Biden said we need to ‘keep punching at’ domestic violence and the internet was not amused

Former Vice President Joe Biden was derided online after using an unfortunate choice of words to condemn domestic violence.

In response to a question about addressing sexual violence, Biden said people need to “keep punching at it and punching at it and punching at it.”

Biden also noted in his answer that he has written legislation addressing violence against women.

Former Vice President Joe Biden made a clumsy attempt at condemning domestic violence on Wednesday by vowing to “keep punching at it and punching at it and punching at it,” as the audience stifled laughter.

Biden was asked during Wednesday’s Democratic Debate about how to address sexual violence, and he immediately mentioned that he created legislation addressing violence against women, known as the Violence Against Women Act.

But then he quickly veered into an unrelated tangent about combatting domestic violence.

“No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman in anger, other than in self-defense and that’s rarely ever occurred. And so we have to just change the culture. Period. And keep punching at it and punching at it and punching at it,” Biden said. “It’s a gigantic issue.”

The audience could be heard laughing during his remarks.

The gaffe quickly sparked mockery and derision online, with Twitter users criticizing Biden’s unfortunate choice of words.

Wednesday marked the fifth Democratic presidential debate, which was hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post.