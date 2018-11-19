13 wedding trends you’ll see everywhere in 2019

caption Creative seating chart displays will be everywhere. source Courtesy of Whimsy Weddings

Couples today are finding increasingly creative ways to personalize their wedding day.

Ahead of engagement season, WeddingWire has put together some of the biggest trends you’re likely to see when your loved ones tie the knot in 2019.

Next year, many couples will continue to buck wedding traditions for almost every aspect of their big day, swapping flower arrangements in vases for floral installations, opting for more unique ways to display food, and incorporating fabrics like velvet in their decor.

From interactive food stations where guests can customize snacks to two-piece bridal gowns, here’s what weddings will probably look like next year.

Starting with bridal fashion, expect to see lots of polka dots.

caption Don a dotted dress or veil, like these pieces from Watters’ fall 2019 collection. source Courtesy of Dan Lecca

This playful pattern, which was all over bridal runways this year, adds a flirty, romantic touch to any wedding look.

Gowns with asymmetrical design elements will also be everywhere.

caption This one-shoulder dress is from Justin Alexander’s spring 2019 collection. source Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock

For an unconventional yet fashion-forward dress, look for designs with high-low or slanted hemlines, or one-shoulder silhouettes.

Crop tops will be a trendy option as well.

caption Atelier Pronovias’ 2019 collection includes this two-piece set. source Sam Aronov/Shutterstock

Brides looking for a more modern look may want to consider a two-piece wedding dress.

Read more: How wedding dresses have changed over the past 100 years

Groomswear will feature suits that pair different fabrics and patterns together.

caption This mix-and-match look is from Ramón Sanjurjo’s 2019 collection. source catwalker/Shutterstock

Many grooms are leaving traditional tuxedos behind.

When it comes to food, expect to see many artistic edible displays.

caption Treat guests to delicious treats that are visually striking as well. source Courtesy of Rebecca Yale Photography

More and more couples are turning food into art, according to WeddingWire.

Many weddings in 2019 will also have grazing tables.

caption These displays have something for everyone. source Pavlo Melnyk/Shutterstock

Guests can look forward to snacking on different breads, meats, fruits, nuts, cheeses, chocolates, and more.

Edible wedding favors will be another huge trend.

caption These gifts typically represent something meaningful for the couple. source Courtesy of Megan Clouse Photography

Ideas for food- and drink-related favors include artisan olive oils, custom hot sauces, and special spice blends, to name a few.

Get ready to enjoy custom creations from interactive food stations.

caption You might see a s’mores bar or a classic fondue display. source Courtesy of Meredith Parnell

Many couples are ditching traditional wedding buffets for more memorable options. Popular examples of interactive food stations include tea bars, guacamole bars, and popcorn bars.

As for wedding decor, velvet linens will be everywhere next year.

caption Velvet designs are particularly fitting for fall and winter weddings. source Courtesy of Yours, Always

In general, velvet decor helps create a warm and cozy atmosphere.

Expect to see lots of pampas grass, too.

caption The feathery, wheat-colored grass is perfect for beach weddings. source Courtesy of Bohemian Road Photography

Pampas grass adds a unique, modern texture to wedding bouquets and floral arrangements.

Many weddings will also feature structural floral installations.

caption Couples are taking their floral arrangements to the next level. source Courtesy of Hyde Park Photography

To add drama to a traditional floral centerpiece, consider incorporating structural elements such as golden rods or wooden beams.

Signs will continue to get more modern and personalized.

caption More and more weddings are featuring interactive elements. source Courtesy of Clane Gessel Photography

According to WeddingWire, some of the biggest signage trends including creative seating chart displays, light boxes, and letter boards.

Guests can expect to get custom favors that double as decor.

caption Some couples are giving away packages of seeds. source Courtesy of J Hodges Photography

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.