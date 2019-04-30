20 TV shows you should watch if you love ‘The Big Bang Theory’

caption “Friends” should appeal to “The Big Bang Theory” fans. source Netflix

“The Big Bang Theory” is quickly approaching the end of its 12-season run.

With the help of INSIDER’s Data team, we figured out what shows might be able to fill that “Big Bang Theory”-shaped hole in your heart.

Using info from both fans and reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes, these are 20 shows that you’ll probably enjoy if you loved the story of Sheldon, Penny, Leonard, Amy, Raj, Howard, and Bernadette.

After 12 years of comic book references, confusing astrophysics, and plenty of songs about kitties, “The Big Bang Theory” will come to an end on May 9, 2019, with the episode “The Maternal Conclusion.” The cast and fans alike have been getting emotional thinking about the end. But fear not: We’re here to help.

The INSIDER Data team scoured Rotten Tomatoes to see what other shows the fans and reviewers of “The Big Bang Theory” were passionate about. We found 20 shows that we think those fans will enjoy, including superhero shows like “The Flash” and comedies like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

“Game of Thrones” is easily the biggest TV event of 2019. It’s no surprise that fans of nerd-friendly “The Big Bang Theory” also love this fantasy epic.

It might feel daunting to try and catch up on “Game of Thrones” at this point, but it’s definitely worth it if you appreciate all the other sci-fi and fantasy properties that are referenced on “Big Bang.”

There’s a lot going on in “GoT,” but here’s a quick primer: It’s about a medieval-esque country called Westeros. There’s magic, political intrigue, battles and gore, relationships and family drama – basically everything you could want.

You can stream the whole series on HBO Go.

“The Walking Dead” is a common interest of 23% of reviewers of “The Big Bang Theory.”

“The Walking Dead” is another show that might seem like it’s too much to catch up on, but it’s also very much worth it. Comic book fans might have already read the comics that this AMC series is based on, but the show makes more than a few significant changes that will keep readers on the edge of their seats.

The show follows the survivors of, essentially, the zombie apocalypse. They try to survive, deal with their new reality, and fight off the undead, called Walkers.

You can stream the first eight seasons of “The Walking Dead” on Netflix.

“Breaking Bad” incorporates science elements into the show that “Big Bang” fans will appreciate.

“Breaking Bad” is one of the most beloved TV shows of our time, with a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The show, which lasted from 2008 to 2013, is about a mild-mannered high school chemistry teacher who resorts to cooking crystal meth to pay for his medical expenses after he finds out he has lung cancer.

You can stream all of “Breaking Bad” on Netflix.

“The Flash” is one of Sheldon’s favorite superheroes, so fans should check out the show centered around him.

“The Flash” is part of the interconnected universe that’s been growing on the CW known as the “Arrowverse.” The Flash is a superhero that receives super speed after getting struck by lightning. The show follows both his quest to fight evil in his city and his interpersonal drama. It has plenty of call-outs for comic fans and fans of the original Flash show alike.

You can stream the first four seasons on Netflix.

“How I Met Your Mother” is another long-running comedy centered around a group of friends, much like “Big Bang.”

“How I Met Your Mother” is a nine-seasons-long story about how Ted, the main character, met his future-wife and the mother of his children. Along the way, viewers get to know his best friends Robin, Barney, Marshall, and Lily.

Fans of the show followed along with Ted’s quest for years, including the hints that the show dropped overtime discussing the mother’s identity.

You can stream the entire series on Hulu.

“Stranger Things” is one of the newer additions to TV, but sci-fi and fantasy fans will adore it.

“Stranger Things” took the internet by storm when it was first released on Netflix in July 2016. It combines elements of sci-fi, horror, fantasy, and nostalgia into one ’80s-era extravaganza. It even has Dungeons and Dragons, the subject of one of the best “Big Bang” episodes this season.

You can stream both seasons of “Stranger Things” on Netflix – the third will be released this summer.

BBC’s “Sherlock” is what put Benedict Cumberbatch on the map. Its complex puzzles and mysteries will enrapture any viewer.

“Sherlock” is one of the better British imports we’ve received over the past few years. This modern re-imagining takes our classic characters detective whiz Sherlock, trusty sidekick Watson, and wickedly clever Moriarty, and brings them into the present.

You can stream the entire series on Netflix.

“Friends” could be considered the godfather for shows like “Big Bang,” “How I Met Your Mother,” and many other multi-camera comedies.

Potentially the most beloved sitcom of all time, “Friends” is about six friends navigating their twenties in New York City including job woes, relationship drama, and generally feeling like they have no idea what they’re doing – much like in “The Big Bang Theory.”

You can stream all 10 seasons of “Friends” on Netflix.

“Arrow” is another comics-based show and spawned an entire universe on the CW.

“Arrow” is the flagship show of what has since become the Arrowverse, which includes “The Flash,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Supergirl,” and the potential upcoming series based on Ruby Rose’s Batwoman.

The show is based on the comics character called Green Arrow, a Robin Hood-esque figure who, after getting trapped on a deserted island for years, returns home to punish the corrupt people taking over his city.

You can stream the first six seasons on Netflix.

“Daredevil” is yet another comic book TV show centered around the Marvel hero Daredevil.

“Daredevil” was the first of Netflix’s superhero shows, followed by “Luke Cage,” “Jessica Jones,” “Iron Fist,” and the limited series that saw them all team up, “The Defenders” – plus “The Punisher,” which spun off of “Daredevil’s” second season.

“Daredevil” is great. It’s a different take on our superheroes, much more locally focused than the giant scope of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Daredevil, aka Matt Murdock, is a blind lawyer with preternatural senses and martial arts expertise who chooses to keep his fight in Hell’s Kitchen.

You can stream the whole series on Netflix.

“Modern Family” is a generation-spanning sitcom that 11% of “Big Bang” reviewers also love.

“Modern Family” is a peer to “The Big Bang Theory.” They’ve been on for 10 and 12 seasons, respectively. The sitcom tells the story of three generations of the Dunphy-Pritchett family and is set up in a documentary format like “The Office.”

You can stream season 10 of “Modern Family” on Hulu and the rest of the series is available to purchase on Amazon.

Anthology horror series “American Horror Story” might appeal to the fantasy fans of “The Big Bang Theory.”

“American Horror Story” has had eight seasons. The first seven were self-contained stories about an asylum, a circus, a cursed house, and other sinister locations. The eighth season saw characters from every season come together to fight the impending apocalypse.

You can stream the first seven seasons on Netflix and Hulu.

Prison dramedy “Orange is the New Black” is also a common interest among “Big Bang” fans.

“Orange is the New Black” is set in an all-women’s prison, Litchfield, and has a sprawling cast of both inmates, Litchfield employees, and people in the outside world. The show, which was once critically adored, has faltered somewhat over the past few seasons, but here’s hoping that the upcoming final season will be a return to form.

You can stream the first six seasons on Netflix, and the final season is expected to drop this summer.

“Breaking Bad” prequel “Better Call Saul” has been called even better than its predecessor by some critics.

“Better Call Saul” has proven itself to be a worthy successor to “Breaking Bad.” The prequel is focused on Saul Goodman, a seedy lawyer that originally works with crystal meth kingpin Gus (and later with Walter White). The show reveals that he was born Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer with a somewhat functioning moral compass.

Jimmy’s slow descent into becoming Saul has been one of the most compelling arcs on TV, and a tragic one to boot – fans of “Breaking Bad” know exactly where he ends up.

You can stream the first four seasons on Netflix.

Anthology series “True Detective” might not be as good as it once was, but season one is still must-see television.

Yes, this show is almost completely the opposite of “The Big Bang Theory,” which is a light-hearted comedy about nerds. “True Detective” is an exceedingly dark show about three seasons-worth of unsolved murders. But good television is good television, and “True Detective” is definitely that.

You can stream the first three seasons of “True Detective” on HBO Go.

“Gotham” is yet another comic book show that “Big Bang” fans enjoy.

“Gotham” is a prequel focusing on Gotham City, the home of Batman, before the vigilante took to the streets to fight crime. His alter ego, Bruce Wayne, is just a child for most of the series. The show is filled with Easter eggs and nods to the comics, and shows the origin story for many of Batman’s iconic foes.

You can stream the first four seasons on Netflix and the last five episodes of season five on Hulu (note that it’s missing the first seven episodes of the season). But with the series finale airing on April 25, the entire show will probably be on Netflix soon.

Nerd phenomenon “Rick and Morty” was enjoyed by 9% of “Big Bang” reviewers.

“Rick and Morty” is an absurd animated series depicting the wild, universe-hopping adventures of 14-year-old Morty and his eccentric grandfather Ricky. Its biting humor and frequent sci-fi adventures make it a perfect fit for fans of “The Big Bang Theory.”

You can stream the first three seasons on Hulu.

“Vikings” is a semi-historically accurate drama about viking hero Ragnar Lothbrok.

“Vikings” takes place during the early Middle Ages in Scandinavia, and follows many legendary figures in Norse mythology and history. While you may not have heard of this show, it was recently renewed for its sixth and final season on the History Channel.

You can stream the first five seasons on Hulu.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s TV counterpart is “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” which frequently grapples with the consequences of the movies.

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is yet another TV show based on comic book characters, though they are less well-known than your typical Marvel heroes. The show combines a mix of its own stories focusing on its team of heroes with the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe (22-movies-strong at this point).

You can stream the first five seasons on Netflix.

The recently-revived “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is a workplace comedy starring the always charming Andy Samberg.

Much like the characters of “The Big Bang Theory” working together at Caltech, the characters of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” all work together as cops at the 99th precinct in Brooklyn. The hilarious show comes from the minds behind “Parks and Recreation” and “The Good Place.”

You can stream all six seasons on Hulu.