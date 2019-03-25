The 10 horror movies with the biggest opening weekends at the box office of the decade, including ‘Us’

caption “Us” source Universal Pictures

Jordan Peele’s “Us” surpassed box-office projections for a $70 million opening weekend.

Here are the 10 biggest opening weekends for horror movies since 2010.

The horror genre has seen a surge at the box office in recent years.

The latest example is “Get Out” director Jordan Peele’s “Us,” which grossed $70 million over the weekend – the third biggest opening for a horror movie of all time, and the biggest for an original horror movie.

The movie surpassed projections, which put it between $50 million and $65 million, and more than doubled the opening weekend of Peele’s “Get Out” in 2017.

Other recent horror blockbusters include “It” in 2017, and “Halloween” and “A Quiet Place” last year.

Below are the horror movies since 2010 with the biggest opening weekends:

10. “Insidious Chapter 2” (2013)

source FilmDistrict

Opening weekend: $40,272,103

Total domestic gross: $83,586,447

Total worldwide gross: $161,919,318

Production budget: $5 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 39%

What critics said: “Insidious: Chapter 2 is a puzzle movie with too many unnecessary pieces and not enough essential ones, but it’s superior to its predecessor in a few basic ways.” – Simon Abrams, RogerEbert.com

9. “The Conjuring 2” (2016)

source Warner Bros.

Opening weekend: $40,406,314

Total domestic gross: $102,470,008

Total worldwide gross: $320,392,818

Production budget: $40 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%

What critics said: “Wan’s expert deployment of genre jolts is no less in evidence this time around, but as he takes his time – perhaps even a bit too much of it – interweaving the Warrens’ story with that of the Hodgsons… he crafts a deep dive into dread.” – Sheri Linden, Hollywood Reporter

8. “Paranormal Activity 2” (2010)

source Blumhouse

Opening weekend: $40,678,424

Total domestic gross: $84,752,907

Total worldwide gross: $177,512,032

Production budget: $3 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 59%

What critics said: “Even knowing what’s likely to come – the doors opening on their own, the skeptical characters scoffing at metaphysical explanations, the unheeded warnings from paranormally gifted guests – doesn’t make it any less nailbiting to watch.” – Dana Stevens, Slate

7. “The Conjuring” (2013)

Opening weekend: $41,855,326

Total domestic gross: $84,752,907

Total worldwide gross: $137,400,141

Production budget: $20 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%

What critics said: “In The Conjuring, the scary casts out the spirit of the silly, permanently, and with a vengeance.” – Michael O’Sullivan, Washington Post

6. “A Quiet Place” (2018)

source Paramount Pictures

Opening weekend: $50,203,562

Total domestic gross: $188,024,361

Total worldwide gross: $340,939,361

Production budget: $17 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95%

What critics said: “A Quiet Place is an undoubtedly taxing affair for the nerves; fortunately, it’s also a deeply affecting one.” – David Sims, The Atlantic

5. “Paranormal Activity 3” (2011)

source Blumhouse

Opening weekend: $52,568,183

Total domestic gross: $104,028,807

Total worldwide gross: $207,039,844

Production budget: $5 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 68%

What critics said: “This third Paranormal is a prequel that occasionally goes off the rails but also offers more laughs and somewhat more character development than the previous installments.” – Claudia Puig, USA Today

4. “The Nun” (2018)

source Warner Bros.

Opening weekend: $53,807,379

Total domestic gross: $117,450,119

Total worldwide gross: $365,550,119

Production budget: $22 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 26%

What critics said: “Its script utilizes the kitchen-sink approach common to contemporary Hollywood blockbusters-and the film is worse off for it.” – Katie Rife, AV Club

3. “Us” (2019)

source Universal

Opening weekend: $70,250,000

Total domestic gross (so far): $70,250,000

Total worldwide gross (so far): $86,950,000

Production budget: $20 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: “Last time, Peele made a movie about the country. This time he made a movie about himself, and it’s even better.” – Mick LaSalle, San Francisco Chronicle

2. “Halloween” (2018)

source Blumhouse

Opening weekend: $76,221,545

Total domestic gross: $159,342,015

Total worldwide gross: $253,688,035

Production budget: $10 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 79%

What critics said: “This slasher movie reboot for the #MeToo Era is the trick-or-treat frightfest you’ve been waiting for, highlighted by Jamie Lee Cuirtis in a savage roar of a performance in the role that made her a star.” – Peter Travers, Rolling Stone

1. “It” (2017)

source Warner Bros.

Opening weekend: $123,403,419

Total domestic gross: $327,481,748

Total worldwide gross: $700,381,748

Production budget: $35 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%

What critics said: “This new It has more on its mind, and gives more body and voice to King’s ideas of childhood anxieties and the corrosive power of fear.” – Emily Yoshida, Vulture