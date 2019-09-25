Meet ‘Big Carl,’ the world’s largest crane, which can lift 3,000 tons and takes 250 trucks to move

SGC-250, more affectionately known as “Big Carl” is now working on the UK’s first nuclear power plant in 30 years, the Hinkley Point C.

Big Carl was transported from Belgium on over 250 trucks and can carry about 3,000 tons at a time.

SGC-250, more affectionately referred to as "Big Carl", is the world's largest crane, and it's now working on its first project: a nuclear plant.

Big Carl was designed in-house by Sarens, a Belgium-based crane rental service. The crane was shipped from Ghent, Belgium to the Hinkley Point C project location in Somerset, UK on over 250 trucks over a period of months, according to Sky News.

It recently began operation at the project this month, the BBC reported.

Hinkley Point C is being built by EDF Energy and is slated to be the first nuclear plant to be built in the UK in 30 years. It’s projected to be completed by 2025, and building the plant will cost around £20.3 billion, or $25.4 million.

Big Carl will be lifting over 600 components for the project, including the heaviest of the components of the project, according to Sarens. More than six kilometers, about 3.73 miles, of rails were laid for the crane that can carry 3,000 tons.

Keep scrolling to see Big Carl in the process of working on its first project:

