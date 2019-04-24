‘The Big Bang Theory’ cast is posting pictures of their last-ever table read, and it’s heartbreaking

caption “The Big Bang Theory.” source CBS

The cast of “The Big Bang Theory” is posting emotional pictures of their last-ever table read: the show will air its series finale on May 16.

Cast member Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking photo of her crying and hugging her script post-read.

Cast member Melissa Rauch posted a photo of the whole gang saying, “Love them all so very much.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

It’s hard to believe that 12 seasons in, the widely beloved show “The Big Bang Theory” is actually coming to an end. After so many years of nerdy tomfoolery from Sheldon, Penny, and the whole gang, the show will air its series finale on May 16.

Throughout this last season, stars of the show have taken to Instagram regularly to share behind-the-scenes snippets. But as “Big Bang” truly does near its finale, some of their more recent posts have been a bit more somber.

On Wednesday, Melissa Rauch, who plays Bernadette, posted the following photo.

“About to go into our table read for the series finale written by this group of geniuses,” Rauch wrote in the caption. “People often ask what the secret is behind the success of the show … well, it’s no secret … it’s the sheer brilliance of these incredible minds. Love them all so very much.”

Rauch later posted the following photo as well, of the whole cast hugging it out.

“Just because I haven’t flooded my face with enough tears during/after today’s final @bigbangtheory_cbs table read,” she wrote, “here’s a pic of our pre-show huddle last night.”

Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy on the show, posted the following picture with Rauch.

“This lady and I have been through a lot together as the new kids on the block of season 3 of @bigbangtheory_cbs,” Bialik wrote, “We have cried together and laughed together and raised kids on a set together. I couldn’t have made it without her with any semblance of sanity.”

Cast member Kunal Nayyar, who plays Raj, kept it simple, captioning the below photo, “Just read the final episode … Gnite.”

Perhaps most heartbreaking of all was cast member Kaley Cuoco’s Instagram post. Cuoco plays Penny on the show.

“Post table read for @bigbangtheory_cbs finale episode,” Cuoco wrote on an image of her crying and hugging her last TBBT script.

After 12 years with them, we’ll probably miss this cast of characters just as much as they will.