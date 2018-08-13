These are the 20 biggest retailers in America

By
Jessica Tyler, Business Insider US
-
Target is one of the biggest retailers in America.

caption
Target is one of the biggest retailers in America.
source
Mike Mozart/Flickr

  • America’s biggest retailers bring in billions of dollars in sales each year.
  • A recent ranking in the National Retail Federation’s Stores magazine looked at the top 100 biggest retailers based on sales.
  • Walmart, Kroger, and Amazon took the top three spots in the ranking, which used data from Kantar Consulting.
  • The top 100 retailers have hardly changed over the past several years, with the exception of Amazon climbing up the list.

It’s no surprise that Walmart and Amazon are two of the biggest retailers in America right now.

A recent ranking in the National Retail Federation’s Stores magazine used sales data from Kantar Consulting to take a look at the top 100 retailers in America. It found that the biggest retail companies, based on sales, were Walmart, Kroger, and Amazon, with Costco and Home Depot rounding out the top five.

According to Stores magazine, the list of the top 100 retailers has changed very little over the past several years. The biggest change in the top 10 has been Amazon climbing up the list, ranking third this year compared to seventh last year.

These are the top 20 retailers in America, based on 2017 sales:

20. H-E-B Grocery: $21.94 billion

source
Courtesy of H-E-B

19. Dollar General: $23.47 billion

18. Macy’s: $24.76 billion

source
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

17. Aldi: $25.86 billion

source
Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

16. TJX Companies: $27.40 billion

source
Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

15. Publix Supermarkets: $34.56 billion

source
Facebook/Publix

14. McDonald’s: $37.64 billion

source
McDonald’s

13. Best Buy: $38.59 billion

12. Apple Stores/iTunes: $38.60 billion

source
Getty Images

11. Royal Ahold Delhaize USA: $43.20 billion

10. Albertsons Companies: $59.72 billion

9. Lowe’s Companies: $63.13 billion

source
Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

8. Target: $71.88 billion

source
Tooykrub / Shutterstock

7. CVS Heath Corporation: $779.54 billion

source
Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

6. Walgreens Boots Alliance: $82.75 billion

source
Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

5. The Home Depot: $91.91 billion

source
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

4. Costco: $93.08 billion

source
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

3. Amazon: $102.96 billion

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

2. The Kroger Co.: $115.89 billion

source
Hollis Johnson

1. Walmart: $374.80 billion

source
Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters