14 famous family feuds that rocked Hollywood

caption The Kardashians had a falling out with Caitlyn Jenner. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Many celebrity families have feuded in the spotlight.

Justin Bieber and his mom Pattie Mallette haven’t always gotten along.

Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain have since repaired their relationship.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The life of a celebrity might seem picture perfect sometimes, but that’s not always the case, especially when family is involved. Stars fight and feud with their families just like non-famous people do, but the only difference is that their feuds are often made into a public display.

There are plenty of celebrities out there who are estranged from their parents, or who have gotten into messy, public arguments with their siblings. Here are a few famous family feuds that have rocked Hollywood.

Jay-Z and Solange Knowles had to make a public statement after a video was released of them appearing to fight in an elevator.

caption The elevator video made headlines. source Josh Brasted/WireImage/Getty Images

At an after party following the 2014 Met Gala, surveillance video from an elevator appeared to show Jay-Z and Solange arguing while Beyoncé stood in a corner. The video showed Solange yelling at Jay before appearing to hit and kick him as her security guard tried to restrain her.

The trio never revealed exactly what happened. Some reports claimed it was related to a conversation Solange had with designer Rachel Roy, who was previously married to Jay-Z’s former business partner Damon Dash.

The reports got so bad that the family had to release a statement saying that both Solange and Jay-Z were in the wrong, but that both had apologized to each other and had moved forward as a family.

Some of the Kardashian sisters have had public issues with Caitlyn Jenner.

caption The Kardashian sisters are very protective over mom Kris Jenner. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kris and Caitlyn Jenner were married for about 23 years before Kris filed for divorce in 2014. They had two children together, Kylie and Kendall, and Caitlyn was close with Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, especially following the death of their father Robert Kardashian.

Following Kris and Caitlyn Jenner’s divorce and Caitlyn’s transition, the Kardashian sisters were publicly supportive and the family appeared to be weathering the changes together. Then, Khloe went on the “Howard Stern Show,” where she said that she felt “betrayed” when she learned that “business people” found out about Caitlyn’s transition at the same time she did.

During the season 12 premiere of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Khloe didn’t seem bothered by Caitlyn’s anger about her interview, saying, “She can tell me to f— off all she wants. I don’t have a relationship with her. I’m done.”

Not long after that, Caitlyn published an autobiography, “The Secrets of My Life,” where she wrote that the Kardashian’s father knew O.J. Simpson was guilty of murder and defended him anyway. Kim publicly called Caitlyn a “liar” and “not a good person.”

Since then, the family’s turmoils have been well-documented on their show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Caitlyn seldom appears, but it seems that Kris and Caitlyn are keeping it civil for their daughters, while Caitlyn’s relationship with the Kardashian sisters continues to ebb and flow.

Ariel Winter has alleged abuse by mom Crystal Workman.

caption Winter became legally emancipated from her mom before she turned 18. source Richard Shotwell/Getty Images

In October 2012, Ariel Winter filed a restraining order against her mother, Crystal Workman, who was accused of physically and verbally abusing her. Winter’s older sister, Shanelle Gray, was given temporary guardianship of Winter. A long court battle revealed that Winter’s relationship with her mother had allegedly almost gotten her fired from “Modern Family” multiple times. Workman has denied these claims and more from Winter.

Winter became legally emancipated from her mom before she turned 18, and has said in interviews that she has no relationship with Workman anymore. In September 2017, Workman publicly asked Winter for a reconciliation, but the pair do not appear to have any public communication.

Beyoncé and Mathew Knowles seem to be on better terms.

caption He was her manager. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When Beyoncé first became famous in the group Girls Tyme (which would later become Destiny’s Child), her father, Mathew Knowles worked as their manager.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, filed for divorce in 2009 after learning he had fathered a child with actor Alexsandra Wright.

In 2011, Beyoncé announced Mathew would no longer be her manager, though she said that the decision was simply about separating family and business. Still, Beyoncé and Solange skipped their dad’s wedding to Gena Charmaine Avery in 2013.

Many fans believe that some of the lyrics on Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” visual album aren’t about Jay-Z cheating, but about her dad cheating. “You remind me of my father, a magician. Able to exist in two places at once. In the tradition of men in my blood, you come home at 3 a.m. and lie to me. What are you hiding?” she says in “Lemonade” in lyrics written by poet Warsan Shire.

In 2018, Mathew made headlines when he said Beyoncé’s career was given a boost because of her light skin. But it appears that the feud has been squashed, because in October 2018, Matthew, Tina, and Beyoncé posed for photos during a stop on Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “On The Run” tour.

Justin Bieber and his mom Pattie Mallette haven’t always gotten along.

caption Justin Bieber and mom Pattie Mallette arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere “Justin Bieber’s Believe” at Regal Cinemas in 2013. source Jon Kopaloff / Contributor/Getty Images

Justin Bieber and his mom, Pattie Mallette have had a rocky history. In a 2015 interview with Billboard, Bieber revealed that his relationship with Mallette was “pretty nonexisting.”

He inferred that his many scandals, like getting arrested, led to them not speaking for a few years, saying, “I was distant because I was ashamed. I never wanted my mom to be disappointed in me and I knew she was. We spent some time not talking, so it takes time to rebuild that trust.”

In 2018, Mallette appeared to remove a reference to her son in her Twitter bio following Bieber’s engagement to now-wife model Hailey Bieber. Marie Claire reported that Mallette appeared to be favoriting tweets mocking their “quick” engagement.

The pair seem to be on good terms now, as Mallette recently posted a photo of Mother’s Day flowers gifted to her by the newlyweds.

Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight also seem to be repairing their relationship.

caption Angelina Jolie said he is a good grandfather to her kids. source Neilson Barnard and John Sciulli/Getty Images

Another parent and child duo that once had a rocky relationship and have since patched things up are Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight. Voight and Jolie’s mother, Marcheline Bertrand, separated when Jolie was 2-years-old after he had an affair, and Jolie said Bertrand raised her on her own.

In 2002, Voight told “Access Hollywood” that his daughter had “serious mental problems.” Jolie then removed the “Voight” from her name legally, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Now, they appear to have reconciled over Jolie’s own divorce with Brad Pitt in 2016, and Jolie has discussed in interviews that he has been a good grandfather.

“He’s been very good at understanding they needed their grandfather at this time,” Jolie told Vanity Fair in 2017. “I had to do a therapy meeting last night and he was just around. He knows kind of the rule – don’t make them play with you. Just be a cool grandpa who’s creative, and hang out and tell stories and read a book in the library.” Still, Jolie said they don’t talk about politics well and told Vanity Fair that they stick to the arts.

Lindsay, Dina, and Michael Lohan have made headlines.

caption Lindsay Lohan and her father Michael Lohan were seen out in SoHo on April 13, 2016 in New York City. source Robert Kamau / Contributor/Getty Images

It’s impossible to name all of the barbs thrown and public comments made by Lindsay, Michael, and Dina Lohan regarding their strained relationship.

In one interview with UKTV, Lindsay described her relationship with her dad by saying it was like “Jekyll and Hyde,” and said that watching her parents relationship negatively impacted her own romantic relationships.

Dina filed an order of protection against Michael in 2005 and she later claimed that he was physically abusive toward her during their marriage, according to the New York Daily News. He has denied those claims.

Lindsay also tweeted that Michael had “kidnapped” her from a “courtroom” when she was 4-years-old and told Vanity Fair that her dad was destructive and violent.

Michael said in February that the exes were on good terms for the past few years, but after Dina’s comments about him on “Celebrity Big Brother,” he was considering legal action.

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga televised their family feud.

caption They seem to be on better terms. source Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Sister-in-laws Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga both appear on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” but when Gorga joined the show, it was clear the two did not get along.

It’s impossible to count the moments in which the pair feuded, but some notable ones included a fight over “sprinkle cookies,” a brawl involving their husbands (both named Joe) at a christening, and fights about their friendships with various castmates.

Despite all this, the two made up on the show and have said they are on better terms now.

Eminem and his mom Debbie Mathers-Briggs were involved in a legal battle.

caption He’s rapped about her often. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Eminem’s feud with his mother, Debbie Mathers-Briggs, has been public nearly the entire time he’s been in the spotlight. He frequently raps about his mother and their rocky relationship in his songs. In 1999, Mathers-Briggs sued her son on charges of slandering her “in various broadcast and print interviews, by implying she was an unstable drug abuser.” She asked for $11 million in damages, according to MTV (Rolling Stone reported that it was $10 million), though she later said her lawyer filed it without her permission. They later settled for $25,000, according to MTV News.

She denied many of his claims about her to MTV News in 2008 when she was promoting her memoir, “My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem,” including that he raised his brother on his own.

Kate and Oliver have essentially no relationship with Bill Hudson.

caption Actors Oliver Hudson (left) and Kate Hudson attend Super Bowl 50 in 2016. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In June 2015, Kate Hudson’s brother, Oliver Hudson, posted a throwback photo of him, Kate, and their father Bill Hudson, on Father’s Day, with the caption, “Happy Abandonment Day.”

After that, Bill did an interview where he publicly disowned his children, saying, “I have five birth children but I now consider myself a father of three. I no longer recognize Oliver and Kate as my own. I would ask them to stop using the Hudson name. They are no longer a part of my life.” He added, “I am mourning their loss even though they are still walking this earth.”

Sources told Us Weekly that Kate and Oliver were not surprised and had not had a relationship with their dad for a long time.

Tori and Candy Spelling have one of Hollywood’s most-legendary feuds.

caption Tori Spelling and Candy Spelling attend LA’s Best annual family dinner 2015 at Skirball Cultural Center. source Tibrina Hobson / Contributor/Getty Images

Tori Spelling feud with her mother Candy Spelling has been the talk of Hollywood for years. In 2006, after Tori’s father Aaron Spelling died, Tori inherited $800,000, which seemed to bring their rift to the public eye. Candy later told The New York Times that Tori would drop “$50,000 to $60,000″ at stores, which many reports took to be a reason why she inherited so little of her father’s fortune.

Their barbs have been many over the years. Candy accused Tori of using her children as “reality show props.” Tori wrote in her memoir “s-TORI” that her mom encourages her to get a nose job at 12.

Later, in her memoir “Candy at Last,” Candy wrote that she would go long periods of time without hearing from Tori at all. She wrote, “Tori and I are a work in progress and probably always will be. I notice that the more my self-esteem expands, the less patience I have for the pursuit cycle she creates when she shuts me out. We have a pattern, and until we can break it hand-in-hand, this is going to be the little dance she and I do together.”

But a source told Us Weekly in 2018 that the two are now “very close” and working on their relationship.

Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain have repaired their relationship.

Frances Bean Cobain, the only child of musicians Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain, hasn’t always had the easiest relationship with her mom.

Love lost custody of her daughter several times during Cobain’s childhood, according to People magazine. Cobain took out a restraining order against Love when she was 17.

Since then, the pair have mended their relationship, though Cobain told Ru Paul on his podcast in February that she struggled with being angry with her mother for a long time due to how she grew up.

“Some kids were like, ‘f— I didn’t do my essay,’ and I’d be like, ‘f— I had to call the paramedics to get my mom’s stomach pumped last night’ … just a different set of priorities,” she said, according to InTouch.

Adele said she doesn’t love her dad Mark Evans.

Singer Adele and her father Mark Evans had an estranged relationship from the time she was 12 until she was 15, according to Evans. But Evans said that in 2011 they lost touch again when he did an interview referencing her, according to The Daily Mail.

In her Grammy speech for record of the year in 2017, Adele referenced her strained relationship with her father, saying that she loves her manager Jonathan Dickins and not Evans.

“We’ve been together for 10 years and I love you like you’re my dad,” she said.

“I don’t love my dad, that’s the thing, but I love you like I would love my dad.”

Evans has spoken out about how “rotten” he feels about leaving Adele when she was a child and said that he was an alcoholic. Though he told The Daily Mail that he wanted to reconcile with her in 2013, he also took a shot at her son’s name, Angelo James.

Their band’s breakup almost ended the Jonas Brothers’ relationship.

caption They are happily reunited. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas achieved mega-fame by the time they were teenagers the success of their band Jonas Brothers.

Nick later revealed on “Watch What Happens Live” that he prompted the band’s breakup in 2013, saying that he wanted to explore other career paths. Joe said in a 2016 Reddit AMA that he was initially angry by the decision and wasn’t on speaking terms with his brothers for a while.

Joe said that at some points her couldn’t even stand to play some of the Jonas Brothers’ hits while on tour with his new band DNCE. But he told Haper’s Bazaar that his relationship with Sophie Turner actually prompted him to reunite with his brothers and repair their relationship.

“It encouraged me to see she had such a great relationship with her brothers,” he told Harper’s Bazaar. “That was really a big thing for me to be able to look at, and say, ‘I gotta get my s— together.'”

The brothers spent a year “doing therapy” and getting their relationship back on track. Today they have fully reconciled and even got the band back together for a new album “Happiness Begins.”