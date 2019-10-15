It’s been a record-breaking year for CEO departures. Here are the 26 most dramatic exits.

caption Former Metlife CEO Steven Kandarian is one of the 1,160 CEOs to step down so far in 2019. source Tomas Bravo/Reuters

During the first three quarters of 2019, 1,160 CEOs have left their positions, according to staffing firm Challenger, Gray, and Christmas.

This number exceeds the number of CEOs who departed during the same nine-month span at the height of the 2008 recession (which saw 1,132 CEOs departures).

The tech sector has seen the second-highest number of CEO departures, with 154 executives in that industry leaving their positions.

Over 1,000 CEOs have stepped down during the first three quarters of 2019, according to a report published by staffing firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas – 1,160 executives, to be exact.

Departures within the first nine months of this year have already exceeded the number of CEOs who stepped down during the first three quarters of 2008 (1,132 CEOs), during the height of the recession. This is also the year with the highest CEO turnover in the first three quarters that Challenger, Gray, and Christmas has seen since the firm began tracking departures in 2002.

The tech sector has the second-highest number of CEO departures at 154 executives – including the high-profile departures of Adam Neumann from WeWork and Kevin Burns from Juul.

Of the 1,160 CEOs who left their positions, 438 remained at their respective companies in different roles, 292 retired, and 103 moved to other companies, according to the report.

Here are the 26 most noteworthy CEO departures of 2019 (so far):

26. Wells Fargo — Tim Sloan

Source: Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan is retiring

25. David’s Bridal — Scott Key

caption Former David’s Bridal CEO (left) with designer Vera Wang (right). source Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Source: Wall Street Journal

24. Overstock — Patrick Byrne

Read more: Overstock founder Patrick Byrne was seemingly involved in a web of intrigue that involved a Russian spy and the FBI

23. Care.com — Sheila Lirio Marcelo

source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Source: Wall Street Journal

22. AutoNation — Carl Liebert

source Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Read more: AutoNation replaces new CEO with a new CEO

21. PG&E — Geisha Williams

source Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune

Read more: PG&E says CEO Geisha Williams steps down

20. Kraft Heinz — Bernando Hees

Read more: Kraft Heinz CEO stepping down, Patricio named successor

19. Blue Apron — Brad Dickerson

caption Brad Dickerson. source Under Armour

Read more: Blue Apron is soaring after its CEO steps down

18. HP — Dion Weisler

source Business Insider/Julie Bort

Read more: The CEO of HP is stepping down ‘due to a family health matter,’ and will be replaced by an exec who started at the company as an intern

17. UnitedHealthcare — Steve Nelson

source UnitedHealthcare

Read more: Interview with Retired UnitedHealthcare CEO Steve Nelson

16. Guess — Victor Herrero

source Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Read more: Guess CEO Victor Herrero to step down

15. Mozilla — Chris Beard

source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Source: TechCrunch

14. Boingo Wireless — Dave Hagan

Source: Yahoo Finance

13. REI — Jerry Stritzke

Read more: REI leader resigns over undisclosed relationship

12. Bed, Bath & Beyond — Steven Temares

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Read more: Bed Bath & Beyond has a new CEO 5 months after activist investors released a brutal presentation slamming the company’s leadership

11. Mattress Firm — Steve Stagner

Read more: Mattress Firm Board of Directors Announces the Resignation of Chief Executive Officer

10. Warner Bros. — Kevin Tsujihara

source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Read more: Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara is stepping down following a report alleging he had a sexual relationship with an actress and promised to help her get roles

9. Rite Aid — John Standley

source NACDSvid/YouTube

Read more: Rite Aid CEO John Standley To Step Down, Shares Up

8. Burlington Stores — Tom Kingsbury

Source: MarketWatch

7. Best Buy — Hubert Joly

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Read more: Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly steps down

6. New York Post — Jesse Angelo

source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Read more: News Corp Appoints Sean Giancola As CEO of New York Post

5. Colgate-Palmolive — Ian Cook

Source: Financial Times

4. MetLife — Steven Kandarian

source Tomas Bravo/Reuters

Read more: MetLife names Khalaf CEO, Kandarian to retire

3. eBay — Devin Wenig

Read more: eBay CEO abruptly steps down as the company considers selling off assets

2. Juul — Kevin Burns

Read more: Juul’s CEO steps down as the e-cig company says it will stop all advertising in the US

1. WeWork — Adam Neumann

source Getty

Read more: The WeWork IPO fiasco of 2019, explained in 30 seconds