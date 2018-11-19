13 wedding trends you’ll see everywhere in 2019

- source
Couples today are finding increasingly creative ways to personalize their wedding day.
Ahead of engagement season, WeddingWire has put together some of the biggest trends you’re likely to see when your loved ones tie the knot in 2019.
Next year, many couples will continue to buck wedding traditions for almost every aspect of their big day, swapping flower arrangements in vases for floral installations, opting for more unique ways to display food, and incorporating fabrics like velvet in their decor.
From interactive food stations where guests can customize snacks to two-piece bridal gowns, here’s what weddings will probably look like next year.
Starting with bridal fashion, expect to see lots of polka dots.
This playful pattern, which was all over bridal runways this year, adds a flirty, romantic touch to any wedding look.
Gowns with asymmetrical design elements will also be everywhere.
For an unconventional yet fashion-forward dress, look for designs with high-low or slanted hemlines, or one-shoulder silhouettes.
Crop tops will be a trendy option as well.
Brides looking for a more modern look may want to consider a two-piece wedding dress.
Groomswear will feature suits that pair different fabrics and patterns together.
Many grooms are leaving traditional tuxedos behind.
When it comes to food, expect to see many artistic edible displays.
More and more couples are turning food into art, according to WeddingWire.
Many weddings in 2019 will also have grazing tables.
Guests can look forward to snacking on different breads, meats, fruits, nuts, cheeses, chocolates, and more.
Edible wedding favors will be another huge trend.
Ideas for food- and drink-related favors include artisan olive oils, custom hot sauces, and special spice blends, to name a few.
Get ready to enjoy custom creations from interactive food stations.
Many couples are ditching traditional wedding buffets for more memorable options. Popular examples of interactive food stations include tea bars, guacamole bars, and popcorn bars.
As for wedding decor, velvet linens will be everywhere next year.
In general, velvet decor helps create a warm and cozy atmosphere.
Expect to see lots of pampas grass, too.
Pampas grass adds a unique, modern texture to wedding bouquets and floral arrangements.
Many weddings will also feature structural floral installations.
To add drama to a traditional floral centerpiece, consider incorporating structural elements such as golden rods or wooden beams.
Signs will continue to get more modern and personalized.
According to WeddingWire, some of the biggest signage trends including creative seating chart displays, light boxes, and letter boards.
Guests can expect to get custom favors that double as decor.
