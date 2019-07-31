12 biggest takeaways from the first of two 2020 Democratic presidential debates in Detroit

caption Democratic candidates at the first night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, on July 30, 2019. source Rebecca Cook/Reuters

The first round of two 2020 Democratic presidential debates took place in Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday night.

It was hosted by CNN and moderated by Jake Tapper, Dana Bash, and Don Lemon.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, the top candidates on the stage, had the strongest performances.

Ideological differences on health care and immigration were front and center as the candidates went after each other’s various plans.

All were united in their criticism of President Trump.

The first of two 2020 Democratic presidential debates took place in Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday night. These debates are the second set of the 2020 presidential cycle, following June’s Democratic debates in Miami.

The night featured feisty discussions on health care and immigration, highlighting the ideological divide in the Democratic Party at present. But the candidates were unsurprisingly united in their opposition to President Donald Trump.

Tuesday’s debate lineup included Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas. Author Marianne Williamson, Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana, former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado, former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, and Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio.

Here are 12 of the biggest takeaways from the first night of the two Detroit debates.

Health care will be the most divisive issue on the campaign trail for 2020 Democrats.

caption Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren shake hands before the start of the first night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, on July 30, 2019. source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Warren rebuked Delaney for suggesting Medicare for All would take something away from voters by eliminating private insurance. Delaney was attacking Sanders in the process, and the Massachusetts senator came to the Vermont lawmaker’s defense.

“We should deal with the tragedy of being uninsured and give everyone healthcare as a right,” Delaney said. “But why do we got to be the party of taking something away from people?”

“That’s what they’re running on,” he added. “They’re running on telling half the country that your health insurance is illegal. It says it right in the bill.”

Sanders prompted laughter from the audience when he offered a two-word response to Delaney: “You’re wrong.”

Jake Tapper: "Delaney just referred to [Medicare for All] as bad policy and previously he's called the idea political suicide…what do you say to Congressman Delaney?"

Sanders: "You're wrong…Health care is a human right, not a privilege. I believe that. I will fight for that." pic.twitter.com/G3KayHVqNz — Axios (@axios) July 31, 2019

And Warren accused Delaney of echoing Republican talking points.

“So let’s be clear about this. We are the Democrats. We are not about trying to take away healthcare from anyone,” Warren said. That’s what the Republicans are trying to do. And we should stop using Republican talking points.”

These two top-tier candidates showed they’re more concerned with staying consistent on the issues than attempting to outshine the other.

This moment also revealed that health care will continue to be a central and divisive issue for 2020 Democrats along the campaign trail, with progressives pushing for Medicare for All and more centrist candidates urging against it.

There was heated debate on the issue for roughly 20 minutes. 2020 Democrats largely agree on most key issues, but not health care.

Warren made an emotional reference to Ady Barken, who has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, on the debate stage.

Barken thanked Warren in a tweet.

Thank you, @ewarren. You are right: this health care system is unconscionable. My family needed #MedicareForAll yesterday. pic.twitter.com/vrXPbD6zmf — Ady Barkan???????? (@AdyBarkan) July 31, 2019

Buttigieg succinctly captured the GOP’s 2020 strategy: paint Democrats as socialist no matter what.

caption South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg waves as he arrives for the first night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, on July 30, 2019. source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Trump and the Republican party more generally have taken to the strategy of attempting to paint the Democratic party as aligned with socialism.

With self-declared Democratic socialist Sanders among the top candidates and the growing influence of young progressives like “the Squad” in Congress, the GOP seemingly feels this is a strong strategy in terms of undermining their opponents for 2020.

Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy during the debate sent a tweet that’s emblematic of this strategy, stating, “It’s clear -> We are now in a battle over the ideology of America. It’s about socialism vs. freedom. The future of our country is at stake.”

But the truth is Democrats are deeply divided ideologically, which was evident on the debate stage, and none of the candidates have advocated for full-blown socialism. This hasn’t stopped Republicans from continuing this narrative.

Buttigieg highlighted this during the debate, stating, “If we embrace a far-left agenda, [Republicans are] going to say that we’re a bunch of crazy socialists. If we embrace a conservative agenda … they’re going to say we’re a bunch of crazy socialists.”

Mayor Pete Buttigieg: "If we embrace a far-left agenda, [Republicans are] going to say that we're a bunch of crazy socialists. If we embrace a conservative agenda… they're going to say we're a bunch of crazy socialists." #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/JPwiqTrGIC — The Hill (@thehill) July 31, 2019

Sanders came out swinging as he seeks to breathe life into his campaign, which started off strong but has lost momentum.

caption Sen. Bernie Sanders during the first round of the second 2020 Democratic debate in Detroit, Michigan. source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

The Vermont senator’s 2020 campaign started off strong and he was crushing the competition in fundraising and polling early on. But after former Vice President Joe Biden hopped in the race in April, Sanders’ campaign started flatlining and he’s been dropping in the polls since.

Meanwhile, Buttigieg outraised him in the second quarter.

Long story short, Sanders needed to perform well in Detroit to breathe some life into his campaign, and he refused to back down when attacked on various issues.

Sanders had the most to lose in this debate, and he appeared to be aware of that.

“You don’t know that,” Rep. Tim Ryan tells Sen. Bernie Sanders when Sanders says “Medicare For All” will provide union members with better health coverage. Sanders responds: “I do know that — I wrote the damn bill.” https://t.co/eLVyIAvatR #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/sjDMx6dnG5 — CNN (@CNN) July 31, 2019

Democrats are more divided on immigration than it might seem.

caption Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the first night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan. source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

There appears to be a growing divide among Democrats on the issue of immigration.

