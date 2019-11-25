The 13 biggest animated movie openings at the US box office of all time

caption “Frozen II” source Disney

“Frozen II” had the biggest global opening ever for an animated movie with $358 million over the weekend.

It earned an impressive $130 million domestically, but didn’t top a few notable animated movies in that regard.

“Frozen II” hit theaters over the weekend with $358 million at the worldwide box office, the biggest global opening for an animated movie ever.

It had a huge domestic opening, too, with $130 million. That’s significantly more than the $67.4 million the first “Frozen” earned in its three-day domestic debut in 2013 (it earned $93.6 million over that five-day Thanksgiving weekend).

But “Frozen II” still failed to top some of the biggest animated movies of all time in its domestic premiere.

We rounded up the biggest animated openings of all time below, unadjusted for inflation. They include plenty of Disney and Pixar offerings, but also some notable entries from Dreamworks.

The list favors newer releases, but if it accounted for inflation, it would likely look completely different. For instance, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” is one of the highest-grossing movies of all time and earned nearly $1 billion at the domestic box office after inflation.

Below are the 13 biggest domestic opening weekends ever for animated movies:

13. “Zootopia” (2016)

source Zootopia

Domestic opening: $75.06 million

Domestic total: $341 million

Global total: $1.023 billion

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97%

What critics said: “There are enough under-the-radar subtleties, rendered with a refreshing lack of smart-aleckiness, to make Zootopia feel current and fresh. It’s a modest, unassuming entertainment that’s motored by a sly sensibility.” – Time Magazine

12. “Monsters University” (2013)

source Disney / Pixar

Domestic opening: $82.43 million

Domestic total: $268.5 million

Global total: $743.6 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%

What critics said: “I’m not sure I needed to revisit Mike and Sulley’s world 12 years later (or, looked at from their point of view, earlier). But once you find yourself whisked over the threshold, it’s a colorful, funny, charming place to spend an afternoon.” – Slate

11. “Despicable Me 2” (2013)

source Universal

Domestic opening: $83.5 million

Domestic total: $368 million

Global total: $970.8 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 75%

What critics said: “Codirectors Chris Renaud and Pierre Coffin, who do Minion voices expertly, never let up on the laughs. A fart joke in 3-D may not be three times as wacky, but the high spirits of Despicable Me 2 are irresistible fun.” – Rolling Stone

10. “Inside Out” (2015)

source Disney/Pixar

Domestic opening: $90.44 million

Domestic total: $356.5 million

Global total: $857.6 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 98%

What critics said: “What’s most refreshing about ‘Inside Out’ is its inversion of the standard prescriptions of big-budget animation: It’s ultimately about the importance of embracing sadness.” – Associated Press

9. “The Secret Life of Pets” (2016)

source Universal

Domestic opening: $104.35 million

Domestic total: $368.4 million

Global total: $875.5 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73%

What critics said: “There’s something quietly therapeutic about spending 90 minutes with some nutty, heroic furballs on a hero’s journey with very low stakes.” – The Atlantic

8. “Shrek 2” (2004)

source DreamWorks Animation

Domestic opening: $108 million

Domestic total: $441.2 million

Global total: $923 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

What critics said: “Can an ogre live happily ever after? Can fairy tale characters be content with their fairy tale lives? Can an Oscar-winning animated success generate a successful sequel? To all these questions, Shrek 2 is happy to answer yes, yes and yes.” – Los Angeles Times

7. “Toy Story 3” (2010)

source Pixar

Domestic opening: $110.3 million

Domestic total: $415 million

Global total: $1.07 billion

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 98%

What critics said: “It’s still more inventive, clever and laugh-out-loud funny than any other movie out there now.” – The Wrap

6. “Minions” (2015)

source Universal

Domestic opening: $115.7 million

Domestic total: $336 million

Global total: $1.16 billion

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 55%

What critics said: “With its episodic stream of slapstick gags, Minions has moments of piquant absurdity, but mostly its shrill-but-cutesy anarchy works as a visual sugar rush for the preschool set.” – Globe and Mail

5. “Toy Story 4” (2019)

source Disney/Pixar

Domestic opening: $120.9 million

Domestic total: $434 million

Global total: $1.073 billion

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97%

What critics said: “The latest installment, ‘Toy Story 4,’ is perhaps the bleakest (and most beautiful) of them all.” – Salon

4. “Frozen II” (2019)

source Disney

Domestic opening: $130 million

Domestic total (so far): $130 million

Global total (so far): $350 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 75%

What critics said: “Because the first movie generated such a bracing gust of enthusiasm, Frozen 2 will inevitably be nitpicked and judged against those lofty standards. Still, there’s plenty to enjoy for those willing to chill out, and yes, let the past go.” – CNN

3. “Finding Dory” (2016)

source Pixar

Domestic opening: $135 million

Domestic total: $486.3 million

Global total: $1.28 billion

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: “It’s watchable, with all the wonderful animation technique that we are in danger of taking for granted. But it’s basically a footnote or retread of the movie which melted everyone’s heart 12 years ago.” – Guardian

2. “Incredibles 2” (2018)

source Disney

Domestic opening: $182.7 million

Domestic total: $608.6 million

Global total: $1.24 billion

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: “Every frame is packed with fantastic detail and cutting-edge animated magic while staying true to the original movie’s charming visual feel.” – CNet

1. “The Lion King” (2019)

source Disney

Domestic opening: $191.8 million

Domestic total: $543.6 million

Global total: $1.65 billion

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 53%

What critics said: “By this point, Disney’s do-overs feel a lot like their cash-grabby, inspiration-free ’90s direct-to-video sequels, only with vastly better production values.” – San Diego Reader