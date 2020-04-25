The owner of Big Poppa the bulldog said he ‘sat down and dropped his head’ because he heard kids playing outside and misses his friends

source Rashida Ellis

Rashida Ellis is social distancing with her 3-year-old English bulldog, Pop – also known as Big Poppa.

While working at home, Ellis saw Pop on her apartment patio looking especially forlorn in what turned out to be a timely photo opportunity.

“I heard Pop on the patio whining and then he just sat down and dropped his head,” Ellis told Insider, saying that she thinks her dog was sad because he heard the sound of kids playing outside but wasn’t able to get their attention.

Overnight, the picture of Pop had been shared thousands of times, and he’s now become a dog celebrity of sorts.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Pet owners know how special it is to have a human-animal connection, and especially during quarantine, being close to a furry friend can be especially meaningful.

That’s how Rashida Ellis feels about her 3-year-old English bulldog, Pop – who she sometimes refers to as Big Poppa.

“It’s just me and him, so without him, being [inside] during quarantine would be a lot harder for me,” Ellis told Insider. “Some days, he does the silliest things, and it just makes me laugh so hard.”

caption Ellis with Pop. source Rashida Ellis

Recently, Ellis, who lives in Atlanta, was working from her living room when she heard whines coming from her apartment patio, where Pop was sitting in the sun.

“He just sat down and dropped his head,” Ellis said. “I grabbed my phone and took the picture to share with my friends because he was so sad. I went to go and give him a rub, and I noticed two children outside – they’re brothers – that Pop plays with sometimes on his walk, and I realized he was trying to get their attention but could not.”

Instead of being able to play with his friends, Big Poppa watched from the balcony above in what made for a sad but adorable (and photo-worthy) moment, Ellis said.

caption Pop on the balcony. source Rashida Ellis

Ellis shared the picture of Big Poppa in a tweet on Tuesday, and the next morning, she said, she woke up to find that her dog had become an overnight canine celebrity. To date, the picture of Big Poppa looking sad has been retweeted more than 93,000 times.

Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he miss playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio pic.twitter.com/gVooqvZ5oI — Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 22, 2020

“I posted the picture and thought nothing of it,” Ellis said.

Following the original, now-iconic picture of Pop looking sad on the balcony, Ellis has shared some updates about her lovable dog. For example, Ellis ordered Pop a new dog bed, and even though it was a bit small for his size, he didn’t seem to mind.

Big Poppa Update: Still trying to squeeze in his tiny bed ????????‍♀️???????????? pic.twitter.com/A7tIafM8GT — Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 24, 2020

People all over the internet can’t seem to get enough of Big Poppa’s forlorn expression and relatable dilemma of just wanting to spend in-person quality time with friends.

I am not a dog person but I have thought about Big Poppa all day. — roxane gay (@rgay) April 23, 2020

"We must get through this, for Big Poppa."- the world https://t.co/8Vhyczcw3O — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 22, 2020

Big Poppa is all whole damn mood for 2020 https://t.co/k5O6dFRk7Z — Manón Mistó (@shesAphenoMANON) April 24, 2020

If you aren’t staying at home you are actively contributing to Big Poppa’s frown and that just cannot be tolerated https://t.co/3Xy53BPBRA — Jaq Lugg (@jaqinthewild) April 22, 2020

She also tweeted that Big Poppa continues to longingly look out the balcony for other human and canine friends.

Big Poppa Update: Still lookig for his friends pic.twitter.com/9Udv6Ec9FG — Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 24, 2020

When quarantine is over, Big Poppa just wants to play with friends again, Ellis said.

“Pop loves children more than anything in the world,” she said.