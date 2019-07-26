The 6 biggest bombshells and takeaways from tech’s wild week of earnings, from Amazon to Snapchat

source Getty Images

From Facebook to Google, the world’s largest tech companies are reporting their Q2 business results.

In addition to the revenue and profit numbers that Wall Street pays attention to, the latest batch of earnings reports and investor conference calls packed plenty of surprises.

Revelations about specific products, market trends and deals represent the really valuable news, and often say more about a company’s prospects than its top or bottom line results.

Here are some of the biggest surprises and takeaways we got from tech’s Q2 earnings reports.

1. One-day shipping for Prime members is costing Amazon a LOT of money.

Amazon has moved to speed up deliveries for members of its Prime service, offering free one-day shipping, instead of the previous two-day shipping, for an increasing number of products for sale on its site.

That’s not cheap.

And even Amazon appears to have underestimated the cost.

Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said that the expenses for one-day shipping in Q2 came in higher than the $800 million he had warned investors to expect just a few months earlier. And he warned that the company will see a similar increase in the third quarter.

2. The trade war is actually helping to inject some life into the moribund PC market.

Chipmaker Intel said in its Q2 earnings report that customers buying “ahead of possible tariff impacts” contributed to the sales growth in its PC business.

That echoed comments by Microsoft in its earnings report last week, which said its PC division got a boost from a wave of Windows 7 upgrades and PC makers building up inventory ahead of possible tariffs.

Shipments of desktop and laptop PCs have been sliding for years. But as the Trump Administration threatened more tariffs in recent months, manufacturers scrambled to build PCs ahead of time before component prices go up.

The downside is that those manufacturers might not need to buy as many components in the second half of the year because they have ample supplies. But with the trade wars still far from over, there’s the potential for more surprises in the months ahead.

3. Google’s cloud business is generating $8 billion of revenue on an annualized basis.

source Google

Sure, revenue run rates are a self-serving metric. After all, the “run rate” is nothing more than a forward-looking extrapolation based on whatever time period a company chooses (a strong day of retail sales ahead of Christmas, for example, would produce a much higher number if it were projected as a “run rate” for a full year than a day in the middle of the summer would).

But Google’s revelation about the cloud business run rate was still eagerly received on Wall Street since it represents some of the only details we have about the business.

The last time Google said anything about its cloud was in 2017, when CEO Sundar Pichai described it as a $1 billion-a-quarter business. Since then, the cloud business has had a CEO change that put Oracle veteran Thomas Kurian in the driver’s seat, and the group has signed on important new customers.

Google is still far behind Amazon’s AWS and Microsoft Azure in the cloud market, but the latest numbers show the business is gaining momentum.

4. Snap’s fun gender-swapping AR filter delivered a big boost to its business.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Snapchat surprised investors by reporting a big jump in its number of users, with daily active users growing from 190 million at the end of Q1 to 203 million in the Q2.

An even bigger surprise was what drove the increase: “We estimate that approximately 7 million to 9 million of the 13 million in sequential DAU growth is attributable to an improvement in user engagement that we observed after launching our new augmented reality Lenses,” Snap’s CFO said during the earnings call.

Snap launched a gender-swapping filter in May that immediately went viral. The filter changes users’ appearances by swapping out their traditionally male or traditionally female facial features with those of the other gender.

According to Snap, the feature attracted new users and re-engaged “lapsed” users.

It’s an encouraging sign for Snapchat, which had seen its growth plateau recently. But it also signals that the app’s future success will become increasingly “hit-driven,” similar to the way a movie studio’s results can swing dramatically from quarter to quarter.

5. Facebook’s social networking business is under investigation by the FTC.

source REUTERS/Leah Milli

Facebook’s Q2 earnings press release contained an unexpected piece of news, tucked a few paragraphs below the headline numbers of its strong revenue performance: The US Federal Trade Commission recently opened an antitrust investigation into Facebook.

That’s a separate investigation than the FTC privacy investigation, which Facebook just settled for $5 billion.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice announced a review of “market leading online platforms.” That sounds a lot like it could include Facebook as well.

The regulatory crackdown facing Facebook and other tech companies may just be getting started.

6. Apple is buying Intel’s modem chip business.

News of the deal leaked earlier this week, and on Thursday it became official: Apple will buy the majority of Intel’s smartphone modem business for $1 billion.

The deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, will give Apple a critical piece of technology as it races to develop next-generation iPhones based on 5G wireless standards.

In addition to the technology, Apple will get more than 2,000 Intel employees.