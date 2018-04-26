$60 billion in tech deals were made in Q1 — these are the 7 most expensive acquisitions

caption Meet your new boss source Shutterstock

While Broadcom’s foiled $130 billion take over of its rival Qualcomm captured the attention of the tech industry, it wasn’t the only acquisition on the docket for the first quarter.

Deal value in Q1 was up 36% from the year before and deal volume was up just 4%, according to the PwC Deals report, published Thursday. Altogether, 506 M&A deals took place involving the US tech companies, with around $60 billion trading hands.

Four of those were so-called mega deals – deals valued over $5 billion – which accounted for around $30 billion of the total deal spend, the report showed.

From enterprise software synergies to semiconductor consolidation, these are the seven biggest deals in tech M&A of the quarter.

7. SAP America’s $2.4 billion acquisition of CallidusCloud

caption SAP CEO Bill McDermott source Thomson Reuters

In January, the $130.7 billion enterprise software company SAP announced its $2.4 billion acquisition of CallidusCloud, which makes sales performance management software.

SAP paid a 28% premium for CallidusCloud, which it plans to integrate with its existing customer relationship management offerings to give “SAP immediate leadership in the Lead to Money space.”

6. Altra Industrial Motion’s $3 billion acquisition of Fortive

caption Fortive CEO Jim Lico source Fortive

Altra Industrial Motion, a $1.3 billion producer of mechanical power transition products, like brakes and clutches, paid $3 billion to acquire a division of Fortive that focuses on automation and specialty platforms.

The acquisition includes assets in “precision motion control” – an area of engineering that combines electric, electronic and software to achieve its job.

5. KLA-Tencor’s $3.4 billion acquisition of Orbotech

caption KLA-Tencor CEO Rick Wallace source KLA Tencor

In March, the $15.67 billion KLA-Tencor announced plans to acquire Orbotech, an Israel-based consumer and industrial electronic manufacturing company for $3.4 billion.

KLA-Tencor is a semiconductor and nano-electronics company focused on developing technologies to inspect and monitor manufacturing quality. Orbotech manufactures technologies that similarly aid in the production of semi-conductors and circuit boards.

4. SS&C Technology Holdings’ $5.4 billion acquisition of DST Systems

caption SS&C CEO William C. Stone source SS&C

The $11.75 billion financial service software company SS&C announced in January its acquisition of DST Systems.

SS&C paid $5.4 billion for DST, which uses technology to advise the financial and healthcare industries on business operations. The deal closed in mid-April.

The merged company has around 13,000 customers, 20,000 employees, and $3.9 billion in revenue.

3. Salesforce’s $6.86 billion acquisition of MuleSoft

caption Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff source Salesforce.com

The $90 billion customer relationship management software company Salesforce announced in March that it intends to acquire MuleSoft for $6.86 billion.

MuleSoft sells a platform that connects apps and devices across cloud and on premise servers.

Analysts, who remain concerned about the 32% premium on MuleSoft’s share value, have said it is likely the largest acquisition in the history of software.

2. Microchip Technology’s $8.4 billion acquisition of Microsemi

The $20 billion semiconductor manufacturer Microchip Technology announced in March its plans to acquire Microsemi for $8.3 billion, a premium of around 7% from the company’s share price at the time of the acquisition.

The California-based Microsemi is the largest American supplier of semiconductors to the military and aerospace industries. Its acquisition marks a trend of consolidation across the semiconductor industry.

1. General Dynamics’ $9.6 billion acquisition of CSRA

caption General Dynamics CEO Phebe N. Novakovic source General Dynamics

The $65 billion aerospace and defense conglomerate General Dynamics is adding another company into its fold with the $9.6 billion acquisition of CSRA, the companies announced in February.

CSRA is an information technology service provider that works with in the public sector with clients like the US federal government and the intelligence community.

In what turned out to be the largest acquisition of the quarter, General Dynamics actually got in a bidding war in its quest to acquire CSRA, and raised its bid at the last minute, according to Defense News.