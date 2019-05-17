Mayim Bialik finally got her wish on the ‘Big Bang Theory’ finale after waiting for years

caption Amy Farrah Fowler ponders changing up her look on the “Big Bang Theory” finale. source CBS

Mayim Bialik has played Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler on “The Big Bang Theory” since season three.

In 2017, Bialik told INSIDER she asked the show for years for Amy to have an “ugly duckling” episode.

On Thursday’s finale, Bialik got her wish when Amy received a makeover before receiving the Nobel Prize.

It was still a bit of a letdown because the episode’s focus was primarily on Sheldon.

“The Big Bang Theory” series finale was full of a full unexpected surprises, but the most delightful was seeing Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler get a makeover with the support her good friend Raj.

After winning the Nobel Prize with Sheldon, Raj found Fowler upset and unhappy with her photo attached to the announcement online. Raj suggested taking her on a little bit of a shopping spree to get some new clothes and a new hairstyle ahead of the award ceremony.

caption Amy is unhappy with a photo of herself she finds online. source CBS

In 2017, Bialik told INSIDER she asked people on the show to put Amy in full makeup for years. The actress and neuroscientist has been on the CBS comedy since season three.

“The one thing, I’ve been asking for this for years and nobody seems to care, but I’m just going to keep saying it in interviews, they’ve never done an ugly duckling episode where they’ve taken Amy and totally done her hair and full makeup,” Bialik told INSIDER in 2017.

Bialik told INSIDER she imagined seeing her character wearing curlers at the time. When the audience saw her all transformed, she rocked a shorter look with curls, lipstick, and a form-fitting dress. She looked professional, fun, flirty, and happy. Raj called her beautiful.

caption Amy was excited to show off her new look to Sheldon. source CBS

“This felt like a great change for Amy’s character, to give her that moment,” showrunner Steve Holland told The Hollywood Reporter. “When we went to Mayim and we asked, ‘How would you feel about getting your hair cut, because we have this story thought?’ She got so excite[d] and asked if she could cut her hair! She couldn’t believe we were serious. It worked out very nicely.”

While Amy’s mini-makeover was a long time coming for Bialik, it was a bit of a letdown. It would have been great to see Raj and Amy on a short shopping adventure to the mall to get her hair cut and discover a new look, even if it was in a short montage.

Instead, the show cut from Amy with long straight hair in one of her classic long brown skirts to a confident, dressed-up Amy in no time as if the change in her character happened with the snap of a finger.

caption Everyone but Sheldon was happy with Amy’s new look. source CBS

Worse is that the moment became overshadowed by her husband Sheldon’s insecurities.

The “Big Bang Theory’s” penultimate episode became all about Sheldon (as it usually does) as he had difficulty processing several large changes in his life at once. Not only was he preoccupied with how winning the Nobel Prize would change his life, but he was thrown off by Amy’s new look so much that he seemed downright disgusted by it.

“I liked you better the way you were,” said Sheldon after assessing his wife.

caption This is Sheldon’s reaction to seeing Amy. Leonard does not look impressed with his old roommate’s response. source CBS

“But she looks beautiful,” said Raj.

“I don’t care. Put it back,” Sheldon continued, waving his finger at Amy.

caption Sheldon says Amy’s change is the last straw for him and he has a meltdown, trying to encourage Amy to change back to how he liked her. source CBS

Shocked, Amy told Sheldon she likes the way she looks. Sheldon, still upset, stormed out of the apartment saying, “Well, I don’t.”

Though Penny later calms Sheldon down over drinks later and explains that changes in life are a constant, we never get a reconciliation between Sheldon and his wife. We never see Sheldon apologize to Amy for his actions or compliment her new look. Instead, the show shifts ahead two months to carry on with the finale.

Regardless, we’re not letting it take away from Amy’s moment to shine.