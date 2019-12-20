How people looked each year of the past decade, according to a professional stylist

- source
- Style makers of the past decade have introduced us to many trends over the past 10 years.
- Fashion stylist Scott Shapiro identified the biggest moments in clothing and accessories from each year, helping us remember the good, the bad, and everything in between.
- From the “model-off-duty” look that became popular in 2010 to the teeny-weeny bags that started popping up in 2019, there’s a lot to look back on.
Fashion stylist Scott Shapiro said the “uniform of 2010” was a simple look built from skinny jeans, a T-shirt, and a leather biker jacket.
Dubbed the “model-off-duty” look by the fashion industry and street-style appreciators, this relaxed approach to style signaled a “presentable, casual, but still stylish” shift to come in the new decade, according to Shapiro.
The look has proven its longevity for the past 10 years, still serving as a building block for both menswear and womenswear today.
“2011 became the year of the brights,” Shapiro told Insider. “Bright hues were everywhere from red carpets to runways”
Simple silhouettes from the previous year remained, such as this empire waist dress.
The 2011 look could also include a bright top, bright pants or skirts in a different color, and maybe even a colored jacket or blazer, according to Shapiro.
Shapiro said 2012 was “back to black with an especially heavy dose of leather — maybe everyone got sick of all the color in 2011.”
Shapiro said the 2012 style could be defined by “a sleek black blazer dressed down with a t-shirt and spiced up with some leather pants.”
2013 brought with it a surge of big, comfy, statement-making outerwear, Shapiro said.
Oversized coats completely took over street style. They were often paired with knitwear, denim, and a practical boot or sneaker.
Comfort carried over into 2014 and the athleisure trend was fully exploding. “Comfort was key,” Shapiro said. “And ever since then, super casual attire seems to be here to stay.”
Some people chose to dress down an office-appropriate blouse or blazer with a pair of joggers and sneakers.
Others went straight for a hoodie and sweats, proving activewear was an acceptable everyday style concept for 2014.
Shapiro dubbed 2015 a year for dressing up. “Especially once everyone realized that off-the-shoulder tops flatter virtually all shapes and sizes,” he told Insider.
“From there, the style had a massive moment,” Shapiro said. “It was best paired with a relaxed-fit trouser and a casual shoe.” (And, yes, that included sneakers.)
In 2016, the styles of the 1990s were having another moment. Shapiro dubbed a simple slip dress and heels combo one of the most popular looks of the year.
Of course, he added the outfit was “always garnished with a choker.”
Shapiro said 2017 was less about clothing and more about accessories like tiny sunglasses and chunky sneakers.
Model Bella Hadid and fashion house Balenciaga each popularized these elements in their own way, Shapiro said. The accessories paired well with “a structured yet casual suit and a simple tee underneath.”
2018 brought with it the revival of biker shorts, which had worked their way into everyone’s closet by the summer, Shapiro said.
“Matched with a sports bra and 2017’s chunky sneakers, the sporty attire somehow made sense when topped off with a tailored blazer,” he said.
Shapiro said that in 2019, we took a trip back to the “sometimes questionable” early 2000s.
“While I’m sure we’ll be diving face-first into this trend come summer 2020,” he said, “as of now we’ve got the cute tiny tops with cargo pants, tiny bags, and funky shoes to get us ready for a revamp for the new decade.”
