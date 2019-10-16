‘Big Short’ star Steve Eisman made his name betting against companies. But now he’s bullish on a little-known communications company in Illinois.

source Reuters/ Jessica Rinaldi

The investor Steve Eisman rose to fame by shorting mortgage securities ahead of the 2008 housing meltdown.

His wager was heavily featured in Michael Lewis’ bestselling book “The Big Short,” and Steve Carell portrayed Burry in the 2015 film adaptation.

Eisman told CNBC he’s going long for a change. He has a bullish bet on Motorola Solutions, a little-known communications company based out of Schaumburg, Illinois.

Motorola solutions is a provider of communications systems to law enforcement.

Eisman, now a managing director at Neuberger Berman, said he likes the company because it has strong management and the business has improved over the last couple of years.

“I don’t have to worry about China. I don’t have to worry that much about a recession. It’s about as idiosyncratic as long as you could imagine,” Eisman said.

Motorola sells to governments, municipalities, public safety agencies, and commercial and industrial companies, which makes the company a safe bet, Eisman said.

Shares of Motorola Solutions are up more than 48% this year, compared to the S&P 500’s gain of about 19%.

The “Big Short” investor made a name for himself by betting against the housing market during the 2008 financial crisis. He’s also well-known for shorting companies such as Zillow and Tesla.

Eisman reiterated on Tuesday that the two companies are still the short positions he’s most excited about.

“Zillow has created for itself perhaps the most dangerous business model that I’ve seen in a very long time,” he said, referring to how the company has pushed into the business of flipping houses in recent years.

He also told CNBC he doesn’t anticipate an oncoming economy crash outside of a slowdown in industrial growth around the world.

