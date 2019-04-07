Big pharma’s big bets, a hedge-fund rivalry, and Silicon Valley’s obsession with failing forward

caption Human genetic material is stored at a laboratory in Munich. source Thomson Reuters

Gene therapy, a decades-old technology that targets disease at its genetic root, is coming of age. New startups are pouring into the space and it’s become a hot area for M&A.

But as Emma Court reports, manufacturing these new products has presented a challenge for biopharmaceutical companies.

As she reports: “Companies have to make enough of their gene therapies to test them out and get enough evidence that they are safe and work. But they also have to be able to manufacture on a large-enough scale to treat all the patients with the disease who want their treatment.”

Emma talked to Brian Kaspar, chief scientific officer at AveXis, which sold to Novartis for nearly $9 billion last year, about the ways in which this manufacturing challenge could influence the future of the emerging industry.

Gene therapy is just one area where big pharma is looking to make big bets. With that in mind, here’s some interesting healthcare reporting from the past week:

Quote of the week

“If you pick a favorite and you’re wrong, you’re fired.” -Anthony Skipper, the founder and chief technology officer of Galactic Fog, on banks debating how to work with AWS, Microsoft, and Google as they shift to the cloud.

In conversation

Finance and investing

Inside the Chicago hedge-fund turf war between billionaire Ken Griffin and Dmitry Balyasny

The headquarters of Ken Griffin’s Citadel and Dmitry Balyasny’s eponymous hedge fund are separated by one mile, the Chicago River, and plenty of bad blood.

A ‘hidden asset’ at Citigroup has given the bank a dominant position in the fastest-growing business on Wall Street – but challengers are knocking on the door

One morning this January, Jim Cramer, the brash and voluble financial-television personality, hemmed and hawed on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” before the markets opened about Citigroup’s fourth-quarter earnings, which had been announced shortly before.

This stock picker is crushing 95% of his peers investing mostly in companies you haven’t heard of. Here are his secrets for uncovering those hidden gems.

It’s not lost on Gerry Frigon that there are roughly half as many public companies now compared with 15 years ago.

Tech, media, telecoms

Meet the 19 former Facebook employees and executives now leading some of the hottest enterprise startups

Facebook’s legions of employees have built one of the most popular web services, but their influence doesn’t end there.

Verizon Media Group hosted a big meeting with top advertisers to prove it’s still relevant. Here’s what people inside the room had to say.

When Verizon bought AOL in 2015, the big idea was that its combination of Verizon’s data and AOL’s content and tech would challenge Google and Facebook for digital advertising.

The CEO of a $4 billion education startup shares how rejecting Silicon Valley’s obsession with failing forward can lead to real success

Research has found that about 70% of venture-backed startups – those looking to scale – fail to ever return money to investors.

Healthcare, retail, transportation

Health-insurance startups like Oscar Health and Clover Health have raked in $1.3 billion in the past year. We took a look at their financials, which show how hard it is to get a foothold in the industry.

For startups looking to disrupt the health-insurance industry, there’s no shortage of funding to go around.

A California company tested 20 popular CBD products and found ‘insanely high levels’ of dangerous chemicals and misleading labels

It’s no secret CBD is booming. The nonpsychoactive component of cannabis has shown up in products from face masks and lotions to cupcakes and infused lattes.

Strategy

The ultimate guide to becoming a better boss in 30 days

Taking on a management role for the first time can be intimidating.

It’s a myth that women ask for smaller raises because they lack confidence. Here’s what’s really behind the gender pay gap

Women don’t earn as much as men do because they don’t ask. They don’t negotiate. They don’t feel as certain that they deserve a higher salary in the first place. Or so the thinking goes.