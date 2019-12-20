How people looked each year of the past decade, according to a professional stylist

By
Rachel Askinasi
-
From all black outfits to bright jackets and tiny bags, style has changed a lot in the past decade.

caption
From all black outfits to bright jackets and tiny bags, style has changed a lot in the past decade.
source
Selin Alemdar/Contributor/Getty Images; Edward Berthelot/Contributor/Getty Images

Fashion stylist Scott Shapiro said the “uniform of 2010” was a simple look built from skinny jeans, a T-shirt, and a leather biker jacket.

caption
Model Alessandra Ambrosio (center) in 2010.
source
Ray Tamarra/Contributor/Getty Images

Dubbed the “model-off-duty” look by the fashion industry and street-style appreciators, this relaxed approach to style signaled a “presentable, casual, but still stylish” shift to come in the new decade, according to Shapiro.

caption
Models Lily Aldridge (left) and Alessandra Ambrosio (right) in 2010.
source
George Pimentel/Contributor/Getty Images

The look has proven its longevity for the past 10 years, still serving as a building block for both menswear and womenswear today.

caption
Gigi Hadid in 2017 (left) and Levi Dylan in 2019 (right).
source
Robert Kamau/Contributor/Getty Images; Hollywood To You/Star Max/Contributor/Getty Images

“2011 became the year of the brights,” Shapiro told Insider. “Bright hues were everywhere from red carpets to runways”

caption
Singer Rihanna (left) and model Iman (right) in 2011.
source
Dave Hogan/Contributor/Getty Images; Andrew H. Walker/Staff/Getty Images

Simple silhouettes from the previous year remained, such as this empire waist dress.

caption
Actress Blake Lively in 2011.
source
Mark Cuthbert/Contributor/Getty Images

The 2011 look could also include a bright top, bright pants or skirts in a different color, and maybe even a colored jacket or blazer, according to Shapiro.

caption
Bergdorf Goodman exec Linda Fargo in 2011.
source
Monica McKlinski/Contributor/Getty Images

Shapiro said 2012 was “back to black with an especially heavy dose of leather — maybe everyone got sick of all the color in 2011.”

caption
Stylist Ada Kokosar (left) and designer Rebecca Minkoff (right) in 2012.
source
Elena Braghieri/Contributor/Getty Images; Citizen Couture/Contributor/Getty Images

Shapiro said the 2012 style could be defined by “a sleek black blazer dressed down with a t-shirt and spiced up with some leather pants.”

caption
Ralph and Ricky Lauren in 2012.
source
James Devaney/Contributor/Getty Images

2013 brought with it a surge of big, comfy, statement-making outerwear, Shapiro said.

caption
Designer Marc Jacobs (left) and singer Rita Ora (right) in 2013.
source
Ricky Vigil M/Contributor/Getty Images; Ricky Vigil M/Contributor/Getty Images

Oversized coats completely took over street style. They were often paired with knitwear, denim, and a practical boot or sneaker.

caption
Designer Nicky Hilton in 2013.
source
Ray Tamarra/Contributor/Getty Images

Comfort carried over into 2014 and the athleisure trend was fully exploding. “Comfort was key,” Shapiro said. “And ever since then, super casual attire seems to be here to stay.”

caption
Singer Nicole Scherzinger (left) and writer Frederic Beigbeder (right) in 2014.
source
Ricky Vigil M/Contributor/Getty Images; Jean Catuffe/Contributor/Getty Images

Some people chose to dress down an office-appropriate blouse or blazer with a pair of joggers and sneakers.

caption
Model Joan Smalls (left) and Khloe Kardashian (right) in 2014.
source
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Contributor/Getty Images; David Becker/Stringer/Getty Images

Others went straight for a hoodie and sweats, proving activewear was an acceptable everyday style concept for 2014.

caption
British media personality Katie Price (left) and musician Pete Wentz (right) in 2014.
source
Alex B. Huckle/Stringer/Getty Images; Bauer-Griffin/Contributor/Getty Images

Shapiro dubbed 2015 a year for dressing up. “Especially once everyone realized that off-the-shoulder tops flatter virtually all shapes and sizes,” he told Insider.

caption
Hailey Baldwin (left) and singer Solange Knowles (right) in 2015.
source
Bauer-Griffin/Contributor/Getty Images; Adela Loconte/Contributor/Getty Images

“From there, the style had a massive moment,” Shapiro said. “It was best paired with a relaxed-fit trouser and a casual shoe.” (And, yes, that included sneakers.)

caption
Stylist Rachael Wang in 2015.
source
Mireya Acierto/Stringer/Getty Images

In 2016, the styles of the 1990s were having another moment. Shapiro dubbed a simple slip dress and heels combo one of the most popular looks of the year.

caption
Model Sarah Ellen in 2016.
source
Melodie Jeng/Contributor/Getty Images

Of course, he added the outfit was “always garnished with a choker.”

caption
Model Sora Choi in 2016.
source
Melodie Jeng/Contributor/Getty Images

Shapiro said 2017 was less about clothing and more about accessories like tiny sunglasses and chunky sneakers.

caption
Music artists Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys rock sneakers (left) and model Bella Hadid wears tiny sunglasses (right) in 2017.
source
Johnny Nunez/Contributor/Getty Images; Robert Kamau/Contributor/Getty Images

Model Bella Hadid and fashion house Balenciaga each popularized these elements in their own way, Shapiro said. The accessories paired well with “a structured yet casual suit and a simple tee underneath.”

caption
Model Bella Hadid pairs tiny sunglasses and chunky sneakers in 2017 (left) and January 2018 (right).
source
Gotham/Contributor/Getty Images; Francois Durand/Stringer/Getty Images

2018 brought with it the revival of biker shorts, which had worked their way into everyone’s closet by the summer, Shapiro said.

caption
Models Joanna Horodynska (left) and Damaris Lewis (right) in 2018.
source
Christian Vierig/Contributor/Getty Images; George Pimentel/Contributor/Getty Images

“Matched with a sports bra and 2017’s chunky sneakers, the sporty attire somehow made sense when topped off with a tailored blazer,” he said.

caption
Style curator Sabrina Meijer (left) and singer Madison Beer (right) in 2018.
source
Christian Vierig/Contributor/Getty Images; SMXRF/Star Max/Contributor/Getty Images

Shapiro said that in 2019, we took a trip back to the “sometimes questionable” early 2000s.

caption
Kendall Jenner (left) and Bella Hadid (right) in 2019.
source
Gotham/Contributor/Getty Images; Arnold Jerocki/Contributor/Getty Images

“While I’m sure we’ll be diving face-first into this trend come summer 2020,” he said, “as of now we’ve got the cute tiny tops with cargo pants, tiny bags, and funky shoes to get us ready for a revamp for the new decade.”

caption
Deputy fashion director at GQ Nikki Ogunnaike (left) and Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner (right) in 2019.
source
Christian Vierig/Contributor/Getty Images; Christian Vierig/Contributor/Getty Images