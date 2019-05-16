How the salaries of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ actors compare with TV’s highest-paid stars

caption “The Big Bang Theory” source CBS

“The Big Bang Theory” ends its 12-season run on Thursday. The actors were some of the highest-paid on television.

How do the “Big Bang Theory” salaries stack up against those of some of the other highest-paid actors on television?

“The Big Bang Theory” ends its record-breaking 12-season run on Thursday, and the actors were some of the highest paid on television.

Actor Jim Parsons made headlines last summer for walking away from a reported two-year $50 million paycheck for two more seasons of the sitcom. That included $1 million an episode plus profits. CBS then announced the show would end with its 12th season, which premiered in September.

In 2017, Variety reported that the show’s five original cast members – Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg – agreed to take $100,000 pay cuts in order to help costars Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik earn more. The two were making $200,000 an episode compared to the $1 million the original five were making.

For the final season, Rauch and Bialik received raises, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and made at least $425,000 an episode.

Parsons, Galecki, Nayyar, and Helberg were the top four biggest earners on Forbes’ list of the highest-paid TV actors of 2018. Parsons topped the list with $26.5 million in pretax from June 1, 2017 to June 1, 2018. Cuoco was Forbes’ second-highest-paid TV actress of 2018 with $24.5 million in the same time period.

But there are other TV stars whose salaries are on par with the “Big Bang Theory” actors, including Norman Reedus, who is making $1 million an episode for “The Walking Dead” after his costar Andrew Lincoln departed the show.

Below are some of TV’s highest-paid actors and how much they make per episode:

$1 million – Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead” (AMC)

source “The Walking Dead”/AMC

$1 million — Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

source Hulu

$1 million — Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

source HBO

$900,000 — Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

source CBS

$900,000 — Kaley Cuoco, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

source Sonja Flemming/CBS

$900,000 — Johnny Galecki, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

source CBS

$900,000 — Kunal Nayyar, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

source CBS

$900,000 — Simon Helberg, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

source CBS

$650,000 – Dwayne Johnson, “Ballers” (HBO)

source HBO

$600,000 — Julia Roberts, “Homecoming” (Amazon)

source Amazon

$575,000 — Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

source ABC

$500,000 — Sean Penn, "The First" (Hulu)

source Hulu

$500,000 — Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

source HBO

$425,000 — Melissa Rauch, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

source CBS

$425,000 — Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

source CBS

$375,000 — John Goodman, “The Conners” (ABC)

source ABC

$350,000 — Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

$250,000 — Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)

source NBC

$250,000 — Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld” (HBO)

source HBO

$175,000 — Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

source HBO

