Forget about 2019 — early 2020 is jam-packed with 6 major game launches

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have just over one year left in the limelight before new Xbox and PlayStation consoles arrive.

As the end of this console generation approaches, a handful of major games need to launch before it’s too late – and that’s how we ended up in the situation we’re in next year.

From a classic game remake that’s been requested for decades, to a gorgeous new open-world franchise, these are the biggest games scheduled to arrive in the first half of 2020:

1. “Final Fantasy VII Remake”

The remake of “Final Fantasy VII” – one of the most beloved games ever made that was released in 1997 – is a really big deal.

It’s akin to Nintendo remaking “Super Mario World,” or Microsoft remaking “Halo.” When this remake was announced in June 2015, people lost their minds.

But this isn’t a direct remake – it’s a bit of a re-imagining. “Final Fantasy VII Remake” doesn’t have the turn-based fighting you may be expecting if you played the original. Instead, it’s much more of an action game with RPG elements woven in.

Platform(s): PlayStation 4

Release date: March 3, 2020

2. “Watch Dogs Legion”

The “Watch Dogs” series is an underrated gem from Ubisoft, the French game company behind “Assassin’s Creed” and “Splinter Cell” (among many others).

The new entry in the series, “Watch Dogs Legion,” looks to be the most interesting yet: You play as a hacker in London, except you’re not just playing as one individual. Instead, you’re a legion of different people.

Better still: You’ll recruit more people as the game progresses, each with their own unique skills. It’s a unique twist on a game series that’s already full of unique delights.

Platform(s): Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release date: March 6, 2020

3. “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”

After years of waiting and one just-okay smartphone adaptation, “Animal Crossing” is making a big return on the Nintendo Switch.

The new game, subtitled “New Horizons,” puts you on a deserted island – a totally blank slate compared to previous games in the series. You’ll start with a lowly camp site, but as you landscape the world around you, more folks will arrive on the deserted island.

If you loved previous “Animal Crossing” games, this one looks right up your alley.

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Release date: March 20, 2020

4. “Cyberpunk 2077”

Is there anyone who doesn’t want to play the game about the dystopian, cyberpunk future that co-stars Keanu Reeves?

That’s “Cyberpunk 2077.” It’s an open-world, third-person action game set in a complex, futuristic city where no one can be trusted. It looks a lot like the video game version of “The Fifth Element,” set in the city from “Akira.”

“Cyberpunk 2077” has been a vehicle for hype for several years at this point, and there’s good reason for that: it looks outrageous and fascinating.

Platform(s): Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release date: April 16, 2020

5. “Marvel’s Avengers”

For years, Marvel movies have dominated the box office. Despite that wild success in theaters, Marvel has barely touched the world of video games.

That’s changing with “Marvel’s Avengers,” a newly detailed blockbuster video game starring the world-famous superhero squad. You’ll play as Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, The Hulk, or Captain America against the various supervillains attempting nefarious acts.

“Marvel’s Avengers” is being made by the folks behind the most recent “Tomb Raider” games, but it looks to be a departure from the studio’s usual third-person action games – it’s got a focus on cooperative online multiplayer, and ambitions to become an ongoing service-style game.

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia

Release date: May 15, 2020

6. “The Last of Us: Part II”

The folks behind the “Indiana Jones”-esque action series, “Uncharted,” are true veterans of video-game creation. The studio, Naughty Dog, goes all the way back to the first PlayStation console, having created the beloved “Crash Bandicoot” series.

Beyond those two (massive) game franchises, Naughty Dog is also responsible for the incredible, genre-pushing PlayStation game “The Last of Us.” Naughty Dog’s next game is a highly anticipated follow-up, the aptly titled “The Last of Us: Part II.”

In “Part II,” the duo of protagonists Joel and Ellie are making a return, but this new game looks to focus more on Ellie and her story following the events of the first game. As you can see above, she’s looking older, tougher, and madder.

“The Last of Us: Part II” doesn’t have a release date, but we expect it’ll arrive in the first half of 2020 (before the PlayStation 5 launches around the holidays).

Platform(s): PlayStation 4

Release date: Expected in the first half of 2020

