The list of biggest movies this year from 7 major Hollywood studios shows Disney’s utter box-office dominance

- Disney/Fox is accounting for over 40% of the domestic box office in 2019 so far.
- The other studios don’t come close, as the second-place studio, Universal, is accounting for 13%.
- Universal’s biggest movie in the US so far, “Us,” made $700 million less than Disney’s biggest movie.
With movies like “Avengers: Endgame,” “The Lion King,” and “Toy Story 4,” it’s no surprise that Disney is winning the 2019 box office. But Disney’s domination is made even more clear when looking at the competition.
Disney’s market share of the domestic box office so far is more than 40% when including Fox-released movies, according to Box Office Mojo. And even without Fox, which has barely made a dent, Disney would still account for about 38%.
The other major studios don’t come close, as the next biggest studio, Universal, is accounting for 13% of the domestic market so far this year.
Disney’s biggest movie in 2019 – and the biggest movie of all time – is “Avengers: Endgame,” which made $857 million in the US. Universal’s biggest movie so far? Jordan Peele’s “Us,” which made $175 million (the studio’s “Fast and Furious” spin-off, “Hobbs and Shaw,” could surpass this).
Disney has released four of the top five movies at both the domestic and global box offices this year. “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which is also in the top five, is distributed by Sony as part of a deal with Disney’s Marvel Studios.
Other major studios, like Paramount and Warner Bros., have struggled to keep up, while Lionsgate has emerged to give the major studios a run for their money with some help from “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.” It’s leading Paramount at the box office.
We looked at seven studios’ biggest movies this year and where they stand in the box-office rankings as the summer comes to the close.
The studios are ranked by domestic market share below, based on numbers from Box Office Mojo:
Disney
Biggest movie: “Avengers: Endgame”
Domestic gross: $879 million
Disney’s domestic market share: 37.6% ($2.7 billion)
Universal
Biggest movie: “Us”
Domestic gross: $175 million
Universal’s domestic market share: 13.4% ($979 million)
Warner Bros.
Biggest movie: “Pokemon Detective Pikachu”
Domestic gross: $144 million
Warner Bros.’ domestic market share: 12.5% ($913 million)
Sony/Columbia
Biggest movie: “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
Domestic gross: $371 million
Sony’s domestic market share: 11.1% ($809 million)
Lionsgate
Biggest movie: “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”
Domestic gross: $170 million
Lionsgate’s domestic market share: 5.7% ($414 million)
Paramount
Biggest movie: “Rocketman”
Domestic gross: $96 million
Universal’s domestic market share: 5% ($364 million)
Fox
Biggest movie: “Alita: Battle Angel”
Domestic gross: $85 million
Universal’s domestic market share: 3.7% ($266 million)
This chart compares how every studio’s domestic market share compares, and Disney — including Fox — is leading by a wide margin.
Even without Fox, Disney would still have a clear lead against the competition, with 37.6%. Fox movies only account for 3.7% of the market so far.