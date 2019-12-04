8 of the biggest takeaways from a new book on Melania Trump that reveal her fashion, strategy, and life inside the White House

caption First Lady Melania Trump arrives for a Hispanic Heritage Month event in the East Room of the White House October 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. source BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

A new book explores first lady Melania Trump’s life and reveals several new behind-the-scenes details about her life in the White House.

“Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography,” captures Trump as a nontraditional first lady at the center of many misconceptions around her fashion, family life, and priorities as first lady.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

First lady Melania Trump is an intriguing figure that has come to be known for keeping to herself, bucking White House tradition, and sparking conspiracy theories.

From her relationships within the administration, sleeping arrangements within the White House, and the amount of power she flexes within her marriage with the president, the book reveals several details from insiders that shed new light on a private first lady.

The book, “Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography,” will be released on Tuesday. Here are the biggest takeaways from the new book.

First lady Melania Trump has an icy relationship with second lady Karen Pence.

Bennett wrote that on a trip to Corpus Christi, Texas, in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the first lady had not invited Pence to her spacious private cabin at the front of the plane, or Pence didn’t accept an invitation. Trump also didn’t remove her four-inch heels when the two landed and towered “almost comically” over the second lady, who was in flats.

This “confirmed” Bennett’s suspicions the two weren’t close, as Trump, who stands at 5 feet 11 inches, usually wears a low heel or flat when appearing alongside someone shorter or in lower shoes. The incident was not only uncharacteristic, Bennett wrote that it struck her as “strange and telling” about their relationship.

Read more »

The jacket was that it was a jab directed at the president’s oldest daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka.

caption First Lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Rorce Base in Maryland June 21, 2018 wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words “I really don’t care, do you?” following her surprise visit with child migrants on the US-Mexico border. source MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

“I believed, and still do, that the jacket was a facetious jab at Ivanka and her near-constant attempts to attach herself for positive administration talking points,” Bennett wrote.

Bennett also describes the first lady’s relationship with Ivanka as “cordial, not close,” and the adviser’s near-constant presence around her father in the White House as frustrating to the one person Bennett writes can speak without reservation to the president.

Read more »

Overall, there are no coincidences when it comes to the first lady’s fashion choices.

Whether it’s the “I don’t really care” jacket or the pink pussy-bow blouse Melania wore to an October 2016 debate after the release of an audiotape in which then-candidate Trump bragged about grabbing women’s genitals, Bennett writes that though the specific message being sent by garments that spark theories may be unclear, any apparent significance isn’t an accident.

“Having covered her for as long as I have, each thing she does has meaning to it, even the clothing she wears,” Bennett writes.

She also speculates that there are some patterns to Melania’s choices, as with her “theory that when the Trumps are unhappy with each other, Melania wears menswear – because Trump notoriously likes to see women in tight, short, ubersexy and feminine dresses.”

The first lady doesn’t only have her own room, but occupies an entirely separate floor of the White House from her husband.

caption U.S President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump stand at the North Portico before a State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and French first lady Brigitte Macron at the White House, April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. source Getty Images/Chris Kleponis

The book says the president sleeps in the master bedroom on the second level of the White House residence while the first lady stays on the third floor in a two-room space that was previously occupied by former First Lady Michelle Obama’s mother, Marian Robinson.

Alongside her bedroom is a “glam room,” for Trump to do her daily hair and makeup and a private gym with a Pilates machine.

Bennett notes that this makes the Trumps the first couple since the Kennedys and the Johnsons to have separate bedrooms in the residence.

Read more »

Despite her usually steely demeanor, Melania is friendly and down to earth.

caption First lady Melania Trump (L) sits with Sara Netanyahu during a visit to the Hadassa hospital in Jerusalem on May 22, 2017. source SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/AFP via Getty Images

Friends told Bennett that Melania’s straight face that can be seen at many of her public appearances is a result of her Slovenian upbringing, and despite some public perception that she is cold or stiff, Melania is a warm friend and notably sends White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham text emojis to “convey her happiness, disappointment or surprise.”

Despite White House statements minimizing the stay at the time, Melania’s secret hospital trip was a serious medical intervention.

caption Melania Trump. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Bennett cites a trusted source, writing that the first lady’s five-day stint for an embolization procedure at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington, DC, in June 2018 was “not minor” and “made for a dangerous and complicated procedure.”

“Couple that with the amount of pain she had apparently been in, according to close friends, and how long she had been in pain prior to the surgery, and there was concern that if her recuperation was not careful and extended, her type of condition could possibly result in the loss of her kidney,” Bennett writes.

Her widely ridiculed childhood wellness program, Be Best, is not really a thing.

caption first lady Melania Trump speaks to representatives of an Interagency Working Group on Youth Programs during a State Dining Room event at the White House March 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump unveiled the campaign in May 2018, and has traveled in its name to schools, wellness centers, and even throughout an African tour in its name.

However, Bennett writes that “to this day it has no publicly stated framework, timeline or markers for progress…The likelihood that it will ever have the impact of Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move campaign or Nancy Reagan’s Just Say No is slim to none.”

Ultimately, Melania has more power in the administration than most people credit her with.

caption Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his wife Melania greet reporters in the spin room following a debate sponsored by Fox News at the Fox Theatre on March 3, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Bennett writes that since Trump embarked on an exhaustive campaign, Melania kept her distance and only participated in events and appearances that she selected, a far more curated agenda than is typical of political spouses.

Instead of following the typical pattern of a campaign wife-turned-first lady, Melania “leads by her intuition,” unapologetically bending the president’s ear and expressing her opinions like no one else can.

Her “rule-breaking” time as first lady offers a perfect complement to Trump’s “rule-breaking presidency,” Bennett writes.