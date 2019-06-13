8 absurdly huge portions of things you can buy at Costco

caption Regular jars of Nutella don’t stand a chance against Costco’s massive jugs. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Wholesale retailer Costco sells groceries, personal goods, and much more in bulk.

Sometimes, Costco’s giant wares are a bit entertaining.

Pounds of snack food, gallons of condiments, and hundreds of candies are all available for sale.

The wholesale retailer Costco is known for its super-cheap pizzas and hot dogs, but there’s much more to the store than its famed food court.

As a bulk retailer, it sells giant amounts of just about everything, and sometimes the portions can get a bit ridiculous. Whether you’re looking for candy, pantry staples, or even furniture, the selection is almost guaranteed to be supersized.

Read on to see some of the most gigantic portions you can get at Costco.

Who doesn’t have a use for 850 gumballs?

Featuring eight different flavors (pineapple, lime, orange, blueberry, strawberry, banana, grape, and cherry), this Dubble Bubble Gumball variety pack will keep even the most ardent gum enthusiast busy for months, if not years.

It sells at Costco for $24. If you buy it, you can give out gumballs every Halloween for the next 20 years.

Pretzel fans can invest in a 3-pound tub of their favorite snack.

The 3.25-pound Utz San Francisco Pretzel Company Pretzels container will keep you snacking for quite some time. The price? Around $8.

Costco sells a 60-pound tub filled with honey.

For anyone with a sweet tooth, this is an amazing deal. Costco sells a 60-pound bucket of Busy Bee Pure Honey for $103.

And although there is a best-by date on the container, honey is a food that lasts almost forever, according to INSIDER. It naturally prohibits the growth of microbes and bacteria.

Mayonnaise fans can buy four gallons of it.

Billed as extra heavy, this Admiration Real Mayonnaise comes in a 4-gallon tub. But if millennials are killing the mayo industry, as explained in INSIDER, who’s the target customer for this?

Bird lovers may find a use for 50 pounds of birdseed.

The Native American premium wild bird food comes in a 50-pound bag. Bird lovers will be able to feed every bird in your neighborhood with this.

Nutella fans would love this nearly 7-pound tub of Nutella.

It’s almost 7 pounds of the famed hazelnut spread, Nutella. This massive tub will cover all the toast, crepes, and cookies imaginable.

Plus, it’s only $20. A true steal.

Meat lovers may be interested in 11 pounds of Wagyu beef.

At a restaurant such as Greystone prime steakhouse & seafood, you might splurge on a 4- or 8-ounce cut of the coveted Wagyu beef. But at Costco, it’s possible to buy 11 pounds of Wagyu beef. The cost? $1,200.

There’s got to be a use for 50 pounds of refined lard.

This Butcher Boy refined lard tub weighs in at 50 whopping pounds. And if you’re curious, lard isn’t as unhealthy as you might think, according to INSIDER.

BONUS: Treat yourself with a seven-person spa.

Though most the items on this list are food or condiments, Costco sells a little bit of everything, including this 95-jet Evolution Spas Stockbridge that can fit six or seven people.

It features multi-color LED lights, a lighted waterfall, and a Bluetooth speaker system, all for just under $8,000.