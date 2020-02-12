‘This is horrendous’: Biden’s 5th place finish in New Hampshire leaves supporters concerned for the candidate’s future

Biden’s fifth place finish as a former vice president in New Hampshire is raising eyebrows among his supporters.

“There’s blood in the water,” an organizer for African-American candidates told Politico.

Through the summer and fall, Biden’s schedule in New Hampshire was light, drawing concern from local activists as other campaigns ramped up their organizing.

After making an ‘electability’ argument for months, Biden heads to Nevada and South Carolina without a top three finish.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When a former vice president finishes in fifth place in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary, people are bound to start talking.

Joe Biden skipped town to hold an event in South Carolina as the results came in Tuesday night in New Hampshire, leaving his Granite State watch party cavernous and centered on a video call from the candidate.

Despite running for president twice before in 1988 and 2008, this was the first time Biden was able to make it to New Hampshire without dropping out first.

Going into South Carolina – where Biden has relied on a bedrock of strong support among African American voters – the landscape could be changing, with some polls showing Biden losing his grip on the key demographic that once exceeded 80 percent in the Palmetto State.

“There’s blood in the water,” Quentin James, the executive director of The Collective, a group backing black candidates, told POLITICO. “Black voters are starting to leave him now … A big reason lots of black voters were with Biden is they thought he was the best person to beat Trump.

“And they thought one reason for that is that he had the support of white voters,” he continued. “Now they see he has done so poorly with white voters and he no longer looks like the electability candidate.”

A Biden adviser who requested anonymity was even more blunt with POLITICO.

“This is horrendous. We’re all scared,” they said. “I think we’re going to make it to South Carolina. I know we’re supposed to say we’re going to and we’re going to win. But I just don’t know.”

And in an interview earlier this week, longtime Democratic strategist James Carville told The Washington Post that Biden “has never been a good candidate.”

“This is not his first rodeo, and he ain’t roped a cow yet,” he said.

Through the summer and fall, New Hampshire political observers raised questions over Biden’s light schedule in the Granite State.

After the leading organizer and fundraiser in Cheshire County told The Keene Sentinel Biden was “missing in action,” the Biden campaign announced a visit to the city within half an hour of the story publishing.

A Biden spokeswoman subsequently said the visit simply wasn’t able to be made public before the “missing in action” headline was published.

Biden has made the “electability” argument for months, telling voters he is the steady choice and safe bet to beat President Donald Trump in November.

But the feeling he’s lost a step continues to loom large, with Carville saying the quiet part out loud to The Post.

“I’m 75, I know,” he said. “I’m thinking about how I’m going to get back in my car without tripping on ice.”