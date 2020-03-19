The Big 3 basketball league is launching a reality-TV-style tournament where players quarantined in the same house will play against each other

caption Ice Cube courtside at a Big 3 game. source Adam Glanzman/BIG3/Getty Images

The Big 3, a three-on-three basketball league co-founded by Ice Cube, is planning a preseason tournament where the players will be quarantined in one house and filmed, reality-TV style, according to Yahoo’s Chris Haynes.

The players will all have to test negative for the novel coronavirus, and if a player breaks the quarantine, he will be removed from the tournament.

The league has been in touch with TV networks about airing the show, but many details are still being figured out.

According to Haynes, the tournament will feature 16-22 players who test negative for the novel coronavirus, all quarantined in one house to protect against the spread of the virus. The players’ lives will be filmed by an off-site production crew before the players then play in the tournament.

The house will feature a basketball court/facility built by the league. If a player breaks the quarantine, they’ll be removed from the tournament, according to Haynes.

“As long as we can protect the players, which we will do through proper testing and quarantine, Ice Cube and I feel we can give fans some safe, entertaining brand of basketball to get everyone through this pandemic,” Jeff Kwatinetz, an entertainment executive who co-founded the league with Ice Cube, told Haynes.

The tournament will be seven rounds, with players changing teams after each round.

According to Haynes, the league has been in touch with TV networks, and many of the logistics still need to be worked out.

Ice Cube tweeted of the tournament on Thursday, “If there’s a will, there’s a way.”

This is our job,” Kwatinetz told Haynes. “People want to be entertained with all we’re going through and enjoy our sports. We think this will help.”