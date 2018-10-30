15 people share the biggest regret of their wedding day

caption There are some things that can go wrong on your wedding day. source iStock

Your wedding is often said to be one of the biggest and most important days of your life. There are months, sometimes years, of planning required to ensure that everything goes perfectly, and it’s easy to get caught up in all of the details and the options out there. At some point, you’re almost guaranteed to make a decision you’ll probably regret later on.

Of course, no one’s wedding will be perfect, but that doesn’t mean you can’t try to avoid some mistakes from the very beginning. One way to keep things running smoothly is to learn from what people have done before you.

Below, a few people on Reddit share the biggest regrets of their wedding day. These stories just might prevent you from making a decision you won’t be happy with after the big night.

Of course, this is just for fun as INSIDER cannot independently authenticate these stories.

“Inviting people I really didn’t want to invite.”

Wedding guests you don't want just cost money.

“They just cost you money, you don’t interact with them at all, and they usually don’t bring a nice gift to makeup for it.” – Redditor Arctic_Walrus

“Registering for china.”

"Didn't want it."

“I didn’t want it. Knew we would never use it. Received everything. Never have used it in 25 years.” – Redditor supertinypenguin

Paying for “paper invitations and RSVPs.”

"Save yourself the headache and money."

“Set up a wedding site and have people RSVP there. The amount of stress I put myself through trying to get paper mailed back to me in an era when no one uses mail anymore was so unnecessary. Save yourself the headache and the money. It’s my biggest wedding regret.” – Redditor Shireysparrow

“Not having a good breakfast.”

"All I could think about was how much I wanted a breakfast sandwich."

“We got married early in the day on a beach and all I could think about was how much I wanted a breakfast sandwich with eggs, cheese, and bacon on a toasted English muffin with just a touch of hot sauce!” – Redditor downvotesdarksouls

“Not paying attention to the photographer more.”

"He forgot to get a picture of me, my wife and my parents …'"

“We gave him a list of things he needed to shoot for portratis, and he forgot to get a picture of me, my wife, and my parents …” – Redditor what_ok

“I really wish we had the ceremony videotaped.”

"I really wish we did."

“We spent a decent chunk of our money on the photographer, and the photos look great! We didn’t think we wanted a video at the time, but a year and change later I really wish we did.” – Redditor 1000meeting

“I wish I had walked slower down the aisle to my (now) husband.”

"My dad and I both naturally take long strides when we walk."

“My dad and I both naturally take long strides when we walk, so what was supposed to be a one-two minute-long walk of suspense turned into a brisk 20-30 second stroll.” – Redditor dayoldpancakes

“Focusing way too much on small details.”

"Nobody cares what color the napkins are."

“Nobody cares what color the napkins are. It was my wedding and I don’t remember what f—ing color the napkins were. Get napkins, move on. No need to stress about that stuff.” – Redditor glahtiguy

“Not hiring a photographer.”

"The only decent picture of my husband I has our flower girl in it."

“We thought we’d save money and just ask friends to take lots of pictures. They took some, but I have maybe five pictures worth looking at. No pictures of the cake or table settings. I kind of remember what they look like. The only decent picture of my husband I has our flower girl in it. She’s sweet and I love her, but it looks like she’s our kid. Every time people see the photo they’re like, ‘I didn’t know you had an older child.’ Hire a photographer, people!” – Redditor pm-me-puppypics

“My regret is not taking the time out to enjoy myself.”

"We've found out that everyone was super happy and we didn't need to spent that time seemingly appeasing everybody."

“Both my wife and I spent a lot of time going around and talking to people, making sure we got through everyone and not missing anyone, and doing things to make sure everyone felt included. Since then, we’ve found out that everyone was super happy and we didn’t need to spend that time seemingly appeasing everybody. We both regret not taking a bit of time out and just enjoying ourselves with our immediate friends.” – Redditor JimmerUK

“The only regret that I have is that I did not eat more at the reception and barely got any of my cake!”

"We were both starving."

“By the time we got to the hotel that night we were both starving.” – Redditor throwawaylikestacos

“I let my idiot friends take me out and get me over the top drunk the night before.”

"I was so hungover for the wedding."

“I was so hungover for the wedding I didn’t enjoy it. Would definitely not do it that way again.” – Redditor optiongeek

“Not having a schedule of who needed to do what on the actual day.”

"It was a nightmare and I spent most of the afternoon sobbing."

“I was so frazzled trying to coordinate all the logistics and it turned out none of my ‘help’ had cars. It was a nightmare and I spent most of the afternoon sobbing. The pictures are lovely with my super puffy eyes!” – Redditor SmittyBunz

“Not taking photos before the ceremony.”

"I wish we would have done a first look photoshoot a few hours before the wedding and then all of the party and family photos."

“I know the tradition is to take them after the ceremony, but we wasted a ton of time just waiting around with our separate parties bullshitting and then rushed to get our photos after the ceremony so we didn’t keep our guests waiting too long. I wish we would have done a first look photoshoot a few hours before the wedding and then all of the party and family photos. After the wedding take some ‘just married’ pics and be done with them.” – Redditor cnlein

“Not doing a hair trial.”

"I would have opted for something different."

“I would up with some weird braid inspired mullet thing, and the curls fell out as soon as I left the hotel because it was super humid. I would have opted for something different.” – Redditor wind_stars_fireflies

