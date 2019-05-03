WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The 19 biggest ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ villains

caption Arie Luyendyk Jr. became one of the most hated men in “Bachelor” history after his season. source ABC/Paul Hebert

ABC’s “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” have given viewers quite a few stars who have been labeled as villains based over the years based on their actions.

People like Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Chad Johnson became unlikable on the reality TV shows.

Every good show has a villain, and that goes for reality TV as well.

On ABC’s “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” someone can be pegged as a “villain” thanks to editing. But one has to give the editors the footage too. And it’s clear that many contestants have earned the title. Sometimes, the leading man turns out to be unlikable, which was the case for season 22 of “The Bachelor.”

With the “Bachelorette” reunion special on Monday at 8 p.m. ET and return of “The Bachelorette” on Monday, May 13 at 8 p.m. ET, its a good time to revisit 19 of the biggest villains from the “Bachelor” franchise.

Brad Womack didn’t pick anyone on season 11 of “The Bachelor.”

Womack narrowed down his 25 women to the final two and ultimately picked neither of the two women after they professed their love for him. Fans of the series were mad at him for walking away.

Where is he now? He got a second shot at love when he was the bachelor once again for its 15th season. He chose a winner then, but the two are no longer together. Womack doesn’t have any social media accounts, so he’s stayed relatively quiet. He reportedly opened up four bars in Austin, Texas. It looks like two, The Dizzy Rooster and The Dogwood, are still open.

Jason Mesnick, from season 13 of “The Bachelor,” shocked fans when he changed his mind.

After becoming a runner-up on “The Bachelorette” season four, Mesnick became the 13th bachelor.

Mesnick finished the season engaged to Melissa Rycroft. But in a surprising twist, he changed his mind and dumped her on live TV during the “After the Final Rose” special. He then asked runner-up Molly Malaney if she wanted to give him another try.

Where is he now? Malaney said yes and the couple has now been married since 2010. They have a daughter, in addition to Mesnick’s son from a previous marriage. He’s a consultant at NWG Real Estate.

Season five “Bachelorette” contestant Wes Hayden was only interested in getting his music exposure.

Hayden went on Jillian Harris’ season of “The Bachelorette” with nothing but the worst intentions – he wanted to promote his music career. He also made it to the top four and bragged about having a girlfriend the entire time as the limo was taking him away.

“I’m going down in flames,” he said. “The first guy on ‘The Bachelorette’ to ever make it to the top four with a girlfriend.”

Where is he now? Hayden tried his hand on “Bachelor Pad” and has released an album and a few singles, which have received little commercial success. In 2019, he released a self-titled album with 11 tracks.

Jake Pavelka, star of season 14 of “The Bachelor,” was not well-liked.

Pavelka’s “On the Wings of Love” season took a nosedive as fans got to know him. He had been introduced on the fifth season of “The Bachelorette,” but on his own season, he was condescending to the women and arrogant. After he chose the season’s “villain,” Girardi, as his winner, things continued to go downhill for the couple. There were cheating reports and the couple was in the tabloids. The breakup aired on TV and did nothing to quell the dislike.

Where is he now? He has made a few television appearances, including appearing on JoJo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette” and “Dancing With the Stars.” In May 2018, he sat down for a podcast with Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti (called “The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast”) and spoke about his time on the reality TV show. He’s still a pilot.

“The Bachelor” season 14 contestant Vienna Girardi was always fighting with Jake.

Girardi spent much of her time fighting for bachelor Jake Pavelka’s heart by undermining, taunting, and manipulating the other women, particularly Ali Fedotowsky.

Pavelka still chose her in the end, but their relationship imploded and their “official” breakup was featured as a “Bachelor” special.

Where is she now? Girardi was pregnant with twins but lost them at 18 weeks in August 2017. She revealed the news in an emotional post on her Facebook page.

Justin Rego, from season six of “The Bachelorette,” competed even though he had a girlfriend.

Rego went down in infamy for competing on “The Bachelorette” while having a secret girlfriend back home. When confronted by Ali Fedotowsky, he walked out. He later denied that he came on the show for fame. He also denied that he called his girlfriend, but the show played back voice mails as he left. Rego took other guys’ chances when he wasn’t even in love with her.

Where is he now? He later tried his hand at “Bachelor Pad,” but was eliminated on the first episode. He’s still not a fan of the show and is convinced that the producers made him look worse than he is.

