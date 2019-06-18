The biggest ‘Bachelorette’ feuds of all time

caption Jordan vs. the Chicken was a running feud. source Paul Hebert via Getty Images

The drama between contestants is one of the reasons we keep coming back to “The Bachelor” and all of its spin-offs. We love to root for the underdog, hate on the season’s villain, and get sucked into their drama when it’s brought up again at the tell-all shows.

This season of “The Bachelorette” has already had a significant feud between Luke P. and Luke S., with Luke P. coming out as the winner in Hannah’s eyes, but the clear villain to viewers. However, their feud is pretty tame compared to some of the other conflicts throughout “The Bachelorette.”

These are six of the best feuds in “Bachelorette” history.

The battle of the Lukes (Luke Stone and Luke Parker) during Hannah Brown’s season came to an end.

Parker, who is easily this season’s villain, claimed that Stone charged at him during a rugby game and that he body slammed him to the ground in self-defense. Stone claimed that Parker “had a glazed look in his eyes” and was acting unnecessarily violent.

It turned into a game of he said/he said when both Parker and Stone brought their different versions of the story to Brown. Parker also made some misleading statements and told Brown that Stone was constantly talking about his tequila brand and thus not there for the right reasons, which Stone and the other contestants all denied.

After they told Parker to go tell the bachelorette the truth, he instead doubled down on his previous comments to Brown.

When Stone got the sense that Brown was taking Parker’s side, he voluntarily left the competition himself.

Chad Johnson and Evan Bass got into a physical altercation during JoJo Fletcher’s season.

Johnson is one of the most iconic – if not the most iconic – “Bachelorette” villain of all time due to his violent tendencies, penchant for snacking on lunch meats, and general inflammatory nature.

His beef with Bass, one of the smaller guys on Fletcher’s season, culminated in a legitimate shoving match, which ended with Johnson ripping one of Bass’ shirts.

Until Johnson was eventually eliminated, Bass kept asking him when he was going to buy him a new shirt, an ultra petty move.

When the two met again on “Paradise,” their animosity continued, but Johnson was asked to leave the beach in Mexico after drinking too much and making offensive comments about other members of the cast.

According to Kenny King, he and Lee Garrett’s problems on Rachel Lindsay’s season were racially motivated.

Garrett was already disliked by many of the guys in the house before he made an enemy out of King. He called King “aggressive,” which some of the men of color in the house found to be problematic.

“When you call him ‘aggressive’ there is a long-standing history in this country of regarding black men in America as aggressive to justify a lot of other things,” contestant Will Gaskins explained to Garrett.

Their feud escalated during a two-on-one date in which Garrett continued to lie and claim that King had grabbed him by the shirt and pull him out of a van. Lindsay believed King, who claimed that he did no such thing, and sent Garrett home.

This was all compounded by the fact that before the season began airing, fans uncovered problematic tweets that came from Garrett’s Twitter account. He apologized during the “Men Tell All.”

The conflict between Nick Viall and Shawn Booth came down to the wire, since they were the final two on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season.

While many bromances form during “The Bachelorette,” these two forged a bond after their time on the show ended. But while they were both competing for Bristowe’s heart? Not so much …

Booth consistently told cameras that he didn’t believe Viall was there for the right reasons and even considered leaving the show when Bristowe confided in Booth that she had slept with Viall before the Fantasy Suites. He also marched straight up to Viall and told him that every single person he’d spoken to had nothing nice to say about him.

Viall, for his part, said “It was very unfortunate and frustrating. We looked immature and we looked petty. But I have no animosity toward Shawn. I really do wish he and Kaitlyn the best.”

Jordan Kimball and David “The Chicken” Ravitz’s feud carried over into “Paradise.”

Ravitz, whose claim to fame was dressing up as a chicken on night one, had a problem with Kimball almost immediately. He seemed to make it his personal mission to bring Kimball down, and went behind his back to tell bachelorette Becca Kufrin about Kimball’s “4,000 Tinder matches.”

The two ended up on a two-on-one date together, of course, and Kufrin made the decision to send Ravitz home after he made their entire conversation about Kimball – who it didn’t go well for either. Kufrin sent him home later that night.

The two met up again in “Paradise,” with Ravitz once again antagonizing Kimball. He made it a point to go after Jenna Cooper, the girl Kimball had been vibing with. This made Kimball so upset that he threw Cooper’s birthday cake into the sand. Kimball also threw a giant teddy bear Ravitz had given Cooper into the ocean.

Apparently, the two have since buried the hatchet.

Blake Elarbee and Lucas Yancey, aka Whaboom, had beef from a previous reality TV show called “Ex Isle.”

Without knowing anything about their back story, a casual viewer might have just thought that Elarbee was truly obsessed with taking Whaboom down for no reason during Rachel Lindsay’s season.

Their conflict got … strange. Whaboom accused Elarbee of watching him sleep while eating a banana – a claim that Elarbee denied because he was on the keto diet and therefore not allowed to eat bananas.

Their obsession with each other led to their mutual demise, and they were sent home on the same night. It was revealed after the show that Whaboom and Elarbee had appeared on “Ex Isle” together, and Elarbee hooked up with Whaboom’s ex-girlfriend.

Elbaree had the chance to redeem himself on “Paradise” but, again, spent all his time talking about Whaboom, who wasn’t even there.