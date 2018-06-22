These are the biggest fast-food chains in America

- source
- Research firm Datafiniti recently released a list of the lagest fast-food chains in the United States, based on how many locations each has in the country.
- The study found that Subway is the largest chain. Its locations account for 18.5% of all fast-food restaurants in the US.
- McDonald’s, Burger King, and Taco Bell are also among the largest fast-food chains in the US.
It’s true: there are a lot of Subway restaurants in the United States.
Research firm Datafiniti recently looked into which fast-food chains have the most locations nationally, and how the size of each fast-food chain compares to the total number of fast-food establishments in the US. To see what percentage of all fast-food restaurants a particular chain makes up, Datafiniti divided the number of restaurants in each chain by the total number of fast-food restaurants in the US.
As it turns out, Subway restaurants account for 18.5% of all US fast-food restaurants, with McDonald’s not too far behind at 11.3%. Together, the two restaurants dominate the fast-food industry – the nearest runner-up is Burger King, which accounts for only 5.7% of all fast-food restaurants in the US.
See where other fast-food chains fall among the ranks:
20. Whataburger
0.6% of fast-food chains
19. Five Guys
0.7% of fast-food chains
18. Carl’s Jr.
1% of fast-food chains
17. Panda Express
1.1% of fast-food chains
16. Chipotle
1.3% of fast-food chains
15. Chick-fil-A
1.6% of fast-food chains
14. Jack in the Box
1.7% of fast-food chains
13. Jimmy John’s
2% of fast-food chains
12. Hardee’s
2.6% of fast-food chains
11. Sonic Drive-In
2.7% of fast-food chains
10. Arby’s
2.9% of fast-food chains
9. Dairy Queen
2.9% of fast-food chains
8. KFC
3% of fast-food chains
7. Domino’s Pizza
4% of fast-food chains
6. Wendy’s
4.4% of fast-food chains
5. Pizza Hut
5% of fast-food chains
4. Taco Bell
5.3% of fast-food chains
3. Burger King
5.7% of fast-food chains
2. McDonald’s
11.3% of fast-food chains
1. Subway
18.5% of fast-food chains