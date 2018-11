Democrats lose one of the most closely watched races in the country to a guy who’s writing a book about Bigfoot sex

Republican Denver Riggleman, known for writing the book “The Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him,” won his race to represent a Virginia district in the House of Representatives.

He defeated Democratic candidate Leslie Cockburn.

Riggleman was widely mocked this summer when Cockburn posted a draft of the book cover he was working on.

While Democrats ultimately took over the House of Representatives in this year’s midterm elections, they lost one of the most closely watched seats in the country to a “devotee of Bigfoot erotica.”

Republican candidate Denver Riggleman will represent Virginia’s fifth district, winning over Democrat Leslie Cockburn. Riggleman won more than 53% of the vote, according to the Associated Press – a wider margin than expected.

The election drew national attention in part because of Riggleman’s books. The craft-distillery owner and former Air Force intelligence officer has a fascination with Bigfoot and is writing a book about the mythical creature.

The book is called “The Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him,” Riggleman told The New York Times in July.

A draft cover Riggleman made for the book – featuring Bigfoot looking muscular, virile, and sporting a big bar reading “CENSORED” over his genitalia – went viral in July when Cockburn tweeted a screenshot of the illustration, which Riggleman had posted on Instagram. Following the discovery of the cover art, Riggleman made an effort to wipe the book from the internet, according to The Cook Political Report.

“My opponent Denver Riggleman, running mate of Corey Stewart, was caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist,” Cockburn wrote. “Now he has been exposed as a devotee of Bigfoot erotica. This is not what we need on Capitol Hill.”

My opponent Denver Riggleman, running mate of Corey Stewart, was caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist. Now he has been exposed as a devotee of Bigfoot erotica. This is not what we need on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/0eBvxFd6sG — Leslie Cockburn (@LeslieCockburn) July 29, 2018

Riggleman was relentlessly mocked for his book about Bigfoot sex and for his erotically charged drawing. He maintained it was a joke.

Getting into Bigfoot porn to own the Libs pic.twitter.com/2qcDbCeFl4 — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) July 30, 2018

But how will Bigfoot erotica play in the midwest — Talia B Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) July 30, 2018

when a democrat is horny for bigfoot it's "effete liberal sexual degeneracy". when a republican is horny for bigfoot it's just cuz they're folksy. i hate the double standards smh — Talia B Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) July 30, 2018

Ted Cruz seeing that Bigfoot erotica is trending pic.twitter.com/Mruej8nskB — Avi Bueno (@AviAhvee) July 30, 2018

The Virginia race gained national attention for other reasons as well. Riggleman campaigned with Stewart, the Republican Senate candidate who associated with white nationalists (Stewart lost his race by a wide margin). Cockburn, a journalist, professor, and first-time candidate, ran a campaign that was unabashedly to the left.

With his new job in congress, it’s not clear if Riggleman will ultimately publish “The Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him.” We’ll keep an eye out.