‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry was among the few who predicted the 2008 housing collapse. Here are his biggest investments right now.

- Michael Burry, of “The Big Short” fame, foresaw the 2008 housing meltdown and bet against the subprime-mortgage bonds that exacerbated the crisis.
- Burry now runs his own hedge fund – Scion Asset Management – out of Cupertino, California.
- Listed below are his firm’s 15 largest investments, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Michael Burry earned millions by betting against subprime-mortgage bonds in advance of the 2008 housing meltdown.
His short trade was popularized by Michael Lewis’ bestselling book “The Big Short,” and the movie in which he was portrayed by Christian Bale.
These days, he runs Scion Asset Management, a Cupertino, California-based hedge fund that owns $93.6 million worth of assets.
He hasn’t stopped sounding alarms where he sees them. Most recently, Burry warned that passive investing is a “bubble.”
His comments related to the trend of hedge funds and index-fund managers piling into a small collection of large-cap companies. The consolidation of capital leaves smaller growth stocks desperate for cash, Burry said.
“The bubble in passive investing through ETFs and index funds as well as the trend to very large size among asset managers has orphaned smaller value-type securities globally,” he told Bloomberg.
Burry is doing some active stock picking of his own, and recently told Barron’s he was going long on GameStop.
The list below shows his firm’s 15 largest positions by descending order of market value, according to data from regulatory filings and news reports compiled by Bloomberg.
1. Autech
Market value: $14.76 million
Position: 1,500,000 shares
Ownership stake: 9.75% of shares outstanding
Year-to-date performance: up 13%
2. Western Digital
Market value: $13.77 million
Position: 250,000 shares
Ownership stake: .08% of shares outstanding
Year-to-date performance: up 54%
3. GameStop
Market value: $12.69 million
Position: 3,000,000 shares
Ownership stake: 3.32% of shares outstanding
Year-to-date performance: down 68%
4. Alphabet Inc. Class C
Market value: $10.74 million
Position: 9,000 shares
Ownership stake: <0.01% of shares outstanding
Year-to-date performance: up 14%
5. Tailored Brands
Market value: $9.66 million
Position: 2,600,000 shares
Ownership stake: 5.15% of shares outstanding
Year-to-date performance: down 61%
6. FedEx
Market value: $9.45 million
Position: 60,000 shares
Ownership stake: .02% of shares outstanding
Year-to-date performance: down 1%
7. Sansei Technologies
Market value: $9.39 million
Position: 1,104,000 shares
Ownership stake: 5.71% of shares outstanding
Year-to-date performance: down 50%
8. Cleveland-Cliffs
Market value: $8.77 million
Position: 1,100,000 shares
Ownership stake: .41% of shares outstanding
Year-to-date performance: up 3%
9. Alibaba
Market value: $8.64 million
Position: 50,000 shares
Ownership stake: <0.01% of shares outstanding
Year-to-date performance: up 27%
10. Cardinal Health
Market value: $8.45 million
Position: 200,000 shares
Ownership stake: .07% of shares outstanding
Year-to-date performance: down 4%
11. Walt Disney Co.
Market value: $8.27 million
Position: 60,000 shares
Ownership stake: <0.01% of shares outstanding
Year-to-date performance: up 25%
12. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings
Market value: $6.52 million
Position: 1,597,011 shares
Ownership stake: 3.71% of shares outstanding
Year-to-date performance: down 4%
13. Yotai Refractories
Market value: $6.35 million
Position: 1,280,000 shares
Ownership stake: 5%
Year-to-date performance: down 9%
14. Tazmo
Market value: $6.03 million
Position: 686,800 shares
Ownership stake: 5.08%
Year-to-date performance: up 39%
15. Ezwelfare
Market value: $4.72 million
Position: 574,000 shares
Ownership stake: 5.27% of shares outstanding
Year-to-date performance: up 30%
