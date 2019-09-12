A Las Vegas hotel billionaire just unveiled an inflatable space pod designed to ferry NASA astronauts to the moon and Mars — take a look inside

Hotel billionaire Robert Bigelow is dedicating part of his fortune toward designing and building inflatable space habitats.

Hotel mogul Robert Bigelow wants to take his idea to build inflatable space habitats and run with it – apparently, all the way to the moon and Mars.

On Thursday, the billionaire publicly unveiled Bigelow Aerospace’s latest model of an expandable space station prototype, called the “Bigelow Mars Transporter Testing Unit.” The mock-up has the volume of four 40-foot-long cargo containers and was built in part for NASA astronauts and engineers to try it out.

Bigelow’s immediate goal is to convince NASA – which is testing prototypes made by four other companies – to fund a space-worthy unit, called the B330 (so named because it would have 330 cubic meters of volume). The work is in support of the space agency’s $20-30 billion moon-landing program, called Artemis.

Artemis currently calls for housing astronauts inside a moon-orbiting space station called the Gateway. That way, there’d be a helpful pit stop between the lunar surface and Earth. In the more distant future, the Gateway may serve as a stepping stone to Mars.

Bigelow is interested in helping NASA with both goals using the B330.

“It is important to listen to what President Trump has been saying about Mars. The way to Mars is to the moon. The way to the moon is through the Gateway,” Bigelow said in a statement provided to Business Insider ahead of the unveiling. “The B330 is an exploration destined space station, and we are excited about its future.”

Bigelow Aerospace built out its demo unit to house astronauts for three days, and the company provided interior pictures of its setup. Take a look inside.

Robert Bigelow made his billions from the hotel chain Budget Suites of America. Like billionaires such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Richard Branson, he’s using his fortune to develop new spaceflight hardware.

Bigelow is known for work on advancing inflatable space stations, an idea that emerged from NASA in the 1990s. Private outposts, or “space hotels,” could support tourism, research, and other commercial interests the International Space Station could not.

caption An artist’s concept of a Bigelow space station. source Bigelow Aerospace

The basic idea: It’s much cheaper to launch habitats folded up to a fraction of their size, then inflate them once in space. There’d also be more room than the rigid metal hulls of a traditional space modules allow.

caption SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket lifts off with Bigelow’s BEAM inside on its CRS-8 mission on April 8, 2016. source SpaceX/Flickr

So far, the company has an impressive track record. It has launched a number of working prototypes into space, the latest of which is the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module, or BEAM. It’s currently attached to the International Space Station.

caption BEAM while attached to the International Space Station. source NASA; Bigelow Aerospace via Imgur; Business Insider

Astronauts and cosmonauts welcomed the new addition in April 2016.

caption Expedition 57 inside the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module, BEAM. source NASA; Bigelow Aerospace via Imgur

But Bigelow has bigger plans with the far larger and more ambitious B330 model.

caption An illustration of XBASE, the Expandable Bigelow Advanced Station Enhancement: a B330 module on the forward node of the International Space Station. source Bigelow Aerospace via Imgur

“Equipped with two galleys, two toilets, enormous cargo space, and two dissimilar propulsion systems, this is the ideal habitat for a long duration space mission,” Bigelow said in his statement on Thursday.

caption A cut-away diagram of Bigelow Aerospace’s B330 inflatable space station. source Facebook/Bigelow Aerospace

Bigelow Aerospace built the MTTU, a steel-hulled variant that’s not supposed to launch into space, in its Las Vegas facility. The company is using it to test internal layouts — and encourage NASA to provide more funding to develop the concept.

caption An outside view of the Bigelow Mars Transporter Testing Unit, with Robert Bigelow, NASA astronauts, and others shown for scale. source Bigelow Aerospace

The hatch into the B330 contains by about a dozen large air tanks. Once in space, the tanks would release their gases to inflate the final B330 unit to its full operational size.

caption NASA astronauts inside the Bigelow Mars Transporter Testing Unit. source Bigelow Aerospace via Imgur

The hatch leads into the central core of the B330, which Bigelow envisions as packed with cargo prior to launch. Cold storage for food, research, and other supplies is located in this middle deck.

caption Inside the middle deck of the Bigelow Mars Transporter Testing Unit. source Bigelow Aerospace via Imgur

There are three decks altogether: The lower deck is for crew sleep, storage, and entertainment; the middle deck for science experiments, cold storage, work stations, galleys, and growing food; and the upper deck is for medical use and exercise.

caption Inside the middle deck of the Bigelow Mars Transporter Testing Unit. source Bigelow Aerospace via Imgur

Glove boxes could be used to study and pack lunar samples, or carry out biological experiments. Shown at right is a 3D printer, and at center is a surface for laboratory work. The domed ends of the B330 would store large amounts of supplies.

caption Inside the middle deck of the Bigelow Mars Transporter Testing Unit. source Bigelow Aerospace via Imgur

Bigelow also envisions vegetable growth pods next to the galley. Crew would also have access to B330 navigation controls, a station to remotely operate lunar rovers, and other guidance systems.

caption Inside the middle deck of the Bigelow Mars Transporter Testing Unit. source Bigelow Aerospace via Imgur

The upper deck houses a medical research area, a medical isolation unit, and two individual toilets — the same number as on the football-field-size International Space Station. An exercise area is located on the other side of the white partition.

caption This is the upper deck of the Bigelow Mars Transporter Testing Unit. source Bigelow Aerospace via Imgur

The lowest deck houses four crew quarters, individual crew lockers, and separate hygiene booths for the crew to wipe down their bodies (the closest one gets to a shower in microgravity).

caption Inside the lowest deck of the Bigelow Mars Transporter Testing Unit. source Bigelow Aerospace via Imgur

Next to the hygiene booths is an entertainment area with flexible-screen TVs.

caption Inside the lowest deck of the Bigelow Mars Transporter Testing Unit. source Bigelow Aerospace via Imgur

Bigelow hopes its two-week demonstration of the Mars Transporter Testing Unit will, in part, help convince NASA it’s the company to build out the Gateway for Artemis.

caption A conceptual image of an upper-stage rocket sending a B330 inflatable space habitat into lunar orbit. source YouTube – Bigelow Aerospace

It envisions the Gateway is as two B330 units linked together in lunar orbit. This would provide about one-third of the volume currently used by astronauts and cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station, yet at a fraction of the cost.

caption A conceptual image of two B330 inflatable space habitats that Bigelow Aerospace hopes will comprise the Gateway lunar space station in support of the Artemis moon-landing program. source Bigelow Aerospace

But Bigelow is already thinking ahead with the B330, as evidenced by the name of his ground prototype. “This large space station can accommodate four people indefinitely and five people for many months,” he said — perhaps long enough to send a crew to Mars.