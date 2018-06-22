These are the biggest fast-food chains in America

By
Jessica Tyler, Business Insider US
There are more Subways in the US than any other fast-food chain.

There are more Subways in the US than any other fast-food chain.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • Research firm Datafiniti recently released a list of the lagest fast-food chains in the United States, based on how many locations each has in the country.
  • The study found that Subway is the largest chain. Its locations account for 18.5% of all fast-food restaurants in the US.
  • McDonald’s, Burger King, and Taco Bell are also among the largest fast-food chains in the US.

It’s true: there are a lot of Subway restaurants in the United States.

Research firm Datafiniti recently looked into which fast-food chains have the most locations nationally, and how the size of each fast-food chain compares to the total number of fast-food establishments in the US. To see what percentage of all fast-food restaurants a particular chain makes up, Datafiniti divided the number of restaurants in each chain by the total number of fast-food restaurants in the US.

As it turns out, Subway restaurants account for 18.5% of all US fast-food restaurants, with McDonald’s not too far behind at 11.3%. Together, the two restaurants dominate the fast-food industry – the nearest runner-up is Burger King, which accounts for only 5.7% of all fast-food restaurants in the US.

See where other fast-food chains fall among the ranks:

20. Whataburger

Sarah Jacobs

0.6% of fast-food chains

19. Five Guys

Hollis Johnson

0.7% of fast-food chains

18. Carl’s Jr.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

1% of fast-food chains

17. Panda Express

Reuters

1.1% of fast-food chains

16. Chipotle

Hollis Johnson

1.3% of fast-food chains

15. Chick-fil-A

Facebook/Chick-fil-A

1.6% of fast-food chains

14. Jack in the Box

Facebook/Jack in the Box

1.7% of fast-food chains

13. Jimmy John’s

Facebook/Jimmy John’s

2% of fast-food chains

12. Hardee’s

Facebook/Hardee’s

2.6% of fast-food chains

11. Sonic Drive-In

Sonic

2.7% of fast-food chains

10. Arby’s

Arby’s

2.9% of fast-food chains

9. Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen

2.9% of fast-food chains

8. KFC

David Silverman/Getty Images

3% of fast-food chains

7. Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s

4% of fast-food chains

6. Wendy’s

Facebook/Wendy’s

4.4% of fast-food chains

5. Pizza Hut

Facebook / Pizza Hut

5% of fast-food chains

4. Taco Bell

Taco Bell

5.3% of fast-food chains

3. Burger King

5.7% of fast-food chains

2. McDonald’s

McDonald’s

11.3% of fast-food chains

1. Subway

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

18.5% of fast-food chains