Michelle Money, from “The Bachelor” season 15, was known for her aggressive tactics to try and win over bachelor Brad Womack.

She was slightly whiny, sarcastic, and not a friend to the ladies. She somehow ended up with a black eye, too. She was later redeemed thanks to appearances on other reality shows.

Where is she now? She went on “Bachelor Pad” and “Bachelor in Paradise” hoping to find love. After “Paradise,” she was dating fellow Bachelor Nation member Cody Sattler. Since 2016, she has been dating golfer Mike Weir. She’s an actress, hairstylist, and beauty guru. In March 2019, she addressed her “villain” label in a lengthy Instagram post.

“She was brave and bold and confident,” Money said of her younger self. “She was also incredibly naive and easily manipulated. She was just trying to figure herself out. She was a ham, yes. But she was fierce and funny.”

Bentley Williams was a jerk on season seven of “The Bachelorette.”

Bachelorette Ashley Hebert was falling for Williams. But in his interviews, he made it clear he didn’t care about her. He said she wasn’t attractive. His most infamous line? “I’m going to make Ashley cry, but I hope my hair looks OK.”

He later came back and strung her along briefly, but Hebert got rid of him.

Where is he now? The father and former Goldman Sachs analyst has since kept a low profile, which is probably for the best. He married travel and beauty blogger Meg in March 2018.

Kalon McMahon from season eight of “The Bachelorette” said some things he shouldn’t have.

Emily Maynard, the bachelorette McMahon was trying to win over, was a mother to a then 7-year-old daughter. While the group was in London, McMahon referred to her daughter as “baggage.” One of the men went straight to Maynard to let her know and she promptly told McMahon off. She finished by telling him to “get the f— out.” To make matters worse, during the “After the Final Rose” special, the arrogant jerk made it clear that he wasn’t sorry.

Where is he now? He tried to find love on “Bachelor in Paradise,” but his reputation preceded him and no one wanted to date him. According to his Twitter, he’s an entrepreneur and financial wellness strategist for Financial Finesse.

Courtney Robertson from season 16 of “The Bachelor” was not there to make friends.

Robertson was not a house favorite during her time on Ben Flajnik’s season. She was brash and is most remembered for the time she convinced Flajnik to skinny-dip in the ocean.

Flajnik picked Robertson in the end. But after breaking up and getting back together, the couple finally split for good a few months later. Like Robertson said, “I didn’t come here to make friends.” Incidentally, that’s also the title of her tell-all book.

Where is she now? She’s a model and realtor.

Tierra LiCausi’s attitude on season 17 of “The Bachelor” made the women in the house dislike her.

LiCausi’s attitude made the women in the house dislike her. She would get angry and yell, but bachelor Sean Lowe was unaware of her behavior until a massive argument brought it to his attention.

Where is she now? LiCausi keeps her life private, but people can still follow her on Twitter.

Juan Pablo Galavis, star of “The Bachelor” season 18 in 2014, was controversial.

Galavis, a former professional soccer player, first won hearts when he was a contestant on “The Bachelorette’s” ninth season. Bachelorette Desiree Hartsock sent him away during week six.

But he’s better known now for his own “Bachelor” season where he was shown as a self-centered jerk. He didn’t treat the women with respect, dismissed their concerns and emotions, and blamed them for problems. He refused to even tell the season’s winner that he loved her. He also had to apologize for homophobic comments he made about a gay or bisexual bachelor not being a good example for kids.

Where is he now? Galavis’ Instagram says he’s a “music and sports consultant,” and he married Venezuelan TV host and model Osmariel Villalobos in August 2017. In March 2019, he told Us Weekly that he’s “trying to find a way to trick [Villalobos] into getting pregnant” because he wants more children” (he has a daughter with ex-girlfriend Carla Rodriguez).

Nick Viall from season 10 of “The Bachelorette” was a jerk on “After the Final Rose.”

Viall wasn’t liked by many of the guys when he competed for Andy Dorfman’s heart, but none of that mattered as he made it to the top two. Dorfman ultimately broke his heart.

On the “After the Final Rose” special, Viall confronted Dorfman about their fantasy suite night, exposing their night on live TV and slut-shaming her in the process. A broken heart is no excuse for that sort of behavior.

Where is he now? After placing second on the 10th season of “The Bachelorette,” Viall returned midway through “The Bachelorette’s” 11th season to try and win Kaitlyn Bristowe’s heart. He ended up as a runner-up again.

