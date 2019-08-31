‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry was among the few who predicted the 2008 housing collapse. Here are his biggest investments right now.

caption Michael Burry attends “The Big Short” New York premiere at Ziegfeld Theater on November 23, 2015 in New York City. source Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Michael Burry, of “The Big Short” fame, foresaw the 2008 housing meltdown and bet against the subprime-mortgage bonds that exacerbated the crisis.

Burry now runs his own hedge fund – Scion Asset Management – out of Cupertino, California.

Listed below are his firm’s 15 largest investments, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Michael Burry earned millions by betting against subprime-mortgage bonds in advance of the 2008 housing meltdown.

His short trade was popularized by Michael Lewis’ bestselling book “The Big Short,” and the movie in which he was portrayed by Christian Bale.

These days, he runs Scion Asset Management, a Cupertino, California-based hedge fund that owns $93.6 million worth of assets.

He hasn’t stopped sounding alarms where he sees them. Most recently, Burry warned that passive investing is a “bubble.”

His comments related to the trend of hedge funds and index-fund managers piling into a small collection of large-cap companies. The consolidation of capital leaves smaller growth stocks desperate for cash, Burry said.

“The bubble in passive investing through ETFs and index funds as well as the trend to very large size among asset managers has orphaned smaller value-type securities globally,” he told Bloomberg.

Burry is doing some active stock picking of his own, and recently told Barron’s he was going long on GameStop.

The list below shows his firm’s 15 largest positions by descending order of market value, according to data from regulatory filings and news reports compiled by Bloomberg.

1. Autech

Market value: $14.76 million

Position: 1,500,000 shares

Ownership stake: 9.75% of shares outstanding

Year-to-date performance: up 13%

2. Western Digital

Market value: $13.77 million

Position: 250,000 shares

Ownership stake: .08% of shares outstanding

Year-to-date performance: up 54%

3. GameStop

Market value: $12.69 million

Position: 3,000,000 shares

Ownership stake: 3.32% of shares outstanding

Year-to-date performance: down 68%

4. Alphabet Inc. Class C

Market value: $10.74 million

Position: 9,000 shares

Ownership stake: <0.01% of shares outstanding

Year-to-date performance: up 14%

5. Tailored Brands

Market value: $9.66 million

Position: 2,600,000 shares

Ownership stake: 5.15% of shares outstanding

Year-to-date performance: down 61%

6. FedEx

Market value: $9.45 million

Position: 60,000 shares

Ownership stake: .02% of shares outstanding

Year-to-date performance: down 1%

7. Sansei Technologies

Market value: $9.39 million

Position: 1,104,000 shares

Ownership stake: 5.71% of shares outstanding

Year-to-date performance: down 50%

Source: Bloomberg

8. Cleveland-Cliffs

Market value: $8.77 million

Position: 1,100,000 shares

Ownership stake: .41% of shares outstanding

Year-to-date performance: up 3%

9. Alibaba

Market value: $8.64 million

Position: 50,000 shares

Ownership stake: <0.01% of shares outstanding

Year-to-date performance: up 27%

10. Cardinal Health

Market value: $8.45 million

Position: 200,000 shares

Ownership stake: .07% of shares outstanding

Year-to-date performance: down 4%

11. Walt Disney Co.

Market value: $8.27 million

Position: 60,000 shares

Ownership stake: <0.01% of shares outstanding

Year-to-date performance: up 25%

12. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings

Market value: $6.52 million

Position: 1,597,011 shares

Ownership stake: 3.71% of shares outstanding

Year-to-date performance: down 4%

13. Yotai Refractories

Market value: $6.35 million

Position: 1,280,000 shares

Ownership stake: 5%

Year-to-date performance: down 9%

14. Tazmo

Market value: $6.03 million

Position: 686,800 shares

Ownership stake: 5.08%

Year-to-date performance: up 39%

15. Ezwelfare

Market value: $4.72 million

Position: 574,000 shares

Ownership stake: 5.27% of shares outstanding

Year-to-date performance: up 30%