Warren was attacked after supporting the decriminalization of illegal border crossings, and sparred with Bullock and Ryan.

“The truth is, immigrants seeking refuge in our country aren’t a threat to national security. It’s time to end this draconian policy and return to treating immigration as a civil – not a criminal – issue,” Warren said.

Meanwhile, Rep. Tim Ryan said, “If you want to come into this country, you should at least ring the doorbell.”

And Bullock contended Warren is “playing into Donald Trump‘s hands,” as the president has said Democrats want “open borders.”

The moderators got the candidates to gang up on Sanders.

caption Sen. Bernie Sanders raises his arms during the first night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan. source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

A number of the questions on Tuesday night focused on Sanders’ proposals, opening the door for candidates to criticize the Vermont senator.

At one point, Sanders accused Jake Tapper of using a Republican talking point when he asked each candidate if they would support raising taxes on the middle class to pay for universal health care, or Medicare for All.

Bernie Sanders works the moderators: "Jake, your question is a Republican talking point. Any by the way, the health care industry will be advertising tonight on this program." pic.twitter.com/SmQIw7oFYG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2019

Low-tier candidates like Delaney stood out, but still didn’t win the day.

caption Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and former US Rep. John Delaney on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, on July 30, 2019 source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Delaney was a prominent voice on the debate stage, and at times appeared to be taking on both Sanders and Warren at the same time – it did not go well for him.

He opened the door for both of them to flex their policy muscles as they riled up the crowd with one-liners in response to his attacks.

"Sure I do, I've got a great chance," John Delaney says after a reporter tells him that he doesn't seem to have a chance of winning the Democratic primary. "I have no plan to drop out," he adds https://t.co/HeIigQY35x #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/oBJSVlobHs — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 31, 2019

Warren had the line of the night.

caption Sen. Elizabeth Warren during a commercial break on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, on July 30, 2019. source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

‘I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for President of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for. I don’t get it,” Warren said in a rebuke of Delaney, who sought to present her proposals as unrealistic.

John Delaney: "Democrats win when we run on real solutions, not impossible promises… not fairy tale economics." Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "I don't understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running… to talk about what we really can't do & shouldn't fight for." #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/An0q49tKXf — The Hill (@thehill) July 31, 2019

Williamson did not win the debate, but she had a good night on the internet. Her line about a ‘dark psychic force’ was particularly notable, as her Twitter following and searches for her name both surged.

caption Marianne Williamson blows a kiss before the first night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, on July 30, 2019. source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Williamson is a long-shot candidate with hardly any chance of winning the Democratic presidential nomination. But she won over the internet on Tuesday night, with lots of Twitter users expressing enthusiasm about her.

Williamson was also the most searched candidate during the debate, according to Google Trends.

Marianne Williamson: "If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I'm afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days." pic.twitter.com/KrLWqdOvcK — Axios (@axios) July 31, 2019

Racism was a big topic on the debate stage as Trump stokes racial tensions off of it.

Racism, a topic that’s at the forefront of many voters’ minds, was discussed at length on Tuesday night.

In particular, the candidates got into where they stand on the issue of reparations for the descendants of slaves.

O’Rourke, for example, expressed support for a bill that would establish a commission to study the issue of reparations so that “we can have the national conversation we’ve waited too long in this country to have.”

“The legacy of slavery and segregation and Jim Crow and suppression is alive and well in every aspect of the economy and the country today,” O’Rourke said.

Williamson also spoke about reparations, describing it as a “a debt that is owed.”

Williamson: I am calling for up to $500 billion in slavery reparations, "a debt that is owed" #DemDebate https://t.co/dl9zy3QskF pic.twitter.com/fo6sRjthMH — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 31, 2019

Foreign policy was not a big topic at the debate. But Buttigieg, the only veteran on the stage, called for an end to the war in Afghanistan that he served in.

caption FILE PHOTO: U.S. troops patrol at an Afghan National Army (ANA) base in Logar province, Afghanistan source Reuters

Foreign policy got hardly any attention during the debate, but when it was discussed one of the biggest questions went to Buttigieg.

The South Bend mayor, who was deployed in Afghanistan, was asked if he’d withdraw US service members from the country within his first year as president if elected. He said he would.

This question came a day after two US service members were killed in Afghanistan.

Buttigieg says he will withdraw all US service members from Afghanistan within the first year of his presidency if he is elected #DemDebate https://t.co/OWYy8mgjwW pic.twitter.com/ojFypwoPl3 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 31, 2019

Sanders and Warren had the strongest performances as low-tier candidates struggled to keep up.

caption Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren during the first night of the second presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan. source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Sanders and Warren, the top candidates on the stage on Tuesday, both had big nights.

There was some speculation as to whether they’d go after one another given their positions in the race, but that’s far from what happened.

They stood together on big issues like health care against low-tier candidates like Delaney, and repeatedly fought off attacks. Instead of taking the opportunity to go after one another, they united around their progressive stances on major topics.

Warren had the most speaking time (18:11 minutes), and Sanders the second most (17:31).

Democrats were divided on the particulars of a few big issues, but united in their opposition to Trump.

caption Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Beto O’Rourke at the first night of the second presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan. source JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

“Donald Trump disgraces the office of president every single day, and anyone on this stage tonight or tomorrow night would be a far better president,” Warren said in her opening statement, capturing a broader theme that resonated throughout the night.

“Our problems did not start with Donald Trump. Donald Trump is part of a corrupt, rigged system that has helped the wealthy and the well connected and kicked dirt in the faces of everyone else,” she added.