Viall went on to “Bachelor in Paradise.” But once that didn’t work out, he was finally picked as the bachelor. He and his winner, Vanessa Grimaldi, split nine months after getting engaged.

He seems to like his fame and pops up on TV every once in a while, like when he competed on “Dancing With the Stars” following his season’s end. He also started a men’s grooming business and launched a podcast in 2019 called “The Viall Files.”

On season 19 of “The Bachelor,” Kelsey Poe didn’t get along well with the other women.

Poe had some creative schemes that she tried to use to win over bachelor Chris Soules, but her behavior and attitude rubbed the other women in the house the wrong way. She also boasted about “an amazing story” she had, which happened to be a depressing story about being widowed. Her phrasing didn’t sit well with fans.

The particular problems between Poe and contestant Ashley Iaconetti resulted in both women being sent home.

Where is she now? Poe quit posting on social media in 2016. But prior to that, she was updating a blog and moved to Paris. She was in a relationship.

Olivia Caridi, from “The Bachelor” season 20, didn’t arrive at the mansion looking for friends.

Caridi wanted to win Ben Higgins’ heart. But her attitude towards the other women made her standoffish, and she often appeared conceited. She was sent home after the other housemates told Higgins that she was insensitive to them.

Where is she now? Caridi is a podcast host and television personality.

Chad Johnson was the clear villain from season 12 of “The Bachelorette.”

From the very first moment Johnson stepped into the mansion, he established himself as an alpha male with a bad temper and aggressive behavior. He was eventually booted from the show after making his roommate Derek Peth feel uncomfortable, punching a door, and ripping contestant Evan Bass’ shirt, among other things. He has also made sexist comments, like calling bachelorette JoJo Fletcher “naggy.”

He later went on to “Bachelor in Paradise,” where he got incredibly drunk, called Lace Morris a b—- multiple times, and was kicked off after one night. He was arrogant and proud of it.

Where is he now? He was in a brief relationship with model Zoe Baron and appeared on the reality show “Famously Single.” He joined the “Celebrity Big Brother” cast in the United Kingdom and ended in fifth place. According to his Instagram, the real estate agent was hired by HÔM Sotheby’s in Newport Beach, California in 2017, but now, he’s promoting himself as an actor and has made diet and fitness plans for people to purchase.

Corinne Olympios was in it to win it on season 21 of “The Bachelor.”

Olympios will forever be remembered for her memorable one-liners, frequent napping, and her “nanny,” Raquel, during her tenure on Nick Viall’s season. But she was initially painted as the season’s villain thanks to her disregard for the other women, sexual advances, and entitled behavior. Ultimately, Olympios just wanted to find love and she’s still friends with many of the women.

Where is she now? She was supposed to appear on the fourth season of “Bachelor in Paradise.” But following a sexual misconduct scandal that briefly shut the production down, she left the show. She’s modeled and is an Instagram influencer.

Krystal Nielson established herself as one of the most hated women on season 22 of “The Bachelor.”

This was due to her condescending treatment of the other women in the house, her fake soft voice, and her bad attitude.

During the “Women Tell All,” she referred to the other women as “c—s” and called Arie Luyendyk Jr. “needledick.” She also refused to apologize, adding that she didn’t bully anyone.

“I didn’t bully anyone on the season,” she said. “I was bold and abrasive in my actions – I was very assertive and the boldest, but I wasn’t a bully. When did I talk down to someone, or hurt someone? I never, ever maliciously hurt someone or sought that out.”

Where is she now? She’s a fitness coach and is very active on social media. She got engaged to Chris Randone during the season five finale of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. became one of the most despised men in “Bachelor” history for what he did after the season 22 “Bachelor” finale.

The leading man dumped Lauren Burnham and proposed to Rebecca Kufrin (known as Becca K.) in Peru. But just weeks after getting engaged, Luyendyk went to Los Angeles to break things off with Kufrin so he could be with Burnham.

ABC chose to air the entire, unedited breakup, and fans reacted angrily. Kufrin was sobbing for minutes at a time and told Luyendyk repeatedly to leave and he didn’t listen.

His treatment of Kufrin has labeled him a “Bachelor” villain.

Where is he now? He and Burnham are still together and have been traveling around the world. They’re expecting a baby girl, too. He’s also still racing.