These are the 20 biggest retailers in America

- America’s biggest retailers bring in billions of dollars in sales each year.
- The top 100 retailers have hardly changed over the past several years, with the exception of Amazon climbing up the list.
It’s no surprise that Walmart and Amazon are two of the biggest retailers in America right now.
A recent ranking in the National Retail Federation’s Stores magazine used sales data from Kantar Consulting to take a look at the top 100 retailers in America. It found that the biggest retail companies, based on sales, were Walmart, Kroger, and Amazon, with Costco and Home Depot rounding out the top five.
According to Stores magazine, the list of the top 100 retailers has changed very little over the past several years. The biggest change in the top 10 has been Amazon climbing up the list, ranking third this year compared to seventh last year.
These are the top 20 retailers in America, based on 2017 sales:
20. H-E-B Grocery: $21.94 billion
19. Dollar General: $23.47 billion
18. Macy’s: $24.76 billion
17. Aldi: $25.86 billion
16. TJX Companies: $27.40 billion
15. Publix Supermarkets: $34.56 billion
14. McDonald’s: $37.64 billion
13. Best Buy: $38.59 billion
12. Apple Stores/iTunes: $38.60 billion
11. Royal Ahold Delhaize USA: $43.20 billion
10. Albertsons Companies: $59.72 billion
9. Lowe’s Companies: $63.13 billion
8. Target: $71.88 billion
7. CVS Heath Corporation: $779.54 billion
6. Walgreens Boots Alliance: $82.75 billion
5. The Home Depot: $91.91 billion
4. Costco: $93.08 billion
3. Amazon: $102.96 billion
2. The Kroger Co.: $115.89 billion
1. Walmart: $374.80 billion
