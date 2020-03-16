Joe Biden commits to picking a woman as vice president during debate while Bernie Sanders says he would ‘in all likelihood’

-
Former Vice President Joe Biden fully committed to picking a woman as his VP during Sunday night’s CNN debate.
When asked by moderator Dana Bash, Sen. Bernie Sanders was less committal, saying he would pick a woman “in all likelihood.”
- Both candidates are in their 70s and have drawn heavy speculation over potential VP picks.
During Sunday night’s debate, former Vice President Joe Biden committed to noninating a woman to become his VP while Sen. Bernie Sanders stopped short of a full commitment.
“In all likelihood I will,” Sanders said when pressed by CNN moderator Dana Bash. “For me it’s not just [about] nominating a woman. It is making sure that we have a progressive woman, and there are progressivce women out there.
“So it’s my very strong tendancy to move in that direction.”
