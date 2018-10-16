9 ‘Big Brother’ couples who are still together

caption Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder are married. source Getty/Jerod Harris

“Big Brother” just wrapped up its 20th season, which has resulted in three new BB couples.

In some cases, these showmances have continued outside of the house, even when the cameras have stopped rolling.

Here are the couples from “Big Brother” who are still together.

Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder from seasons 11 and 13 are married with children.

caption They have two children. source David Livingston/Getty Images

Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder met in 2009 while filming season 11 of “Big Brother.” They were one of the first “Big Brother” couples to get together inside of the house and stay together outside of the house.

While paying a visit to the “Big Brother” houseguests during season 16, Schroeder proposed to Lloyd.

The pair got married in 2016, and now have two children.

Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas from seasons 12 & 13 are married.

caption They got married in 2012. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Reilly and Villegas, otherwise known as #Brenchel, formed an alliance during season 12 of “Big Brother.” The power couple was eventually evicted from the game, but their whirlwind romance proved strong enough to exist outside of the house.

Reilly and Villegas were the first “Big Brother” showmance to get married. Villegas proposed on Valentine’s Day in 2012, and their ceremony took place on Sept. 18, 2012 on the roof of the At&T Center in Los Angeles.

The couple has a daughter named Adora.

Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones from season 13 are married.

caption They met during season 13. source Instagram/its_danibri

“Big Brother” season eight alum Daniele Donato met Dominic Briones on the set of season 13.

The finale of season 13 aired in September of 2011, and the couple was married in January of 2013. This past August, they recently celebrated the birth of their daughter, Tennessee Autumn Briones.

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo from season 18 are newly engaged.

caption Arroyo proposed on “Big Brother.” source Instagram/coconuts_

Nicole Franzel won “Big Brother” season 18, breaking a five-year male competitor winning streak, and becoming the first woman to ever win “Big Brother” against a man in the final two.

Although during season 18, Franzel was in a showmance with Corey Brooks, she formed a connection outside of the house with a different houseguest from that season- Victor Arroyo.

Franzel and Arroyo started dating after wrapping up season 18. During season 20, Arroyo proposed to Franzel on a special episode of “Big Brother.”

The couple celebrated their engagement with the season’s final seven, as well as a few special guests including BB alums Josh Martinez, Derrick Levasseur, Britney Haynes, Paul Abrahamian, and Daniele Donato.

Mark Jansen and Elena Davies from season 19 live together.

caption The two live in Dallas, Texas. source Instagram/elenadavies

From the moment Mark Jansen laid eyes on Elena Davies during the season 19 premiere of “Big Brother,” many fans were shipping #Marlena.

Even though Jansen was crushing on Davies from the get-go, Davies finally realized her feelings for the personal trainer were real while she was in the jury house.

“I didn’t decide I couldn’t live without him until we spent the jury house together,” Davies said in an interview with Us Weekly. “I didn’t know what our future would look like exactly but I knew it would be our future.”

The couple recently celebrated their official first year anniversary, and have moved into their own place in Dallas, Texas.

And, according to Jensen, a marriage proposal could be happening soon.

“As long as she doesn’t get sick of me, there will be a wedding in the near future,” Jensen told Us Weekly in February.

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson from season 19 are married and expecting.

caption They’re expecting their first child together in April 2019. source Instagram/thejessicagraf

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson’s showmance escalated quickly during season 19. During their season, they struggled to stay in the house – Nickson didn’t get along with the majority of the house and it placed a target on both of their backs.

Still, the couple became inseparable from day one, and even though their fellow houseguests made sure Graf and Nickson wouldn’t be spending the summer cozied up in the jury house together, the couple reunited on finale night and have been together since.

Although they both lost “Big Brother,” they later won season 30 of “The Amazing Race” together.

Nickson and Graf tied the knot on October 14. The reception was catered by Texas Roadhouse and the ceremony was officiated by the casting director, who they say brought them together.

The couple is expecting their first child together, a baby girl, in April 2019.

Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C from season 20 got engaged on finale night.

caption They got engaged on television. source Instagram/swaggyctv

Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C were the first official showmance of season 20. They were in the house together for 23 days.

Dayton was apparently heard on the live feed discussing a possible pregnancy, but nothing was confirmed during the show’s network airing. Later, the couple confirmed in a YouTube video that Dayton became pregnant during the show and had miscarried during her time in the jury house.

After his eviction and while Dayton was still competing in the BB house, Swaggy C took it upon himself to get better acquainted with Dayton’s family, who he says have accepted him with open arms.

Swaggy asked Dayton to marry him during finale night on September 26, and she said yes.

Haleigh Broucher and Faysal Shafaat from season 20 are making it work long-distance.

caption The pair is still together. source Instagram/hbroucher

Faysal “Fessy” Shafatt was crushing on Haleigh Broucher from day one in the Big Brother house. The two were flirty throughout the summer, but Broucher made it very clear that she came into this game to win $500,000, not get involved in a showmance.

Regardless, their showmance continued to grow on-air. On finale night, Shafatt told host Julie Chen that the relationship was, in fact, “the real deal.”

In an interview with “Celebrity Big Brother” alumni Ross Mathews and Marissa Jaret Winokur, the couple said they are taking thing slowly.

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans from season 20 are living together.

caption They live together. source Instagram/angelarummans

Tyler Crispen may have come in second place for the grand prize on finale night, but he did win the title of America’s Favorite Player, and the heart of fellow houseguest and fitness model Angela Rummans.

Unlike the other two showmances in their season, Crispen and Rummans weren’t blatantly a showmance until the end of the season when their feelings for each other quickly intensified, and they shared their first “I love you” on camera.

Crispen opened up about his showmance on finale night during his speech to the jury and he has since moved into Rummans’ place in Los Angeles.

