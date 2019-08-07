Apple just got bumped down to 4th place in a list of the world’s top smartphone makers — here’s how it stacks up against rivals like Samsung, Huawei, and LG

source Edgar Su/Reuters

As smartphone shipments around the world continue to decline, Apple lost its third spot in the global market to Chinese phone maker Oppo in Q2 2019, according to IHS Markit.

Apple shipped 35.3 million units in the second quarter of 2019, while Oppo shipped 36.2 million.

It’s a huge jump for Oppo, which saw its year-over-year shipments jump by 13%.

As global smartphone shipments continues to decline, Apple has dropped to fourth place in the worldwide smartphone market, according to findings from IHS Markit published on August 5.

This marks the seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year decline for the smartphone market. With 35.3 million units shipped in the second quarter of 2019, Apple fell behind prominent Chinese smartphone makers Oppo and Huawei, as well as South Korean electronics giant Samsung. That marks a decrease from the same quarter one year ago, when Apple shipped 41.3 million iPhones and placed in third.

IHS Markit attributes part of Apple’s decline to a lack of price elasticity in its older models, making previous devices a tougher sell, as well as premium pricing for its newer handsets. Apple said in its recent fiscal third quarter earnings results that iPhone sales had dropped by 11.8%, although other product segments like wearables had boomed.

Here’s a look at the tech companies that are dominating the worldwide smartphone market right now.

10. TCL-Alcatel

TCL-Alcatel shipped 3.8 million phones in the second quarter of 2019, claiming 1% of the worldwide smartphone market. That marks a 16% year-over-year increase from the second quarter of 2018.

The company sells phones like the Alcatel 1s and 1X, and TCL purchased the rights to BlackBerry’s mobile phone brand in 2016.

9. Tecno

Tecno placed just ahead of TCL-Alcatel with 3.9 million smartphone shipments in the second quarter of 2019. Like TCL-Alcatel, this also represented 1% of the worldwide global smartphone market.

Transsion Holdings, Tecno’s parent company, says it is one of the top three mobile phone brands in Africa.

8. Motorola

Lenovo-owned Motorola grabbed 3% of the worldwide smartphone market share in Q2 2019 with 8.3 million shipments.

In recent years, Motorola has become known for its line of budget smartphones like the Moto G7, which comes as cheap at $300 and made our list of the best smartphones in the world.

7. LG

The South Korea-based consumer tech giant ranked as the world’s seventh largest smartphone maker with 3% of the global smartphone market and 8.9 million shipments in the second quarter of 2019.

LG recently announced its first 5G smartphone, the LG V50 ThinQ, and teased that it may have a new triple-screen phone to announce next month.

6. Vivo

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo claimed the sixth spot with 28.4 million smartphone shipments in Q2 2019 and 9% of the worldwide smartphone market.

The company recently announced that it plans to expand its cheap Y-series smartphones into new markets in the Middle East and Africa.

5. Xiaomi

The company sometimes referred to as the “Apple of China” shipped 31.9 million phones in Q2 2019, representing almost no change from the 32.1 million units it shipped in the same quarter one year ago. As such, it accounts 10% of the worldwide smartphone market.

Xiaomi is known for its Mi and Redmi line of smartphones, and rumors suggest the company will soon launch a 5G version of its Mi 9 phone.

4. Apple

Apple claimed 11% of the global smartphone market with 35.3 million shipments in the second quarter of 2019, representing a 15% year-over-year decline compared to Q2 2018.

The company is expected to release its trio of next-generation iPhones in September, although several analysts aren’t expecting iPhone sales to return to growth until Apple launches its rumored 5G iPhone in 2020.

3. Oppo

China-based smartphone giant Oppo jumped to third place in the second quarter of 2019 with 36.2 million shipments and 11% of the global smartphone market. That’s an increase of 13% year-over-year.

IHS Markit suggests some of Oppo’s growth can be attributed its partnerships with European carriers amidst their 5G network launches.

2. Huawei

Despite being blacklisted in the United States, Chinese tech behemoth Huawei maintained its position as the second largest worldwide smartphone maker.

Huawei shipped 58.7 million phones in the second quarter of 2019, marking an 8% increase compared to the same quarter one year ago. As a result, it claimed 18% of the global smartphone market share.

Huawei is expected to release its first foldable smartphone, the Mate X, in September.

1. Samsung

Samsung remains the king of the smartphone space, accounting for 23% of the global market. It shipped 75.1 million units in the second quarter of 2019, representing a 6% year-over-year increase.

The company launched its latest Galaxy S10 smartphone earlier this year in February, and is expected to announce the Note 10 at an event on Wednesday. Its much-anticipated foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, is scheduled to launch in September after its initial April release was delayed.