7 of the biggest food items at festivals across the US

caption Eli’s Cheesecake serves a massive cheesecake at the annual Taste of Chicago Festival. source Eli’s Cheesecake

State fairs and festivals have a wide range of attractions, but perhaps the most important offering is the giant, over-the-top foods that can’t be found anywhere else.

From giant buckets of cookies in Minnesota to 1,000-pound cheesecakes in Chicago, here are the largest food items at festivals across the US.

Giant buckets of cookies at the Minnesota State Fair are a fan favorite.

caption A giant bucket of Sweet Martha’s Cookies at the Minnesota State Fair. source Insider

Insider’s Aly Weisman and AJ Caldwell tried this massive bucket of treats from Sweet Martha’s Cookies at the Minnesota State Fair.

“The first thing you notice is the sweet, sugary smell,” Weisman said. “It makes you so hungry.”

Caldwell touted the cookies’ perfect chocolate-chip-to-cookie ratio.

The Great New York State Fair features lots of attractions, but visitors can’t get enough of The Villa Pizze Fritte’s giant sticks of fried dough.

caption A 2-foot-long hunk of fried dough at The Great New York State Fair. source Yelp/Sarah K.

The iconic fair food has been making waves since its creation in 1960. Each year, visitors to the Great New York State Fair stand in long lines for the chance to try the 2-foot-long sticks of dough from The Villa Pizze Fritte.

The hunks of fried dough are rolled in sugar to create a layer of sweetness around the crunchy outer crust.

Giant cones filled with curly fries are a must-try at the LA County Fair.

caption A giant cone of curly fries from Biggy’s at the LA County Fair. source Insider

During a visit to the LA Country Fair, Insider’s Aly Weisman and AJ Caldwell got the chance to try a giant, 18-inch cone of curly fries from Biggy’s.

Weisman said the fries were “cooked to perfection.”

“It’s a little crunchy on the outside, but then you really taste the fresh potato,” she explained. “And who doesn’t want to walk around with a giant cone of french fries?”

Giant cream puffs are a staple of The Big E Festival in Massachusetts.

caption A giant cream puff at The Big E Festival. source Insider

The Big E Cream Puff is a fan favorite at the Massachusetts festival, with thousands selling each day. The popular dessert consists of a sweet pastry shell stuffed with a cream filling.

Weisman was a huge fan, lauding the cream puff’s sweetness and popover sandwich. She also mentioned how generous the fair is with its whopping cream portions.

The Mexican funnel cake at The Orange County State Fair consists of a giant pile of churros.

caption Mexican funnel cake at The Orange County Fair. source Huy T. / Yelp

The Orange County Fair is no stranger to giants foods, but this dessert is one of the largest at the festival.

Found at the Apple Fries stall, the Mexican funnel cake is made up of five pounds worth of churros and topped with whipped cream, strawberries, and chocolate sauce.

People come from all over New England to try the giant meatballs at The Big E Festival.

caption The one-pound meatball at Frigo’s at The Big E Festival. source Insider

Frigo’s serves up these one-pound meatballs at The Big E Festival in Massachusetts. Owner Joe Frigo explained to Insider’s Weisman and Caldwell that the festival food is a family recipe, and it requires fresh ingredients.

Caldwell thought the meat was “super tender and juicy,” and thought the dish as a whole was packed with flavor. “You can really tell someone cares about the quality of the food,” he said.

“I wouldn’t expect to get this kind of quality meatball at a fair,” Weisman said. “I feel like I’m in Italy right now.”

Eli’s Cheesecake serves a massive, 1,000-pound cheesecake every year at the Taste of Chicago Festival.

Festival attendees can line up to get a slice of the famously large cheesecake on a first-come-first-serve basis.

In 2018, Eli’s put a spin on its classic cheesecake by topping it with a giant cherry pie. The large dessert, which weighed in at 1,000 pounds, was made with 450 pounds of cream cheese and topped with 25 pounds of cherry glaze.