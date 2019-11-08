‘There was no ambiguity’: Here are the biggest takeaways from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s blockbuster testimony against Trump

House Democrats released the transcript Friday of testimony from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council.

House Democrats released the transcript Friday of some of the most damning testimony given so far in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Lawmakers released transcripts on Friday of the depositions of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, and Fiona Hill, the former senior director for Russian and Eurasian affairs.

Vindman, a military veteran and Purple Heart recipient, is one of the most significant witnesses against Trump. He has direct knowledge of the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during which Trump repeatedly pressured Zelensky to launch politically motivated investigations that would help Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Vindman was so alarmed by the call that he immediately reported what he’d heard to John Eisenberg, the top lawyer for the National Security Council, but Eisenberg told him not to reveal details of the conversation to anyone else. He testified to Congress that Trump’s demands of Zelensky forced him to make a “moral and ethical” decision and fueled concerns that Trump’s actions could “undermine US national security.”

According to the transcript of his testimony, Vindman also outlined in detail the pressure campaign that Trump and his allies carried out to strongarm Ukraine into acceding to his demands. That campaign included, among other things, freezing vital military aid to help Ukraine fend off Russian aggression and dangling a White House meeting with Trump in exchange for the investigations.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from Vindman’s blockbuster testimony: