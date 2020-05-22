Biden talks the 2020 election with Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club: ‘If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black’

caption Joe Biden and Charlamagne Tha God on “The Breakfast Club” source Screenshot via YouTube/The Breakfast Club

On Friday morning, Vice President Joe Biden discussed his record on issues affecting African-American voters and his policy plans on The Breakfast Club, a popular radio show hosted by Charlamagne Tha God.

“Listen, you gotta come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden, because it’s a long way until November and we got more questions,” Charlamagne said at the end of the interview.

“You got more questions? Well I’ll tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden replied.

Biden added: “Take a look at my record man, I extended the [Voting Rights Act] 25 years, I have a record that is second-to-none, the NAACP has endorsed me every time I’ve run, I mean, come on.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said in a Friday morning interview on The Breakfast Club, a popular radio show hosted by Charlamagne Tha God, that if black voters “have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Charlamagne, who is known for asking tough questions, has pressed a number of presidential candidates on their positions on issues affecting the African-American community over the course of the presidential primary and now, the general election.

In the interview, Biden discussed his strength among African-American voters and in preliminary general election polls against President Donald Trump, his record on race and civil rights issues, and he confirmed that “there are multiple black women being considered” in the vetting process to be his running mate.

About 17 minutes into the interview, a Biden aide interrupted to let them know Biden had run of time and had to go so that his wife, former Second Jill Biden, could do an interview also in their home studio, located in the basement of their home in Delaware.

“You can’t do that to black media!” Charlamagne said.

“I gotta do that to white media and black media because my wife has to go on at six o’clock,” Biden said before looking at his watch and joking, “Uh no, I’m in trouble.”

“Listen, you gotta come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden, because it’s a long way until November and we got more questions,” Charlamagne said.

“You got more questions? Well I’ll tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said.

Charlamagne responded: “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact that I want something for my community, I would love to see-“

“Take a look at my record man, I extended the [Voting Rights Act] 25 years, I have a record that is second-to-none, the NAACP has endorsed me every time I’ve run, I mean, come on,” Biden said. “Take a look at the record. Anyway, thanks, I will come back.”

See Biden’s full interview on The Breakfast Club here: