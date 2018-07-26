The highest-grossing movie at the US box office every summer since 2000

- source
- Sony
The summer movie season is home to some of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Every year, audiences can expect theaters to be packed with superhero movies, animated adventures, and other franchise favorites.
Many summer releases are among the highest-grossing movies of any year. We’ve looked back at the biggest movie of every summer since 2000, based on how much it made in the US (per numbers from Box Office Mojo), adjusted for inflation. We counted movies that came out May through August.
We’ve also provided the movie’s original domestic gross, its worldwide gross, and its Rotten Tomatoes critic score for comparison. Some movies that raked in the big bucks performed terribly with critics.
Superheroes, animated movies, and Disney have ruled most summers in this timeframe. Six of the movies below are animated, and eight are superhero movies. Others include entries in popular franchises like “Transformers” and “Harry Potter.”
Below is the highest-grossing movie in the US of every summer since 2000:
2000: “Mission: Impossible 2”
- source
- Paramount Pictures
Release date: May 4, 2000
Adjusted domestic gross: $370,473,000
Original domestic gross: $215,409,889
Original worldwide gross: $546,388,105
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 57%
2001: “Shrek”
- source
- DreamWorks
Release date: May 16, 2001
Adjusted domestic gross: $438,384,200
Original domestic gross: $267,665,011
Original worldwide gross: $484,409,218
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88%
2002: “Spider-Man”
- source
- Columbia Pictures
Release date: May 3, 2002
Adjusted domestic gross: $644,123,600
Original domestic gross: $403,706,375
Original worldwide gross: $821,708,551
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%
2003: “Finding Nemo”
- source
- Pixar
Release date: May 30, 2003
Adjusted domestic gross: $522,248,400
Original domestic gross: $380,843,261
Original worldwide gross: $940,335,536
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 99%
2004: “Shrek 2”
- source
- Dreamworks
Release date: May 19
Adjusted domestic gross: $658,642,100
Original domestic gross: $441,226,247
Original worldwide gross: $919,838,758
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88%
2005: “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith”
- source
- LucasFilm
Release date: May 19, 2005
Adjusted domestic gross:$549,938,900
Original domestic gross: $380,270,577
Original worldwide gross: $848,754,768
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 79%
2006: “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”
- source
- Disney
Release date: July 7, 2006
Adjusted domestic gross: $599,105,000
Original domestic gross: $423,315,812
Original worldwide gross: $1,066,179,725
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 54%
2007: “Spider-Man 3”
- source
- Sony
Release date: May 4, 2007
Adjusted domestic gross: $453,435,400
Original domestic gross: $336,530,303
Original worldwide gross: $890,871,626
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 63%
2008: “The Dark Knight”
- source
- Warner Bros.
Release date: July 18, 2008
Adjusted domestic gross: $688,473,800
Original domestic gross: $534,858,444
Original worldwide gross: $1,004,558,444
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%
2009: “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”
- source
- Paramount
Release date: Jun 24, 2009
Adjusted domestic gross: $499,661,600
Original domestic gross: $402,111,870
Original worldwide gross: $836,303,693
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 19%
2010: “Toy Story 3”
- source
- Pixar
Release date: June 18, 2010
Adjusted domestic gross: $494,456,600
Original domestic gross: $415,004,880
Original worldwide gross: $1,066,969,703
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 99%
2011: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2”
- source
- Warner Bros.
Release date: July 15, 2011
Adjusted domestic gross: $444,866,400
Original domestic gross: $381,011,219
Original worldwide gross: $1,341,511,219
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96%
2012: “The Avengers”
- source
- Marvel Studios
Release date: May 4, 2012
Adjusted domestic gross: $712,688,900
Original domestic gross: $623,357,910
Original worldwide gross: $1,518,812,988
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%
2013: “Iron Man 3”
- source
- Marvel Studios
Release date: May 3, 2013
Adjusted domestic gross: $452,833,000
Original domestic gross: $409,013,994
Original worldwide gross: $1,214,811,252
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%
2014: “Guardians of the Galaxy”
- source
- Marvel Studios
Release date: August 1, 2014
Adjusted domestic gross: $381,716,000
Original domestic gross: $333,176,600
Original worldwide gross: $773,328,629
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%
2015: “Jurassic World”
- source
- Universal
Release date: June 12, 2015
Adjusted domestic gross: $732,786,100
Original domestic gross: $652,270,625
Original worldwide gross: $1,671,713,208
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 71%
2016: “Finding Dory”
- source
- Pixar
Release date: June 17, 2016
Adjusted domestic gross: $520,585,500
Original domestic gross: $486,295,561
Original worldwide gross: $1,028,570,889
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%
2017: “Wonder Woman”
- source
- Warner Bros.
Release date: June 2, 2017
Adjusted domestic gross: $427,490,900
Original domestic gross: $412,563,408
Original worldwide gross: $821,847,012
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%
2018 (so far): “Incredibles 2”
- source
- Disney/Pixar
Release date: June 15
Adjusted domestic gross (so far): $552,968,500
Worldwide gross (so far): $943,285,687
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%