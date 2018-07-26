The highest-grossing movie at the US box office every summer since 2000

The summer movie season is home to some of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Every year, audiences can expect theaters to be packed with superhero movies, animated adventures, and other franchise favorites.

Many summer releases are among the highest-grossing movies of any year. We’ve looked back at the biggest movie of every summer since 2000, based on how much it made in the US (per numbers from Box Office Mojo), adjusted for inflation. We counted movies that came out May through August.

We’ve also provided the movie’s original domestic gross, its worldwide gross, and its Rotten Tomatoes critic score for comparison. Some movies that raked in the big bucks performed terribly with critics.

Superheroes, animated movies, and Disney have ruled most summers in this timeframe. Six of the movies below are animated, and eight are superhero movies. Others include entries in popular franchises like “Transformers” and “Harry Potter.”

Below is the highest-grossing movie in the US of every summer since 2000:

2000: “Mission: Impossible 2”

Paramount Pictures

Release date: May 4, 2000

Adjusted domestic gross: $370,473,000

Original domestic gross: $215,409,889

Original worldwide gross: $546,388,105

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 57%

2001: “Shrek”

DreamWorks

Release date: May 16, 2001

Adjusted domestic gross: $438,384,200

Original domestic gross: $267,665,011

Original worldwide gross: $484,409,218

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88%

2002: “Spider-Man”

Columbia Pictures

Release date: May 3, 2002

Adjusted domestic gross: $644,123,600

Original domestic gross: $403,706,375

Original worldwide gross: $821,708,551

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

2003: “Finding Nemo”

Pixar

Release date: May 30, 2003

Adjusted domestic gross: $522,248,400

Original domestic gross: $380,843,261

Original worldwide gross: $940,335,536

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 99%

2004: “Shrek 2”

Dreamworks

Release date: May 19

Adjusted domestic gross: $658,642,100

Original domestic gross: $441,226,247

Original worldwide gross: $919,838,758

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88%

2005: “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith”

LucasFilm

Release date: May 19, 2005

Adjusted domestic gross:$549,938,900

Original domestic gross: $380,270,577

Original worldwide gross: $848,754,768

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 79%

2006: “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”

Disney

Release date: July 7, 2006

Adjusted domestic gross: $599,105,000

Original domestic gross: $423,315,812

Original worldwide gross: $1,066,179,725

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 54%

2007: “Spider-Man 3”

Sony

Release date: May 4, 2007

Adjusted domestic gross: $453,435,400

Original domestic gross: $336,530,303

Original worldwide gross: $890,871,626

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 63%

2008: “The Dark Knight”

Warner Bros.

Release date: July 18, 2008

Adjusted domestic gross: $688,473,800

Original domestic gross: $534,858,444

Original worldwide gross: $1,004,558,444

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

2009: “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”

Paramount

Release date: Jun 24, 2009

Adjusted domestic gross: $499,661,600

Original domestic gross: $402,111,870

Original worldwide gross: $836,303,693

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 19%

2010: “Toy Story 3”

Pixar

Release date: June 18, 2010

Adjusted domestic gross: $494,456,600

Original domestic gross: $415,004,880

Original worldwide gross: $1,066,969,703

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 99%

2011: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2”

Warner Bros.

Release date: July 15, 2011

Adjusted domestic gross: $444,866,400

Original domestic gross: $381,011,219

Original worldwide gross: $1,341,511,219

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96%

2012: “The Avengers”

Marvel Studios

Release date: May 4, 2012

Adjusted domestic gross: $712,688,900

Original domestic gross: $623,357,910

Original worldwide gross: $1,518,812,988

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

2013: “Iron Man 3”

Marvel Studios

Release date: May 3, 2013

Adjusted domestic gross: $452,833,000

Original domestic gross: $409,013,994

Original worldwide gross: $1,214,811,252

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%

2014: “Guardians of the Galaxy”

Marvel Studios

Release date: August 1, 2014

Adjusted domestic gross: $381,716,000

Original domestic gross: $333,176,600

Original worldwide gross: $773,328,629

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

2015: “Jurassic World”

Universal

Release date: June 12, 2015

Adjusted domestic gross: $732,786,100

Original domestic gross: $652,270,625

Original worldwide gross: $1,671,713,208

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 71%

2016: “Finding Dory”

Pixar

Release date: June 17, 2016

Adjusted domestic gross: $520,585,500

Original domestic gross: $486,295,561

Original worldwide gross: $1,028,570,889

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

2017: “Wonder Woman”

Warner Bros.

Release date: June 2, 2017

Adjusted domestic gross: $427,490,900

Original domestic gross: $412,563,408

Original worldwide gross: $821,847,012

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

2018 (so far): “Incredibles 2”

Disney/Pixar

Release date: June 15

Adjusted domestic gross (so far): $552,968,500

Worldwide gross (so far): $943,285,687

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%