Biden praises Trump for ‘walking away’ from the North Korea summit with no nuclear deal

Former Vice President Joe Biden said that President Donald Trump was right to walk away from the second summit with North Korea. However, the potential 2020 candidate had sharp words for the president’s brand of diplomacy.

Biden was speaking at the first Chuck Hagel Forum in Global Leadership at the University of Nebraska in Omaha, Nebraska on Thursday. He was in conversation with Hagel, who is not only a former Republican senator, but also served as US secretary of defense during the Obama administration.

The two former, longtime Senate colleagues discussed the role of US leadership in global affairs.

“American leadership and engagement in the world is essential,” Biden said, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. “If the US fails to lead, who will take our place?”

Biden also commented on the second US-North Korea summit, which took place this week in Vietnam and broke down on Thursday without an agreement between Trump and Kim Jong Un. The negotiations reportedly broke down over what sanctions would be lifted for what degree of denuclearization.

The former vice president said “hard, hard, hard and consistent diplomacy” was required for tough negotiations, but he gave the president props for walking away from the deal.

He characterized the first summit, where Trump met with Kim in Singapore last year and the two signed a four-point agreement calling for peace on the Korean peninsula and denuclearization of North Korea, as a “great gift” to the North Korean dictator.

“He was legitimized,” Biden said, according to the Journal Star. “This guy is a thug.”

Biden is currently contemplating a run for the presidency in 2020, and recently he’s been making stops at universities in Pennsylvania, Delaware and Nebraska.