This portable solar charger is 15% off on Amazon for Cyber Monday, bringing the price down to $51

- source
- Amazon
- BigBlue’s 28-watt, foldable USB solar charger is available on Amazon for $50.99 (usually $59.99) for Cyber Monday.
- Waterproof, portable, and built with three output plugs, it allows you to charge three devices (even with overcast skies) at the same time.
- We’re also keeping tabs on Cyber Monday deals available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. If you’re a Disney fan, there’s a great deal on Disney Plus as well.
- For more discounts, visit Business Insider Coupons and check out our master list of the best Cyber Monday deals of 2019.
Whether you spend a lot of time on the trail, the road, or tend to occupy wide open spaces where electricity is scant, a portable solar charger is a handy accessory to keep around.
BigBlue’s 28-Watt Solar Charger is a waterproof, foldable option that allows you to simultaneously charge three devices via USB. The device’s four 7-watt panels can put out a maximum of 5 volts/3.4 amps, which breaks down to 17 watts for total potential output (given perfect conditions).
Note that despite the 28-watt mention in the name, you’ll never get out of a solar panel what the sun puts in. Output will always vary when working with solar panels (of any size), and because converting energy from solar is an imperfect process, there’s always some casualty of power in doing so. That said, if you leave this thing in even moderate sunlight for the duration of a day, especially if you amplify that from, say, beneath a windshield on the dashboard of your car, RV, or boat, you’ll do more than alright in powering small devices. Pro tip: Don’t power your devices, but a charging bank, like Lifeproof’s Lifeactív ($74.99, 25% off for Cyber Monday). It’ll help you manage your charging when and where it matters.
- source
- Alyssa Powell/Business Insider
Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Here’s where to find them:
- The best tech deals of Cyber Monday 2019
- Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2019
- Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2019
- The Disney Plus Cyber Monday deal you don’t want to miss
- Target Cyber Monday deals 2019
- Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2019
- Macy’s Cyber Monday deals 2019
- What is Cyber Monday? Everything you need to know