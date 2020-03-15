The Big 3 Detroit automakers and the UAW are joining forces to ensure worker safety as coronavirus threatens plant shutdowns

caption Workers assemble a Ford truck at the new Louisville Ford truck plant in Louisville. source Bryan Woolston/Reuters

General Motors, Ford Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and the United Auto Workers union have formed a COVID-19/Coronavirus Task Force to protect warehouse and manufacturing employees at the Detroit Big Three.

Convened by UAW President Rory Gamble, the task force will be led by Gamble, GM CEO Mary Barra, Ford CEO Jim Hackett, and FCA CEO Mike Manley.

Normally fierce rivals, the CEOs and Gamble issued an unusual joint statement stressing their commitment to workers.

GM, Ford, and FCA has restricted domestic and international travel and sent employees into work-from-home mode, but their assembly plants in the US has remained in operation.

No COVID-19 case has yet been reported at a manufacturing facility operated by the Big Three.

The same statement was simultaneously posted to the media sites of GM, FCA, and the UAW.

At the COVID-19 outbreak intensifies in the US, all three major automakers have restricted domestic and international travel, and they have also told their non-factory employees to work from home. Thus far, however, they have kept their numerous factories operating.

Crosstown rivals have become allies. Fresh off a bruising 50-day strike last year, UAW President Rory Gamble – who according to the statement “convened the leaders of all three companies” – and GM CEO Mary Barra will now work together on the task force. They’ll be joined by Ford CEO Jim Hackett FCA CEO Michael Manley.

“They will be supported by Terry Dittes, vice president, UAW-GM Department; Gerald Kariem, vice president, UAW-Ford Department; and Cindy Estrada, vice president, UAW-FCA Department,” Ford said in is statement. Also joining are the “medical staffs, and the manufacturing and labor leadership teams at all three companies.”

“Workplace health and safety is a priority for us every day, all three companies have been taking steps to keep the COVID-19/coronavirus out of their facilities and during this national emergency, we will do even more working together,” Gamble said.

“We are focused on doing the right thing for our people, their families, our communities and the country. All options related to protecting against exposure to the virus are on the table.”

In an unusual joint statement, GM, Ford and FCAs CEO said, “This is a fluid and unprecedented situation, and the task force will move quickly to build on the wide-ranging preventive measures we have put in place. We are all coming together to help keep our workforces safe and healthy.”

The added, “The joint task force’s areas of focus will include vehicle production plans, additional social distancing, break and cleaning schedules, health and safety education, health screening, food service and any other areas that have the potential to improve protections for employees.”

“As the joint task force identifies enhancements, each company, together with the UAW, will provide regular updates to the workers in their facilities.”

No COVID-19 case has yet been reported at a manufacturing facility operated by the Big Three. However, as schools and colleges close nationally, businesses cut back on activity, and an increasing number of people have been told by employers to work remotely, automakers in the US might have to address the 150,000 hourly workers represented by the UAW at plants throughout the country.