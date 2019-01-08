16 of the most dastardly ‘Bachelor’ villains, ranked

caption Fans loved to hate these villains. source Manny Carabel/Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

After 21 seasons of “The Bachelor,” 14 of “The Bachelorette,” and the franchise’s various spin-offs, it’s safe to say that the show has produced a lot of romances – and a lot of villains. While some contestants show up on night one hoping to make a connection with ABC’s leading man or lady, there’s always at least one whose primary goal is to shake things up… and not in a good way.

Some of these villains are victims of editing, but others definitely enjoy creating drama and stirring the pot, even if it means they get sent home early.

Here are some of the biggest villains from the “Bachelor” franchise, ranked. It’s safe to say they didn’t join the show for the right reasons.

16. Krystal Nielsen didn’t go on “The Bachelor” to make friends

On Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of “The Bachelor,” Nielsen was all about snagging as much of his attention as possible, but unfortunately, it ended up blowing up in her face. After a bowling date gone wrong, Nielsen couldn’t say enough negative things about Luyendyk and his contestants. Fortunately, she was able to redeem herself on “Bachelor in Paradise,” where she got engaged to Chris Randone.

15. Corinne Olympios tried to steal Nick Viall’s heart

On Nick Viall’s season, Olympios was the contestant who fans loved to hate. Despite the fact that she was an adult, she couldn’t stop talking about how she had a nanny, and she ruthlessly interrupted other women when they tried to get their time with Nick.

14. Olivia Caridi practically became a meme

Olivia Caridi entered Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor” swinging – from night one, she was willing to do whatever it took to catch Higgins’ eye. After a few eye-roll-inducing comments, like when she tried to say she understood hardship because she’d been bullied for having cankles, it was clear that Caridi was meant to be the villain of the season.

13. Kelsey Poe had an “amazing story”

It’s hard to forget Poe and her time on Chris Soules’ season of “The Bachelor,” especially since she immediately made herself known for what she called her “amazing story,” or her journey in her life since her husband died. She quickly made herself an enemy of the other women, tearing them down at every opportunity, and during a very two-on-one group date with Ashley Iaconetti, Soules finally decided to send her home.

12. Vienna Girardi scored the final rose

It’s rare that the villain makes it past the first few weeks of the show, but in Girardi’s case, she made it all the way to the end, with Jake Pavelka popping the question to her during the season finale. Their relationship didn’t last (and ended up going down in flames), and she didn’t make any friends after spending the season feuding with the other women.

11. Courtney Robertson wrote a book about her villainy

Having walked away from “The Bachelor” only to write a book about her experience as the villain, Robertson has definitely earned her spot on this list. And like Girardi, Robertson ended up scoring that final rose from Ben Flajnik. Also like Girardi and Pavelka, this couple is no longer together, either.

10. Justin Rego didn’t give Ali Fedotowsky what she deserved

Being that Ali Fedotowsky was one of the most beloved “Bachelorette” stars ever, the fact that Rego treated her poorly made him all the more hated by fans. After she found out he had a girlfriend back home, Rego ran away from Fedotowsky, refusing to own up to his bad decisions.

9. Ian Thompson thought he should be “The Bachelor”

Kaitlyn Bristowe didn’t get very far into her time as “The Bachelorette” before Ian Thomson decided that he was better than her and that he should be the star of his own season of “The Bachelor” instead. That got him swiftly kicked off of the show, which only made him more angry.

8. Joe Bailey ruined his image on “Bachelor in Paradise”

He came off as a sweet, respectful stereotype of a country boy on “The Bachelorette,” but by the time he hit “Bachelor in Paradise,” all bets were off. Even though Bailey had been romancing Juelia Kinney, by the time Samantha Steffen arrived, it was clear he’d been doing anything he could to stay on the show long enough to meet her, even if it meant breaking Kinney’s heart.

7. Juan Pablo Galavis was the star and the villain

The leading man isn’t usually also the villain of his season, but in Galavis’ case, that’s exactly what happened. Especially toward the end of the season, he seemingly dismissed his final women’s feelings, and his trademark phrase, “It’s OK,” only served to push Andi Dorfman away. Between his behavior on the show and his homophobic comments he made off the show, no one was sad to see him go.

6. Wes Hayden was on “The Bachelorette” for every reason but love

On Jillian Harris’ season, not only did Hayden have a girlfriend back home, but he was also on the show to promote his own music more than anything else … and predictably, that didn’t exactly work out well for him.

5. Bentley Williams played Ashley Hebert big time

Hebert was a beloved “Bachelorette,” and fans watched her fall for Williams hard. But unfortunately, he ended up being her season’s villain when he admitted that he never actually reciprocated her feelings, even though he acted like he did.

4. Trish Schneider didn’t know how to walk away

During her time on Jesse Palmer’s season of “The Bachelor,” Schneider made it clear that she wasn’t there to make friends. And even after she was eliminated, she came back, trying to pull Palmer away from his other dates.

3. Arie Luyendyk Jr. changed his mind at the last minute

After choosing Becca Kufrin on his season finale, sometime between filming and the finale airing, former “Bachelor” Luyendyk Jr. changed his mind and decided he wanted to be with his runner up, Lauren Burnham, instead. He brought cameras along to dump Kufrin, who was blindsided by his decision, and popped the question to Burnham on air.

2. Kalon McMahon messed with the wrong “Bachelorette”

Being that Emily Maynard was a major fan favorite, it wasn’t surprising at all that the villain on her season ended up being one of the most hated of all time. McMahon was overheard calling Maynard’s daughter, Ricki, “baggage,” which led to Maynard giving him a massive piece of her mind and sending him straight home.

1. Chad Johnson was the worst of the worst.

After proving himself to be the villain of JoJo Fletcher’s season, Johnson went on to anger all of the other contestants, losing his temper and making them afraid to be around him without supervision. On “Bachelor in Paradise,” things only got worse, leading to Johnson being dismissed from the show early after blowing up at host Chris Harrison.

