy.

“Both Vice President Biden and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg have taken on tough fights,” the ad voiceover says. “Under threat of a nuclear Iran, Joe Biden helped to negotiate the Iran deal. And under threat of disappearing pets, Buttigieg negotiated lighter licensing regulations on pet chip scanners.

Former Mayor Pete doesn’t think very highly of the Obama-Biden record. Let’s compare. pic.twitter.com/132TB7MHaq — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 8, 2020

The ad also compared Biden’s role in passing the Affordable Care Act to Buttigieg installing decorative lights under bridges, along with Biden’s passage and implementation of the Recovery Act to Buttigieg revitalizing sidewalks. It also targeted Buttigieg’s highly-criticized record on race in South Bend.

“When public pressure mounted against him, former Mayor Pete fired the first African American Police Chief of South Bend,” the ad says. “And then he forced out the African American fire chief too.”

Biden’s digital director captioned the ad “This video now has more views than the population of South Bend.”

This video now has more views than the population of South Bend.https://t.co/I60XsdDSjw — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) February 8, 2020

Buttigieg’s team quickly responded with a rebuttal that bashed the ad’s focus on big government.

“While Washington politics trivializes what goes on in communities like South Bend, South Bend residents who now have better jobs, rising income, and new life in their city don’t think their lives are a Washington politician’s punchline,” the Buttigieg response reads.

Team Pete response: “The Vice President’s decision to run this ad speaks more to where he currently stands in this race than it does about Pete’s perspective as a mayor and veteran.” https://t.co/TTPK8dUJaT pic.twitter.com/rraPAfC0bg — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) February 8, 2020

It also appears to criticize Biden’s loss to Buttigieg in the Iowa caucus, saying “The Vice President’s decision to run this ad speaks more to where he currently stands in this race than it does about Pete’s perspective as a mayor and veteran.”